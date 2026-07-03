Thai-Laotian couple arrested in Loei linked to heroin trafficking and the jailed Thai Airways hostess

Thai police arrest a Thai husband and Laotian wife over the heroin case linked to Thai Airways hostess Ms Meena as the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Customs hunt the cross-border drug syndicate.

A married Thai-Laotian couple have admitted making six paid parcel deliveries after police arrested them in the expanding heroin smuggling investigation centred on Thai Airways flight attendant Ms Meena, as Thai and Australian authorities intensify their hunt for the cross-border trafficking syndicate behind the shipment. With fresh arrests in Loei, one delivery courier eliminated through CCTV evidence, a deleted Facebook account identified and investigators tracing the organisers who concealed the drugs, the case has rapidly evolved from a single airport arrest into an international manhunt.

Police have arrested a Thai husband and his Laotian wife as investigators closed in on the drug trafficking network that allegedly supplied heroin to Thai Airways flight attendant Ms Meena.

Detectives say the couple admitted acting as parcel couriers on six occasions after being recruited by a Lao national. Each delivery earned them ฿8,000. Officers now believe the pair were only one layer in a much larger operation stretching from northeastern Thailand to Australia.

The arrests follow the detention of 26-year-old Ms Meena by Australian authorities at Melbourne Airport last week. Australian officers allegedly found about one kilogram of heroin concealed inside luggage she carried into the country.

Thai investigators believe she was hired only to transport the bag to a contact in Australia. Instead, they are concentrating on those who concealed the heroin, assembled the shipment and placed it in her possession before departure.

ONCB teams launch coordinated raids across Loei as investigators close in on parcel couriers and handlers

As part of that operation, officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) joined Loei Provincial Police, Chiang Khan Police Station, Erawan Police Station and the Region 4 Investigation Division on Thursday afternoon. Their mission was to identify the sender of the package linked to Ms Meena. At the same time, detectives sought to expose the wider organisation believed to be operating from Thailand’s northeastern region.

The operation began with a raid on a house connected to 43-year-old Mr Athit and his 42-year-old wife, Ms Thatsaphon, a Laotian national.

However, the couple had already left. Officers quickly learned they had travelled to the Erawan district for work. Investigators then traced Mr Athit to Wat Tham Pha Mak Ho in Sri Songkhram subdistrict, where he was helping construct the temple roof. Police detained him at the site before escorting him to Erawan Police Station. The operation was later reported to Police Major General Veeradet Lekhaworakun, commander of Loei Provincial Police.

During questioning, investigators say Mr Athit admitted making six parcel deliveries to Bangkok. He allegedly worked on instructions from a Lao national throughout the operation. Police said three parcels were sent through a delivery service in Chiang Khan district. Two others went through Ban That in That subdistrict.

The sixth shipment was dispatched from the Erawan district. According to investigators, every successful delivery earned him ฿8,000. Police also established that the final parcel was sent on June 28, only days before Ms Meena was arrested in Australia.

Wife found hiding in rubber plantation as investigators widen questioning over heroin parcel network links

Meanwhile, officers launched a search for Ms Thatsaphon. They eventually found her hiding inside a black Mitsubishi Triton pickup parked in a rubber plantation in Pha In Plaeng subdistrict, Erawan district.

She was taken into custody without incident and transported to Erawan Police Station. Initially, she denied any involvement and claimed she knew nothing about the investigation. Detectives nevertheless continued questioning both suspects as they reconstructed the movement of the heroin shipment before it left Thailand.

Investigators believe the married couple acted as paid couriers rather than organisers. Even so, officers suspect they possess crucial information about those directing the operation. The ONCB has repeatedly stressed that its investigation has expanded far beyond the arrest of the flight attendant. Detectives are now targeting those who recruited couriers, concealed the heroin and organised the international shipment.

In parallel, investigators continue hunting the person who physically delivered the heroin package to Ms Meena’s condominium. Earlier this week, attention turned to a delivery rider seen in widely circulated news footage. That lead has now been eliminated after the rider voluntarily contacted investigators and agreed to answer questions.

CCTV and delivery records clear one courier after detectives uncover crucial differences in timing

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Singhakamol, Secretary-General of the ONCB, confirmed on Wednesday that the rider cooperated fully but requested anonymity. Investigators then compared CCTV footage, delivery records and other evidence. Those checks produced a clear result.

The rider had delivered a parcel to Ms Meena. However, it was not the heroin shipment. Investigators established that his delivery took place on June 23 at about 11.10am. The heroin package, by contrast, arrived around noon on June 22. Detectives also found striking differences between the two deliveries.

The innocent courier travelled by motorcycle and wore a Flash Express shirt beneath a hood. He delivered a black parcel box. The courier carrying the heroin shipment drove a dark-coloured car and wore a black hoodie.

He delivered a plain brown cardboard box commonly sold by packing suppliers. Investigators therefore concluded the two deliveries involved different people, different vehicles, different parcels and different dates.

ONCB tracks deleted Facebook account as investigators appeal for witnesses linked to suspected drug shipments

Notably, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya warned that any courier knowingly involved in drug trafficking would face prosecution. Honest delivery personnel, however, would not be prosecuted if they could provide complete delivery records or job acceptance information. He urged anyone connected with transporting the package to contact investigators immediately.

On another front, ONCB officers and the Metropolitan Police Bureau are reviewing CCTV footage covering the package’s complete journey across Bangkok. Detectives are also pursuing the person operating the Facebook account named “Rose”.

Investigators have confirmed that “Rose” contacted Ms Meena and arranged the shipment to Australia. Although the Facebook account has since been deleted, officers say valuable digital traces remain available for forensic examination.

Separately, investigators are examining another Facebook account called “It’s a flour-like paste”. Officers have not yet confirmed whether both accounts belong to the same individual. The ONCB has appealed to anyone who communicated with “Rose” or accepted delivery work through that account to contact investigators immediately. Detectives believe additional witnesses could expose more members of the trafficking network.

Thai and Australian police deepen intelligence sharing as probe identifies cross-border trafficking methods

In response, Thailand has intensified cooperation with Australian authorities. On Wednesday afternoon, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) met the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Customs.

The agencies exchanged intelligence and reviewed the latest developments. They also agreed to continue joint operations targeting the transnational drug trafficking network.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya said the investigation has already confirmed the involvement of both Thai and foreign nationals. Detectives have identified two trafficking methods. One conceals drugs inside packages imported from overseas before distribution in Thailand. The other brings drugs into Thailand first before repackaging them for export. Both methods remain under close investigation.

For now, officers continue pursuing those who recruited the couriers, concealed the heroin, operated the fake Facebook account and organised the shipment to Australia. Thursday’s arrests represent the strongest breakthrough yet. However, investigators believe the operation’s organisers remain at large.

Further reading:

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Police in Thailand and Australia hunt to track down network behind the arrest of a Thai Airways hostess

Another woman arrested off a flight from Thailand in late May smuggling dangerous drugs into Australia

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