24 year old New Zealand tourist arrested. Cocaine found inside his passport clearing Phuket Airport

A 24-year-old New Zealand tourist was arrested at Phuket Airport after 0.18 grams of cocaine was found hidden in a ziplock bag inside his passport. Thai police say it was for personal use, but he still faces up to 10 years in prison under local narcotics law.

A New Zealand man was arrested on Thursday after 0.18 grams of cocaine was found inside his passport. The story is bizarrely similar to that of a British man in May 2024 who was similarly busted when showing his passport to an Immigration Bureau officer as he entered Thailand. Later, however, the UK man was found to have returned home. In the meantime, the unnamed 24-year-old is still facing the prospect of criminal prosecution in Thailand. This could mean a jail term of up to 10 years. Undoubtedly, however, the small amount of the drug will stand in his favour, with even Thai police accepting that it was for personal use only.

The cocaine, which is a prohibited narcotic in Thailand, was contained in a ziplock plastic bag in the man's passport.

Afterwards, the 24-year-old was sent to a local police station. He was subsequently charged under Section 146 of the Narcotics Control Act, which pertains to importing a Category 2 drug into Thailand without a permit.

Afterwards, the 24-year-old was sent to a local police station. He was subsequently charged under Section 146 of the Narcotics Control Act, which pertains to importing a Category 2 drug into Thailand without a permit.

The offence can lead to a prison term of up to 10 years along with a fine of up to ฿1 million.

However, there may be hope for the young New Zealand traveller. In May of last year, a British tourist was found at the same airport with 0.42 grams of cocaine, also discovered in his passport.

At that time, 29-year-old James Louis Swain became agitated and began cursing and sweating uncontrollably for a period.

It’s believed that someone had placed the drugs there as a vendetta or simply by mistake. The cocaine was only discovered as the UK traveller was showing his passport to Immigration Bureau officials.

Afterwards, police thoroughly checked his belongings and found no further signs of drugs. At that time, his luggage had already been cleared through customs.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Saku Police Station for legal action. However, UK media later reported that Mr. Swain was back home within a few months. His mother insisted to reporters that her son had been set up.

Meanwhile, there has been a more relaxed attitude towards drugs in Thailand in recent years. Previously, the country’s hardline stance on drug possession resulted in up to 288,668 people being imprisoned in Thailand for drug-related offences as of January 2020. That was over five years ago. At that time, there were approximately 14,275 foreigners imprisoned. Roughly 5% of the prison population, many of whom were likely from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

On February 24th, there was another particularly noteworthy incident involving cocaine and British visitors. At Phuket International Airport, another UK tourist went berserk, causing a significantly large amount of cocaine to spill from his pocket. Ultimately, it was 4.11 grams.

Marc Patrick Wharton had notably flown in from Shanghai, China, to Phuket. Certainly, being found with cocaine in China would have far more serious repercussions, potentially resulting in a likely 10-year prison sentence.

Indeed, under Thai law, if police suspected he was selling the drugs, he could face a 20-year term. Strangely, the drugs fell out of his pocket as he threw a tantrum and lay down on the ground in the airport concourse. He began kicking his legs and shouting that he wanted to die.

The Brit had flown into Phuket on Juneyao Air flight HO 1323. It’s unclear what caused the man to lose his mind. Afterwards, Thai police tested the white powder and confirmed it was cocaine. Additionally, a certain quantity of the drugs was later vacuumed up from the concourse carpet where it had spilt.

The Brit was arrested and taken into custody while legal proceedings were processed against him before the courts.

