Saudi tourist busted for ketamine after Phuket airport staff noticed a bag concealed in his underwear

Saudi traveller’s Phuket escape plan unravelled at the last checkpoint when a body scanner allegedly exposed 63 ketamine capsules hidden in his underwear. The 28-year-old had checked in, dropped luggage and cleared immigration before police swooped.

A Saudi traveller was just steps from an international flight out of Phuket when a body scanner allegedly exposed ketamine capsules hidden in his underwear, sparking a dramatic airport bust and a wider drug trafficking probe. Customs officers and police say they seized 63 capsules of suspected ketamine, weighing about 32 grammes, after intercepting the 28-year-old in the international departures terminal. The discovery came after he had checked in, dropped off luggage and cleared immigration, leaving investigators to examine whether the alleged smuggling attempt was linked to a larger international network.

A Saudi Arabian passenger’s attempt to leave Phuket allegedly carrying ketamine hidden in his underwear ended under airport lights and in police custody on Tuesday night.

Customs officers and police arrested the 28-year-old Saudi national at Phuket International Airport at about 8pm on June 3. The arrest took place inside the international departures terminal in Mai Khao, Thalang district.

Investigators said the suspect had already checked in for an Etihad Airways flight. He had also deposited two pieces of luggage before heading towards his departure gate. After that, he passed through immigration and entered the international departure screening area.

However, one final security check changed everything.

Body scanner alert at Phuket Airport leads officers to concealed ketamine hidden in underwear

While moving through a body scanner, the passenger triggered concern among screening officers. As a result, he was selected for a more detailed search. Officers then moved quickly to examine the source of the anomaly.

During that inspection, officers allegedly discovered a white cloth bag concealed inside the suspect’s underwear. Inside the bag were dozens of capsules filled with a white powder.

Notably, officers counted 63 red-and-white capsules. The contents weighed approximately 32 grammes in total. The capsules were immediately seized as evidence.

Shortly afterwards, investigators carried out a preliminary drug test. The powder was examined using an ONCB053 Ketamine Reagent. According to police, the substance produced a light purple reaction.

Based on that result, officers identified the powder as ketamine. Under Thai law, ketamine is classified as a Category 2 narcotic.

Drug test confirms ketamine as police prepare narcotics and customs charges against suspect

In response, police arrested the suspect and launched a narcotics case. Officers also confiscated two iPhones found in his possession.

Authorities subsequently charged the man with attempting to export a Category 2 narcotic without permission. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a Category 2 narcotic.

Separately, investigators filed charges under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017).

The arrest unfolded after the suspect had successfully completed several stages of the departure process. The tourist had checked in. He had deposited his luggage. He had also cleared immigration controls.

Yet the alleged drug haul was discovered before he could board the aircraft.

For investigators, the body scanner proved decisive. The equipment detected an irregularity that routine procedures might otherwise have missed. Officers then traced that anomaly to the concealed cloth bag.

Airport security operation ends with suspect handed to Sakhu police as probe widens further

As part of the operation, all seized items were catalogued and preserved as evidence. The suspect was then handed over to investigators at Sakhu Police Station.

Meanwhile, officers began examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged smuggling attempt. Police have not disclosed the intended destination of the capsules. They have only confirmed the passenger was booked on an Etihad Airways flight.

Likewise, investigators have not released details of the suspect’s travel itinerary. No information has been disclosed regarding the length of his stay in Thailand.

On another front, detectives are working to determine whether the suspect acted alone. The investigation has now expanded beyond the airport arrest itself.

Police are examining possible links to a wider trafficking operation. They are also investigating where the capsules originated and how they reached the suspect.

At present, no additional arrests have been announced.

Pol. Col. Salan Santisatsanakul, superintendent of Sakhu Police Station, said authorities continue to enforce strict airport screening measures.

According to the senior officer, those measures are intended to stop Thailand being used as a transit route for international drug trafficking.

Phuket police pursue wider trafficking links as airport screening measures remain under focus

In parallel, customs officers and police continue working together at major airports. Their focus remains on detecting concealed narcotics and disrupting smuggling attempts before departure.

The Phuket arrest highlights the importance of outbound passenger screening. In this case, officers intercepted the suspected narcotics before they could leave the country.

For now, the suspect remains in custody while legal proceedings continue.

The seized capsules and mobile phones are being held as evidence. Meanwhile, investigators continue pursuing leads generated by the airport interception.

Police said enquiries remain ongoing. Authorities are now seeking to determine whether the case forms part of a broader international narcotics network.

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