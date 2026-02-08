French tourist arrested at Phuket airport after cocaine sachets fell from his trousers before screening, with CCTV leading police to more drugs, including ecstasy, seized from his Wichit apartment.

A bungling drug dealer left his calling card on the floor of the Departure Hall of Phuket International Airport, where late on Wednesday night staff at the airport terminal came across sachets of a white substance lying on the floor of the concourse, which subsequently tested positive for cocaine, prompting local police from Sakhu Police Station to be called on, after which they promptly located their man from CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of 46-year-old Najib Aftat, a French national of African descent, who furthermore admitted to storing drugs at his apartment in the Wichit area between Phuket Town and Chalong.

A French national was arrested at Phuket International Airport after cocaine was found at a domestic departure screening area late on 5 February 2026. According to police, the discovery occurred shortly before 11 pm during routine baggage screening operations.

At that time, airport security officers noticed several small sachets on the floor. The location was the domestic departure baggage screening area, which was operating normally.

Soon after, security officers inspected the items more closely. They found 10 press-seal sachets containing a white powder. Because of the appearance and packaging, officers treated the find as suspected narcotics. Therefore, airport security immediately notified police on duty. As a result, officers from Sakhu Police Station were dispatched to the scene.

Police investigation identifies suspect through CCTV, confirms cocaine weight and airport evidence

According to police, the investigation was led by Pol Lt Col Chamnarn Inthanon, the investigation chief at Sakhu Police Station in Thalang district. Upon arrival, officers secured the screening area. They then collected the sachets as evidence.

Subsequent examination confirmed the substance as cocaine. In total, the cocaine weighed 7.55 grammes. Under Thai law, cocaine is classified as a category 2 narcotic.

Next, police focused on identifying the owner of the drugs. For this reason, officers reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the screening area. The footage showed a man passing through screening shortly before the discovery was made. During that time, several sachets were seen falling from his trousers. As a result, police identified the individual shown in the footage.

The suspect was later identified as Najib Aftat, a 46-year-old French national. Shortly afterwards, police located him within the airport. Officers questioned him in connection with the incident. During questioning, Mr Aftat admitted that the cocaine belonged to him. According to police, he did not deny ownership. Therefore, officers expanded the investigation beyond the airport.

Admission leads police to Wichit apartment search uncovering ecstasy powder and tablets seizure

Following this admission, police conducted further interrogation. During questioning, Mr Aftat disclosed that additional drugs were stored at his residence. He told officers the apartment was located in Village Moo 3, tambon Wichit, in Muang district, Phuket. Subsequently, police arranged to search the location. Mr Aftat agreed to lead officers to the room.

Police then escorted the suspect to the apartment. Upon arrival, officers searched the residence. During the search, additional illegal drugs were uncovered. According to police findings, the substances were classified as category 1 narcotics. The drugs were identified as ecstasy, both in powder and tablet form.

Specifically, officers found 13 press-seal sachets containing pink powder ecstasy. The combined weight of the powder was 6.79 grammes. In addition, police seized nine sachets containing ecstasy tablets. Those sachets held a total of 44 pink tablets. All seized items were documented at the scene and taken as evidence.

Meanwhile, officers recorded details of each seizure. Quantities, weights, and packaging were noted. The drugs were sealed and prepared for legal proceedings. According to police, ecstasy is classified as a category 1 narcotic under Thai law, while cocaine falls under category 2. These classifications formed the basis of the charges.

Multiple narcotics charges filed as police detail cocaine and ecstasy classifications and use offences

As a result, multiple charges were filed against the suspect. Mr Aftat was charged with possession of a category 2 narcotic, cocaine, for sale. He was also charged with possession of a category 1 narcotic, ecstasy, for sale. In addition, police listed charges related to drug consumption. These included the use of category 1 narcotics, specified as methamphetamine, and the use of category 2 narcotics, specified as ketamine.

Earlier police statements also cited possession for consumption in violation of the law. These charges were included in the case file. According to officers, all charges were prepared based on evidence and admissions. No additional suspects were named in connection with the case.

Throughout the investigation, CCTV footage played a central role. The footage clearly showed the sachets falling from the suspect’s clothing. This visual evidence supported the initial identification and arrest. Meanwhile, police credited airport security officers for promptly reporting the discovery.

Police confirm timeline as suspect remains in custody and authorities limit statements to verified facts

Police later confirmed the timeline of events. The drugs were discovered on the night of 5 February. The arrest followed the same evening. The case was made public on 6 February 2026 at 12.42 pm. After the apartment search, Mr Aftat was taken into custody for legal proceedings.

Authorities described the suspect as a French tourist. However, no further personal or travel details were released. Police did not comment on the origin of the drugs. Likewise, no statements were made regarding distribution networks. Officers limited their comments to confirmed facts.

The investigation involved coordination between airport security and Sakhu police. From discovery to arrest, each step was documented. Police said the case remains under legal process. Mr Aftat remains in custody as proceedings continue under Thai law.

