Thai Airways flight attendant arrested after Australian border officers found more than 1kg of heroin hidden in 12 tote bags at Melbourne Airport. She faces two drug trafficking charges carrying up to 25 years each as Thai and Australian police investigate.

A Thai Airways International flight attendant has been arrested after Australian border officers said they uncovered more than one kilogram of heroin hidden inside the lining of 12 tote bags at Melbourne Airport, triggering a major cross-border investigation involving police in Thailand and Australia. The 26-year-old cabin crew member now faces two commercial drug trafficking charges, each carrying a maximum 25-year prison sentence, as Thai Airways, the Australian Federal Police and the Royal Thai Police coordinate inquiries into one of the most serious recent narcotics cases involving a serving airline crew member.

Thai Airways International has pledged full cooperation with Australian authorities after one of its flight attendants was arrested with more than one kilogram of heroin allegedly hidden inside her luggage at Melbourne Airport.

The 26-year-old cabin crew member now faces two serious drug trafficking charges. If convicted, she could be jailed for up to 25 years on each offence.

The arrest became public on Monday after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) announced the case. However, investigators initially withheld the airline’s identity, the woman’s name and her exact position.

Thai Airways confirms arrested cabin crew member as investigators trace heroin seizure at Melbourne airport

They described her only as a crew member employed by a Thai airline. Hours later, Thai Airways confirmed in a Facebook statement that she was one of its flight attendants. The airline said it is cooperating fully with investigators in both Thailand and Australia.

According to flight records, the woman arrived aboard Thai Airways flight TG465 from Bangkok on June 25. Flight tracking data shows the aircraft departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7.40pm on June 24.

It landed in Melbourne at 7.04am local time the following morning. Shortly after arrival, Australian Border Force (ABF) officers selected the crew member for inspection. She was carrying 12 fabric tote bags.

During an X-ray examination, officers detected irregularities inside the luggage. As a result, they carried out a more detailed search. Investigators allegedly discovered white powder concealed inside the lining of the bags. Preliminary forensic tests identified the substance as heroin. Authorities said the seizure weighed more than one kilogram. The drugs have an estimated Australian street value of A$500,000, or about ฿11.5 million.

Sniffer dog and X-ray search uncover heroin hidden inside tote bag linings worth about ฿11.5 million

Separately, Thailand’s Public Relations Department disclosed further details of the operation. Officials said a sniffer dog first checked the woman’s luggage after she entered the terminal. Officers then carried out a comprehensive search.

They allegedly uncovered heroin concealed within the lining of the tote bags. Australian Border Force officers immediately detained the suspect. They also secured the narcotics and every bag as evidence before transferring the investigation to the AFP.

Police subsequently filed two major criminal charges. The first alleges importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug into Australia. The second alleges possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug at the border.

Both offences carry maximum prison terms of 25 years if proven in court. Court records show the woman appeared before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on June 26. The court refused bail. She remains in custody. Her next appearance is scheduled for September 14.

Thai Airways and Royal Thai Police coordinate with Australian investigators as court proceedings begin

In response, Thai Airways said it maintains a strict prohibition against pilots and cabin crew possessing or trafficking illegal drugs. The airline said employees receive regular reminders before reporting for duty.

They are warned that drug offences will trigger immediate disciplinary action. In addition, any employee found breaking the law faces criminal prosecution. Thai Airways added that it will continue cooperating fully with Australian authorities throughout the investigation.

On another front, Royal Thai Police confirmed they have established direct contact with Australian investigators. Police spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan addressed the case at Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday.

He said liaison officers contacted the Australian Federal Police in Thailand. The AFP confirmed the woman remains in custody while Australian legal proceedings continue. According to information shared with Thai police, investigators found no previous criminal record linked to her in Australia.

Notably, the suspect is being held at Dame Phyllis Frost Correctional Centre, a women’s correctional facility in Victoria. Pol Lt Gen Trairong said Thai authorities will continue coordinating closely with Australian investigators. They will also monitor the progress of the criminal proceedings. Furthermore, relevant agencies will examine any evidence connected to Thailand as the investigation develops.

Australian police warn organised crime groups against exploiting airline crew to smuggle illegal narcotics

So far, Australian authorities have not identified the woman publicly. They have also not disclosed whether investigators believe she acted alone. Likewise, they have not revealed whether organised drug trafficking syndicates were directing the alleged operation. No additional arrests have been announced. The wider investigation remains active.

Meanwhile, senior Australian law enforcement officials used the case to warn criminal organisations attempting to exploit trusted professions. Acting AFP Police Commissioner Simone Butcher said police will prosecute anyone who uses a position of trust to facilitate drug trafficking networks.

She added that the AFP “will continue to work closely with partner agencies to combat drug smuggling and protect communities from the dangers of illegal drugs.”

As part of that effort, Australian Border Force Commissioner Clint Sims said organised crime groups continue targeting trusted individuals, including airline crew and airport employees.

However, he said their position offers no protection from prosecution. He added that “regardless of their position, anyone attempting to smuggle drugs into the country will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Mr Sims also confirmed ABF officers continue using intelligence systems and advanced detection technology to strengthen border security and disrupt international drug trafficking operations.

Melbourne case highlights strict airport screening after earlier heroin and ketamine smuggling arrests

For now, Thai Airways has declined further public comment while the criminal investigation continues. Nevertheless, the airline has repeated its commitment to cooperate fully with Australian investigators.

The case is among the most serious recent narcotics investigations involving a serving Thai airline cabin crew member. Equally important, it highlights Australia’s intensive screening procedures for airline personnel as well as passengers.

Although flight crews often receive streamlined immigration processing, they remain subject to customs inspections, intelligence-led searches and random screening. The case will return to Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on September 14, while investigators in both countries continue examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged heroin smuggling operation.

Further reading:

Saudi tourist busted for ketamine after Phuket airport staff noticed a bag concealed in his underwear

Bungling French drug dealer arrested at Phuket Airport after cocaine sachets found on concourse

Phuket Airport Immigration Chief rebuts UK tabloid coverage linked with the arrest of a UK tourist

UK mum certainly in denial. Insists 29-year-old son was set up after being arrested in Thailand for cocaine use

24 year old New Zealand tourist arrested. Cocaine found inside his passport clearing Phuket Airport

British man’s holiday nightmare as cocaine is found between the pages of his passport following arrival in Phuket

UK drug trafficker arrested in swoop by heavily armed police after being on the run for 5 years in Thailand

Fugitive German drug cartel chiefs arrested following Immigration Bureau dual swoops on Phuket and Ko Phangan

Drug violence and death now a daily part of life in Thailand, drug dealer dies in firefight with police

Golden Triangle drugs threat aired in parliament, claims of senior police officers being involved in trafficking

UK man on a tourist visa arrested for offshore gun terror and serious drug charges on Ko Samui following day out

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction