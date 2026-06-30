Second passenger from Thailand arrested in Australia on alleged drug smuggling after officers found butanediol disguised as shower gel and later recovered steroid tablets. The case follows the Thai Airways heroin arrest as Australia tightens airport checks.

Australian authorities have arrested a second passenger arriving from Thailand within days on serious drug importation charges, intensifying scrutiny of flights from the kingdom after officers allegedly found a dangerous chemical hidden inside a bottle of shower gel and later recovered 40 steroid tablets from a French woman. News of the arrest follows the alleged heroin seizure from a Thai Airways flight attendant at Melbourne Airport, leaving two separate investigations carrying potential 25-year prison sentences as Australian police tighten border enforcement against increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods.

Another passenger arriving from Thailand has been arrested in Australia on serious drug importation charges after border officers allegedly uncovered a dangerous chemical hidden inside a bottle of shower gel.

Investigators later recovered 40 steroid tablets after examining her mobile phone. The French national now faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) announced the arrest on Monday. The suspect is a 31-year-old French woman living in Manning, Western Australia. She arrived at Perth International Airport on May 29 aboard a flight from Thailand. However, authorities have not identified either the airline or the airport where her journey began.

Flight from Thailand identified but Australian officials withhold airline, airport and passenger’s identity

The main non-stop routes between Thailand and Perth are operated by Thai Airways from Bangkok, Jetstar from Bangkok and Jetstar from Phuket. Nevertheless, Australian investigators have released no further travel details. They have also withheld the woman’s identity because court proceedings are continuing.

According to the ABF, officers selected the passenger for a baggage examination immediately after she landed. During the inspection, they found a small plastic bottle labelled as shower gel. Further analysis allegedly showed the liquid inside was butanediol. Authorities said the bottle contained about 50 grams of the controlled chemical.

Butanediol is classified as a border-controlled substance under Australian law. Consequently, its illegal importation attracts the same criminal sanctions as other major prohibited drugs. The alleged discovery immediately escalated the investigation.

Investigators then searched the woman’s mobile phone. They allegedly found photographs suggesting she had swallowed or internally concealed additional prohibited substances before boarding the flight from Thailand. As a result, ABF officers transferred the woman to the AFP for further enquiries.

Police recover steroid tablets after phone evidence prompts a deeper probe into illicit drug concealment

Police said the suspect later expelled 40 steroid tablets. Officers immediately seized the tablets as evidence before sending them for forensic examination. Meanwhile, investigators continued examining the contents of her phone and luggage.

The woman appeared before Perth Magistrates Court on Friday, June 26. Prosecutors charged her under Section 307.2 of the Australian Criminal Code with importing a border-controlled drug in a commercial quantity. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

So far, Australian authorities have not disclosed whether the steroid tablets resulted in additional charges. Likewise, investigators have not revealed where in Thailand she boarded the flight. They have also declined to say whether they believe others were involved.

Notably, the arrest is the latest in a string of Australian drug interceptions involving passengers arriving from Thailand. Australian authorities have intensified screening of international arrivals as traffickers adopt increasingly sophisticated concealment methods.

Border Force warns traffickers face tougher airport screening as concealment efforts become more daring

ABF Commander John Eldridge described butanediol as an extremely dangerous chemical solvent. He said it converts into gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, after entering the human body. GHB is widely known as the “date rape drug”. Furthermore, he warned that even very small quantities can prove fatal.

Mr Eldridge said Australia classified butanediol as a border-controlled substance in 2024 because of its extreme danger. Consequently, offences involving the chemical are treated at the same level as methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

In response, Mr Eldridge said border officers continue strengthening intelligence-led targeting and baggage screening. He said criminal groups are constantly changing their concealment methods. However, Australian officers continue detecting prohibited substances before they enter the community.

Acting AFP Superintendent Peter Brindall delivered a similarly blunt warning. He said investigators would continue increasing enforcement at Australia’s international airports. Moreover, he said officers remained focused on intercepting illegal drugs before they passed through arrival gates.

Australian police vow stronger airport enforcement as French passenger faces court over drug importation

Mr Brindall also warned those considering drug smuggling that it was a serious criminal offence. He said offenders should expect severe penalties and would not escape the attention of Australian law enforcement.

Separately, investigators confirmed forensic testing continues on the recovered steroid tablets. Australian authorities have not disclosed whether they are working with Thai officials during the investigation. The case will now proceed through the Australian courts.

The Perth arrest comes only days after another major Australian drug case involving a passenger from Thailand. On June 26, Australian authorities arrested a 26-year-old Thai Airways International flight attendant after she arrived at Melbourne Airport aboard Flight TG465 from Bangkok.

Border Force officers became suspicious during routine baggage screening after X-ray equipment detected abnormalities inside 12 tote bags she was carrying. Officers then searched the bags and allegedly found more than one kilogram of heroin concealed within the lining. Authorities estimate the drugs had an Australian street value of about A$500,000.

Thai Airways hostess charged after heroin found concealed inside luggage at Melbourne Airport

The cabin crew member was charged with importing and possessing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug. Each offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years. Soon afterwards, she appeared before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

The court refused bail and ordered that she remain in custody pending further proceedings. She is currently being held at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, the women’s prison at Ravenhall in Melbourne’s western suburbs. She is not due back before the court until September, when prosecutors are expected to present further evidence gathered during the continuing investigation.

On another front, Thai Airways International confirmed the woman was one of its serving cabin crew members. The airline immediately suspended her from duty and launched an internal disciplinary investigation. It also confirmed it was cooperating fully with Australian authorities throughout the criminal inquiry.

Airline suspends cabin crew member as investigators rule out any link between the two Australian cases

The airline reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics. It said any employee found to have breached company regulations or Australian law would face disciplinary action under company procedures.

In parallel, Australian investigators stressed there is no evidence linking the Melbourne heroin seizure with the separate arrest of the French passenger in Perth.

Even so, the two significant arrests within days of each other have again focused attention on attempts to smuggle prohibited drugs into Australia on flights originating in Thailand.

Both investigations remain active. Meanwhile, forensic examinations continue in each case. Prosecutors are also preparing evidence as both matters move towards their next court hearings later this year.

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