Phuket Airport Immigration chief slams UK tabloid claims of skulduggery after cocaine was found in Brit tourist’s passport. Says strict CCTV, multi-agency checks and anti-corruption scans make framing impossible. Mum insists son was set up with no viable proof.

The Immigration Bureau chief at Phuket International Airport has publicly defended her officers following recent reports in the UK tabloid press. The coverage centres on the case of British tourist James Swain, who was arrested at the airport in May 2024 after 0.42 grams of cocaine were found concealed inside his passport. Over the past week, Swain’s mother, 57-year-old Michelle Swain, has made sweeping allegations, insisting her son was not at fault. She claimed the drugs had been planted by unknown individuals to be later discovered when he passed through an Immigration checkpoint on arrival. In response, Police Colonel Rasarin Thiraphatthanakun told a local Phuket newspaper that such a scenario was not possible. She stressed that her officers follow strict security protocols designed to uphold the integrity of the immigration process. These safeguards include comprehensive screening of all officers before duty and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance throughout the airport.

The Phuket Airport Immigration Chief has denied allegations that her officers were in any way responsible after cocaine was found on a British tourist. The case, involving 29-year-old Jamie Louis Swain from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, resurfaced in UK media this week, sparking fresh scrutiny. Swain was arrested in May 2024 after a bag of white powder was allegedly found tucked inside his passport.

The substance tested positive for cocaine. He was accordingly detained at Phuket International Airport and charged with drug possession under Thailand’s strict Narcotics Act.

Swain faced a possible 20-year sentence. However, in July 2024, a Thai court imposed a ฿50,000 fine and ordered his deportation. He was subsequently detained and flown back to the United Kingdom in early August.

UK tabloids revive cocaine case as Swain’s mother claims drugs were planted and blames airport process

The case largely faded until this week, when British tabloids reignited the story. The Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, and Daily Record all published interviews with Swain’s mother, 57-year-old Michelle Swain. She insists her son was framed. According to her, Jamie passed through at least two other airports before reaching Phuket without incident.

“To get through two airports and then suddenly this bag appears—I just find it very strange,” she told MailOnline. She said her son had his passport out throughout the trip, and no drugs were ever found earlier.

Michelle furthermore claimed her son was denied food and water for two days in detention. “He thought he might never get out,” she said. She therefore flew to Thailand the same night she heard of the arrest. Her son spent over three months in Phuket before the trial. After his arrest he was subsequently granted bail or temporary release on an ฿11,000 or £250 surety.

Although he wasn’t jailed, Michelle certainly believed the experience was deeply traumatic. “It could happen to any young boys going out there. It can ruin people’s lives,” she said. She urged tourists to stay alert, saying there was little they could do to protect themselves once accused.

Phuket immigration chief denies wrongdoing and outlines anti-corruption rules followed by all officers

In response, Pol Col Rasarin pushed back hard. She took over as Phuket’s immigration chief in March 2025, nearly a year after the arrest.

Still, Rasarin stood by the officers involved. “At that time, we found many cases where people forgot drugs in their passports,” she said. “These were small amounts, used for personal consumption.”

She stressed that the department relies heavily on airport CCTV. “We track suspects from the moment they arrive,” she said. “This clears doubts about planted evidence. In most cases, they confessed.”

Rasarin insisted that officers follow strict anti-corruption protocols. “Every officer is scanned before duty,” she explained. “We can’t hide drugs on our bodies. It’s impossible.”

She also highlighted that searches and arrests never happen in isolation. “Airport operations always involve multiple agencies,” she said. “Staff from Airports of Thailand and other departments witness everything.”

“If someone is arrested, there’s always oversight,” she added. “No one works alone. There are checks at every stage.”

Immigration chief rejects claims as baseless and says there are checks and surveillance at every stage

Rasarin believes the accusation stems from a misunderstanding. “Maybe when they got home, they cried to their mothers,” she said. “But our staff were just doing their jobs.”

She warned that such allegations could damage public confidence. “We’ve been accused unfairly,” she said. “But we did nothing wrong. We followed every rule.”

So far, no complaint has been filed by the Swain family. The British Embassy has not issued a statement. Thai authorities have not reopened the case, and no internal investigation has been launched.

Swain’s original arrest gained little attention locally. However, the story’s reappearance in British tabloids has triggered a flurry of online reaction. Many readers expressed scepticism and disbelief at Ms Swain’s claims. Many pointed out that flyers transiting through Dubai are not normally screened. Therefore, it was quite plausible that drugs hidden inside a passport may have survived until the Phuket airport check.

Others, for once, sympathised with Thai authorities over the insinuation. Certainly, no credible evidence was presented by Ms Swain to support her claims. Indeed, the story relied on an unfair negative stereotype of Thailand that is routinely deployed by some international media outlets.

Phuket officials insist evidence is lacking as critics question cocaine case but no new probe is planned

Under Thai law, cocaine possession—even in minute amounts—is a serious offence. Penalties can include long prison terms. However, courts often show leniency for first-time, non-violent offenders. Fines and deportation are not uncommon.

Phuket immigration officials additionally point out that Swain’s case matches a broader pattern. “We’ve seen this before,” said one officer, speaking anonymously. “Small personal amounts. Sometimes it’s just clumsiness.”

According to Rasarin, the airport’s camera system provides constant monitoring. “We can always go back and review the footage,” she said. “It’s there to protect everyone—officers and passengers alike.”

Although Michelle Swain claims her son was treated unfairly, no recordings or documentation have emerged to back her story. She continues to warn others about travelling to Thailand, fearing similar cases may arise.

But Rasarin remains adamant. “We don’t plant drugs,” she said. “We’ve built systems to prevent it.”

Tourists arriving in Thailand should certainly remain aware of the country’s tough drug laws. Even small traces can lead to arrest. Thai immigration screens thousands of passengers each day. The process is strict and security is tight.

Phuket officials stand firm as case joins pattern of minor drug arrests flagged through tight security

Despite criticism, Phuket Airport Immigration has no plans to alter its procedures. Rasarin says her team has nothing to hide. “We’re open to scrutiny,” she said. “But we won’t accept baseless accusations.”

Thailand in the meantime remains one of the most visited countries in Southeast Asia. Yet its reputation for harsh drug penalties continues to make headlines abroad. This latest case has added fuel to that perception.

As of now, no further legal steps are expected. Jamie Swain has returned home. However, there are fears that UK tabloid stories may have damaged Thailand’s image. However, public reaction to the claims made by Ms Swain has been highly sceptical. In truth, most people understood the context and indeed what happened.

In April, a New Zealand man was found with only 0.28 grams of cocaine in similar circumstances. Notably, these drugs were also found inside his passport. However, he swiftly admitted that the narcotics were his own.

For now, Police Colonel Rasarin is focused on her job. “We work hard to keep the airport safe,” she said. “And we stand by what we did.”

