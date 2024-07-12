The package of four measures was approved by the Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday. A key development is the introduction of the new DTV or Destination Thailand Visa.

Thailand’s new visa regime is set to go into operation on Monday, July 15th. From then, travellers from up to 93 countries will be stamped to stay in Thailand for 60 days. These countries are currently listed as part of the country’s visa waiver scheme. This includes China, a permanent member of this scheme since March 1st. The package of four measures was approved by the Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday. A key development is the introduction of the new DTV and Destination Thailand Visa. In short, this will allow skilled and eligible visitors to work online while in the kingdom. The 5-year visa has a maximum stay of 180 days.

The Minister of the Interior Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday signed four orders in relation to the country’s visa entry regime.

In short, these are elements of the changes announced in principle in May. These came following a recent cabinet meeting where the government decided the state of the economy warranted action.

In turn, these measures were approved to boost tourism numbers in Thailand.

Visa entry exemptions expanded from 57 to 93 countries, boosting tourism and easing entry processes

The first order signed increases the number of countries for which a visa is now declared exempt. Previously, this had applied to an already expanded list of 57 states. However, from Monday, this will now rise to 93.

Firstly, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin must sign off on the orders and they will later be published in the Royal Gazette.

Nonetheless, on Friday, Ministry of the Interior spokeswoman Trisulee Traisanakul confirmed that the new regime will be in effect from Monday, July 15.

For the 93 countries that will now become visa-exempt places of origin, those arriving will be allowed to stay for up to 60 days. This regime will apply to tourists, people on short-term business, and other visitors who are not intent on staying permanently.

Maximum stay remains 60 days, with clarification needed on further extensions for tourists

At the same time, the maximum stay previously up to July 15 was 30 days. However, tourists could apply for a 30-day extension which costs ฿1,900.

From Monday, the maximum stay remains at 60 days. Undoubtedly, this will require further clarification in due course.

The second measure announced on Friday was an extension to the list of countries subject to visa on arrival. Tourists or visitors from these countries will be able to stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.

Nonetheless, they will be able to extend their stay by a further 30 days at a local Immigration Bureau office on payment of ฿1,900.

The number of countries in this category now rises to 31.

In essence, today’s announcements mean that travellers from 104 different countries can fly to Thailand and enter on a passport.

Increase in visa exemptions likely to strain Royal Thai Police resources due to criminal activity

Certainly, this is bound to lead to greater demands on the Royal Thai Police as Thailand remains a magnet for criminality.

The third announcement on Friday had been due on June 26th and concerns the launch of the much-awaited DTV visa.

The Destination Thailand Visa will allow travellers to work offshore in Thailand subject to conditions while vacationing in the kingdom.

Significantly, such ‘digital nomads’ or freelancers will not be allowed to work or carry out contracts for Thai-based firms. In effect, this kind of visa holder will not be allowed to displace currently employed Thai workers.

Nonetheless, all eyes will be on the detailed requirements attached to this visa. For instance, can it be renewed after the holder has spent 180 days in the kingdom? The visa has a validity of 5 years but the maximum stay in the kingdom is capped at 180 days.

New Digital Nomad visa could reshape the expat landscape if market demands are met

In particular, this visa category has the potential to be a significant game changer. Certainly, it may, if the conditions are right, satisfy a strong potential market demand that exists. In particular, among younger Western adults.

Fourthly, the minister signed an order allowing former students of Thai schools or universities with bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degrees to stay in the kingdom for a year afterwards.

The idea of this type of visa is to keep talented people who have been educated here. Certainly, this will additionally benefit the Thai economy.

The two new visa types are subject to examination of the detailed criteria and arrangements put in place by the Immigration Bureau.

In the meantime, they are coming at a time when Thailand’s existing expat population is in uproar over the kingdom’s proposed new tax regime. From January 1st to March 31st 2025, foreigners living in Thailand for over 180 days will be required to report any income remitted to the country.

New Tax regime causing upheaval among Expats, leading to concerns and potential relocations

In short, by April 1st 2025, all foreign residents will be required to make tax returns on such income.

Furthermore, the Revenue Department has announced a plan to expand the tax net in relation to foreigners. At length, foreigners deemed as residents will be required to report all their income to Thailand’s Revenue Department.

This momentous change has been met with stupefaction and shock by Thailand’s expats. Anecdotal evidence suggests that many are planning to move in the short term, whether home or to other countries to avoid being classified as residents.

The new policy is made possible by Thailand’s participation in a new Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) tax programme. This means reporting between revenue departments in all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) affiliated countries.

Foreigners concerned over potential double taxation and lack of reciprocal rights in Thailand

While the kingdom has tax treaties with 61 countries, there is further concern that in some cases double taxation may apply. In effect, this is because of the non-standard nature of all such treaties.

In addition, foreigners have begun to ask if these changes should not be accommodated by a regime which affords tax-paying foreigners in Thailand reciprocal rights.

For instance, in the area of land ownership. Certainly, this appears unlikely given an apparent strong antipathy among the Thai population to such moves.

For example, a modest proposal being worked on by the Interior Ministry to allow foreigners to occupy up to 75% of condominium developments and be able to constract leases of up to 50 years with renewals is drawing rising opposition.

