Two middle-aged New Zealand brothers returned home after spending four months detained in Thailand for a violent assault on a Phuket police officer in March. Their release, involving New Zealand government cooperation, comes as a shock in Thailand.

News from New Zealand on Saturday revealing the release of two middle-aged brothers involved in the serious assault of a policeman in Phuket is bound to come as a shock in Thailand. At length, the two men, detained for the past four months, had been charged with the serious assault of an on-duty police officer. No statement has yet been made by Thai authorities, but it is understood the release of the men involved the cooperation of the New Zealand government. Back in March, the assault on the policeman had roiled local public feelings on the resort island, coming after a series of controversies linked with the misbehaviour of foreigners.

Two middle-aged brothers from New Zealand who sensationally assaulted a Phuket police officer in March 2024 are reported to be back at home in New Zealand. The news came from media reports in the Pacific country, in particular, the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

On Saturday, media outlets in New Zealand were looking to ascertain the reaction in Thailand to the news.

The duo, Hamish and Mattson Day, aged 36 and 38 respectively, are fathers of three children. Hamish Day has a nine-year-old son, and Mattson has two boys, aged nine and eleven.

Confusion surrounds the altercation between New Zealand brothers and a policeman in Phuket’s busy centre

The pair beat up a motorcycle policeman on duty in the centre of Phuket on March 16th. In short, there is confusion about the altercation between the two tourists and the on-duty officer.

At length, he pursued the pair on rented motorbikes. However, when he caught up with them, a struggle ensued.

It is understood that during the struggle, the two New Zealand brothers seized the policeman’s Sig Sauer pistol. Significantly, at that time, one shot was discharged.

Reports suggest that the policeman had produced his gun and simultaneously began filming the pair. In turn, they reacted angrily to this. They tackled the law officer, seized his gun, and at one point beat him with it.

This was also captured on videos by local bystanders.

New Zealand brothers’ release is a shock amid unclear legal resolution to their case in Thailand

Subsequently, the pair was arrested by Phuket police. They were charged with obstruction, robbery, and the assault of a police officer.

In addition, they appeared before the Phuket Provincial Court on criminal charges. They were refused bail and placed on remand pending their trial.

News of their release has come as a surprise to the public. Certainly, there has yet to be any official communication on the circumstances involved.

Thailand’s jurisprudence is somewhat different from that of Western countries. In short, cases, including criminal matters, can be negotiated between aggrieved parties. However, it is not clear how this matter was resolved legally.

Previously, the video of the incident drew mixed reactions. The circumstances involved in the interaction between the men and the policeman were not fully explained.

However, it is clear that the police officer was licensed to carry a firearm and had the legal power of arrest.

Public reaction in Thailand is tense amid recent high-profile crimes involving foreigners

Undoubtedly, the incident was seen by the public in Thailand as showing a lack of respect for the law in the country.

It came at a particularly sensitive time after a hugely controversial assault by a Swiss businessman on a Thai female doctor some weeks earlier.

That case is still before the courts and is being closely watched not only in Thailand but by concerned parties in Switzerland. The Swiss man has had his visa revoked.

At the same time, public opinion in Phuket has been pressed to limit lawlessness in their resort island. Much of this is attributable to the huge influx of both tourists and long-term residents. In particular, arrivals from Russia in flight from the war in Ukraine.

A large proportion of these arrivals have established illegal or unlicensed business concerns. Consequently, the local community has urged police and officials to take action.

Local police provided details on the chase and subsequent arrest of the Day brothers in Phuket

In March, in the aftermath of the incident and public outcry, local police provided further information.

Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum explained that the brothers had been speeding on motorbikes. At length, they refused to stop and were chased by the patrol officer.

The senior officer confirmed that the policeman attempted to film the incident. This was understandable given the heightened controversy related to interactions with foreigners.

Back in New Zealand, it was reported, earlier on, that the Day family had sought legal assistance for the two men.

Undeniably, in the normal course of events, the duo faced a custodial prison sentence. The family certainly was concerned about this prospect given the notorious reputation of Thailand’s prisons.

At the time of the incident, the family patriarch spoke with the New Zealand Herald in Auckland.

‘It’s very, very concerning,’ he said. ‘The family is distraught. We’re praying for a good outcome.’

Day family expresses gratitude as New Zealand government helps secure brothers’ release

On Saturday, the family issued a written statement. It cited assistance from the New Zealand government in securing the release of the duo.

‘They want to express their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received from their family, friends, and the New Zealand government. As they begin readjusting and focus on their well-being, they ask for your understanding and respect,’ it read. ‘They want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all involved in ensuring their return. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, and they’re deeply appreciative.’

At this point, it appears that the family in New Zealand will not comment further. Certainly, there has not yet been a statement published in Thailand.

Indeed, in recent months, news concerning foreigners in Thailand has not been as freely available as before. Undoubtedly, such news is seen as damaging to the critical and lucrative foreign tourism industry.

For instance, the murder of a Belgian man at the hands of a crazed German man at a beach resort in Hua Hin in April went unreported. That was until the Dutch media picked up on the story. In short, they were informed by a friend of the deceased who came to Thailand to assist him.

New Zealand brothers’ ordeal ends with release but raises questions about Justice and local tensions over tourists

The end of the ordeal will come as a relief to the men’s families. Hamish is the father of a nine-year-old son, and Mattson has two boys aged nine and eleven.

In April, the situation regarding the two New Zealand men did not look good.

Speaking with media in the country at the time, Rachel Day explained how she did not sugarcoat the situation for Hamish Day’s nine-year-old son.

‘Daddy and Uncle Matt are together. They’re not alone. And we’re doing, and we’re going to do, everything we can to try and get them home,’ she told her son. When asked by him if it might take years, the boy’s mother replied it might.

However, it appears that efforts to resolve the case for the two men were ultimately successful. Secondly, their case may already have been heard and either a sentence for time served or a suspended punishment handed down.

At this time, we do know that the pair have been blacklisted from re-entering Thailand again.

Nevertheless, this story still requires some answers or further clarification.

