A local political player in Nakhon Si Thammarat was gunned down late on Thursday night. Police are confident of hunting down the assassin who appeared out of the shadows as the 57-year-old opened the door of his blue pickup truck after attending a funeral. Officers are simultaneously pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and keeping an open mind on the case.

The murderous act was carried out on January 18, 2024. The location was an alley near house number 128/1, Village No. 4, Kaeo Saen Subdistrict, Na Bon District.

Police probing a complaint made by the deceased about local vote buying following which the Election Commission recently red-carded a local politician

At length, police investigators have posited three primary factors which may be at play in the murder. Firstly, a political complaint about vote-buying, secondly a financial conflict over an auction for a garbage dumping contractor.

Finally, police are also aware of a simmering affair related to the 57-year-old’s personal life.

Local police were alerted at 11:30 pm on Thursday night in the southern province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Panuwat Rattanaphan, the Investigation Inspector at Na Bon Police Station, rushed to the scene.

After that, on arrival at where the deceased had parked his vehicle, he identified the lifeless body of Mr Suriyan. It lay near the pickup truck. The body was hideously punctured with shotgun wounds. The officer identified 30 holes inflicted by a long shotgun.

Active political player and influence peddler in the local area gunned down by an assassin out of the dark. He was returning to his pickup after a funeral

At any rate, initial enquiries revealed that the victim, also known as Yan Kaewsaen, played an active public role in the community.

In addition to being a contractor in various districts, he was also known as a close associate of local power figures.

Thursday night’s murder took place following Mr Suriyan’s attendance at a funeral. Afterwards, as he approached his parked blue pickup truck after the ceremony, a hidden assailant sprang forth from the shadows.

The attacker fired six rounds from a long shotgun, piercing Mr Suriyan’s chest and body.

The criminal skillfully vanished into the darkness, leaving behind shell casings and a community shaken by his brutal handiwork. The local man was opening the car door when he was fired upon.

Police remain open-minded on the case regarding the motive. There was a political dispute, a financial one and also significantly, a personal matter

Police Major General Somchai Suetortrakul, Commander of Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station, spoke to reporters on Friday.

In short, he expressed confidence in the investigative team’s ability to swiftly apprehend the perpetrator. He emphasised the urgency of the situation and vowed to bring the killer to justice promptly.

The motives behind the murder could be various. Certainly, the police are keeping an open mind.

Firstly, there is Mr Suriyan’s involvement as a witness in a vote-buying complaint against a powerful local politician. The local officeholder may have sought out revenge or wanted to send a message to his enemies.

The Election Commission, it is understood, recently penalised the politician with a red card. Additionally, it also imposed financial responsibilities brought on by a new election.

At this time, it is only speculation but police investigators suggest Mr Suriyan’s complaint may have fueled animosity.

Dispute over a garbage disposal contract in Chawang

Secondly, a dispute over the bidding for a garbage disposal contract in Chawang District is also being probed. Undoubtedly, this is another possible source of antagonism.

The competition for lucrative contracts and resources often sparks deadly tensions in rural Thailand. Murder and local politics are well-known to each other. Certainly, in this case, it might have played a role in the fatal attack.

The third factor revolves around a long list of personal matters. Relatives and friends suggest that Mr Suriyan’s involvement in local issues might have led to conflicts. In effect, there is no shortage of personal vendettas.

Also a more intimate personal matter was simmering in the rural Na Bon District that police are aware of

Evidently, this was a powerful and sometimes robust local influencer.

The middle-aged man played an active part in the community. In summary, he was a man caught in the crossfire of local politics, and economic interests with no shortage of personal animosities.

At the same time, it is thought there was a more intimate and according to police sources, simmering personal interest.

In short, this is linked with the rural Na Bon District of Nakhon Si Thammarat

In response to this shocking crime, Police Major General Somchai and Police Colonel Nattawut Thongthip, Deputy Commander of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station, visited the crime scene. They emphasised to the press the importance of a thorough investigation and expeditious arrest in the case.

With a local close-knit community in shock, police are aware of the necessity of resolving the case given the prominent role played by the victim.

