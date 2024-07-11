Elderly British couple in Thailand face turmoil after a violent clash with neighbours. Legal battles loom over assault and CCTV use.

An elderly British couple spoke this week of their lives of fear and turmoil in Thailand. It follows a violent incident with their neighbours in Hua Hin last December. This saw the pair sustain serious physical injuries. The couple, an elderly man and woman in their late seventies and sixties respectively, are concerned about the outcome of their legal case filed following the altercation. A judgement is due on August 14th. However, 5 days later, their younger neighbours will also have a judgement in their case against the British couple for using CCTV surveillance and a security system at their home.

A British couple in Hua Hin has found themselves at odds with their Thai neighbours.

The Byrnes moved to Thailand several years ago from the United Kingdom to enjoy their retirement.

The couple is quite elderly. Mr.Byrne is 76 while his wife is 68 years old. This week, they spoke to Khaosod English about their predicament.

It started when they discovered their younger neighbours had pulled up shrubbery near their home.

Altercation with neighbours leaves elderly couple injured and frustrated with local Police response

Following their attempts to broach the issue with their neighbours, a violent altercation ensued on December 19th, a Tuesday evening.

‘We witnessed on our security system a neighbour pulling plants out and depositing them at our gate,’ explained Mrs Byrne. ‘My husband is 76 years old, I’m 68 years old. We have suffered life-changing injuries from two persons some 25 plus years younger than ourselves.’

Afterwards, they had to phone their local police station 12 times before getting a response. In turn, a police patrol arrived at 28 minutes after midnight. However, the officers refused to take a statement.

The Byrnes were told to wait until the following day to file the report. Furthermore, they were advised to go to the hospital to get a medical report on their injuries.

In short, this is standard procedure for all police services worldwide.

CCTV footage captures attack but neighbours later file a counter-complaint over camera surveillance use

Certainly, Mr and Mrs Byrne did file a complaint and legal proceedings were issued. Significantly, the CCTV cameras at their home recorded the assault on the couple.

However, not long afterwards, the household next door filed a criminal complaint against the UK duo over their CCTV cameras.

This led to a police investigation. The couple recalled that at one time, 15 police officers descended on their property to investigate the complaint.

Both cases are being handled by police officers at Sam Roi Yot Police Station in northern Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The couple claims the police have visited their home on numerous occasions in relation to the CCTV cameras, which are part of their home’s security system.

Dates set for judgment in conflicting legal battles following a double dispute and simmering tensions

Presently, Mr and Mrs Byrne’s case is up for judgment on August 14th. Following this, their neighbour’s case will see a judgment handed down 5 days later on August 19th.

A police officer at Sam Roi Yot Police Station, Police Lieutenant Colonel Anek Boonkongdee confirmed that there are tensions and issues between the two households.

He is the officer prosecuting the assault case for the Byrnes now before the court.

Significantly, the incident occurred just four days after a Canadian Thai couple was slaughtered by a crazed neighbour.

In short, this was another simmering case that had boiled over. 36-year-old Kachornsak Panyadee murdered 54-year-old Canadian Michael Nixon and his Thai wife Anurak in the early hours of Friday, December 15th.

That tragedy happened in Tambon Ban Thum, in central Khon Kaen province.

Dangerous risks lurk from friction between neighbours

Certainly, the two households had experienced ongoing friction over car parking spaces and pet dogs.

Similarly, the background to the Byrnes’ dispute with their younger neighbours is over shared spaces.

This week, 68-year-old Mrs Byrne expressed her trepidation given the violence used against them. In addition, she expressed concern about the use of the law as a means of intimidation.

