Samut Songkhram Police save passengers from a drugged van driver on a high-speed rampage. Strung out on crystal meth, he was arrested after a terrifying ride from Prachuap Khiri Khan. Terrified passengers called the police, fearing for their lives as the van swerved erratically.

Police in Samut Songkhram came to the rescue of terrified passengers aboard a public van on Wednesday. The passengers were forced to contact the Radio 191 centre when they realised their driver was proceeding dangerously. The drug-crazed man was driving at excessive speed and steering the vehicle in a volatile way. Police set up a checkpoint, stopped the van, and arrested the culprit. They later confirmed he was high on crystal methamphetamine, which was found in a glove compartment.

On Wednesday, 6-7 passengers in a public transport van endured a terrifying ordeal. The driver of their vehicle was high on drugs and speeding dangerously.

The passengers were so concerned for their safety that they agreed to telephone the police to intervene.

Frightening incident occurred on Highway 375 between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Samut Songkhram. Laughing suspect arrested at a hastily set-up checkpoint

The incident occurred on Highway 375 between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Samut Songkhram in central Thailand, west of Bangkok.

The 42-year-old man, named Pop or Mr Wiradit, was subsequently arrested by police. Officers hastily set up a checkpoint at Amphoe Ban Phaeo in Samut Songkhram. The crazed driver was confronted by police vehicles flashing their lights.

When the driver slowed his vehicle, officers asked him to produce his license. After that, they quickly discovered that the man was not mentally stable. Clearly, he was laughing and speaking incoherently.

Blood test confirmed he was heavily intoxicated with a Category 1 illicit narcotic, namely crystal methamphetamine. Officers found a quantity of the drug

In turn, he was asked to exit the vehicle. A test for illicit drugs was conducted on the spot. Officers confirmed that the driver had ingested crystal methamphetamine, a Category 1 narcotic.

In addition, they discovered the substance in a clear plastic bag in the vehicle. It was found in the driver’s compartment on the side of the door. At the same time, police also recovered other drug-related paraphernalia.

The driver was finally placed under arrest for possession of 0.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He was further charged with driving under the influence of a Category 1 narcotic as well as illegal use of a narcotic.

Passengers feared their lives were in danger

Afterwards, the terrified passengers told how they had phoned the police 191 radio centre to report their fears. The driver was driving at high speed and in an uncontrolled manner on the main highway. In short, they were convinced their lives were in danger.

Still smiling and laughing, the arrested driver was taken to Samut Songkhram Police Station, where he was held as charges were processed.

Later, he admitted to investigators that he had consumed crystal methamphetamine before picking up the passengers in his public transport van at Prachuap Khiri Khan.

