Health Minister Somsak launches a 40-day blitz to ban non-medical cannabis use and stop smuggling. This follows the arrests of two young British women linked to UK gangs. The crackdown aims to protect Thailand’s security, tourism and strictly tighten export controls.

Speaking at Don Mueang International Airport on Wednesday, Somsak said, “Anyone smuggling cannabis out of Thailand without permission may be imprisoned. We will be fully strict from now on.”

Minister Somsak vows strict enforcement on cannabis smuggling using herbal and traditional medicine laws

He added that the government will use the Herbal Product Act 2019 and the Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act 1999 to tighten control.

Importantly, Somsak clarified, “Exporting cannabis products requires a licence. It is illegal to export without one.” Previously, authorities confiscated cannabis at airports but showed leniency. However, that is now over. “That leniency ends now. We will prosecute all offenders.”

The 40-day action plan includes forming a joint committee with customs, immigration, agriculture, traditional medicine, and airport officials. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health chairs this committee. Their goal is to coordinate and solve smuggling problems quickly.

Somsak revealed, “We have seized large amounts of cannabis recently. For example, at Suvarnabhumi Airport, three foreigners were arrested with 73.5 kilograms of cannabis flower buds.” The drugs were vacuum-sealed and worth over two million baht. The suspects prepared to ship the cannabis abroad.

He stressed, “We are integrating export control now and will develop regulations on cannabis use, especially smoking.” Moreover, “Access to cannabis will become more difficult unless a medical certificate is presented.” This applies to both Thai citizens and foreigners.

Minister Somsak explains to the press legal reforms and new restrictions to control cannabis use within 40 days

Somsak explained the legal changes: “Cannabis used to be a narcotic. But after law reforms, it is now a controlled herb, similar to a mild narcotic.” He added, “I proposed the law to control cannabis plants. However, the full law will take two years to complete.”

Because of this delay, the minister said, “We will use the Traditional Thai Medical Knowledge Protection Act to issue secondary laws within 40 days. This will help control cannabis use before the full Cannabis Act is ready.” He emphasised, “This must be completed quickly. The law can be finalised by the Cabinet or myself as minister.”

Regarding smoking cannabis in public, Somsak stated, “We will control this strictly under other laws. Smoking causing public nuisance will be penalised.” The government intends continuous enforcement to prevent problems from recurring.

He added, “In the past, some people may have slipped through the cracks. But from today, enforcement will be strict.” Somsak also addressed recreational use: “Many people want cannabis for recreational use. But we must regulate carefully. If we rushed the Cannabis Act, it would cause problems.”

Airports of Thailand and health officials strengthen cannabis smuggling detection amid new regulations

At the press conference, Airports of Thailand Acting Director-General Pawina Jariyathitipong confirmed full cooperation with authorities. She noted, “Checkpoints have been strengthened. Staff are trained, and we are considering more detection dogs.” She added, “X-ray technology is limited, so some may still slip through.”

Pawina said India is a main destination country, and England is a primary transit point for smuggled cannabis. She believes stricter controls will improve Thailand’s international image. It will also protect Thai travellers abroad.

Dr Somruek Chungsamarn, Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, outlined medical cannabis regulation. He said, “Patients will need a medical certificate for cannabis use. This includes epilepsy, pain, headaches, and insomnia.” Moreover, “We will track sales and usage strictly. If a person uses more than a month’s supply, it will be considered illegal.”

Currently, minor cannabis offences do not lead to jail time. However, Somruek noted, “We are reviewing whether imprisonment is necessary for repeat offenders.”

Assistant Foreign Minister Rasm Chaleechan joined the conference. He stressed international cooperation to combat cannabis smuggling. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with embassies worldwide to warn about penalties for illegal export. “We want to prevent people being misled into thinking export is legal,” he said.

Minister Somsak confirms draft cannabis control laws and committee to stop illegal exports from Thai airports

Somsak summarised, “We have issued a draft announcement to control cannabis use first. Buyers must have a doctor’s prescription. At the same time, we set up a committee to stop illegal exports.”

This follows high-profile cases, such as the seizure of over 73 kilograms of cannabis at Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 20. The suspects attempted to export vacuum-sealed cannabis buds worth over ฿2 million.

Finally, Thailand’s government is responding firmly to cannabis smuggling. It balances developing a medical cannabis industry while preventing illegal exports. The next 40 days will see new laws and regulations enforced strictly.

The government meanwhile is warning smugglers they face jail time. At the same time, regulated access to cannabis at home will require medical certification. This new regime aims to protect Thailand’s security, reputation, and tourism.

Two young British women arrested in Georgia and Sri Lanka linked to pot smuggling after flying from Thailand

Last week, two young British women were arrested in Georgia and Sri Lanka. They allegedly tried to smuggle cannabis after flying from Thailand, according to British mass media reports. Moreover, Britain’s government revealed that a joint operation with Thailand in February seized over two tons of cannabis from air passengers.

Charlotte May Lee, 21, from south London, departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday last week. She was arrested after arriving in Colombo. Lee, a former air stewardess, was caught carrying £1.2 million worth of a synthetic cannabis strain called kush. The drugs were hidden in her two suitcases.

Meanwhile, the day before, 18-year-old UK tourist Bella May Culley was arrested in Georgia. Authorities found a large consignment of processed hashish made from cannabis buds sourced in Thailand.

These incidents were the culmination of a rising trend in cannabis smuggling from Thailand to Western countries. Minsiter Somsak is dertmined to ensure that it has now ended.

