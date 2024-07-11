List MP seeks a new party amid Pheu Thai turmoil. Rising internal divisions and a potential Bhumjaithai Cannabis clash. Ex-Premier Thaksin estranged from former party bigwig Chalerm Yubamrung.

Internal wrangling and dissatisfaction have been revealed this week within the ruling Pheu Thai Party. A former key leader of the party, leader of the opposition, and party-list MP on Wednesday called on Pheu Thai to expel him. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chalerm Yubamrung said he wished to join another political party. It came after his son, a ministerial aide, was forced to resign.

With a stagnant economy and plummeting poll ratings, the Pheu Thai Party is coming under increasing pressure. Both Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the party leader Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra have seen their public support dwindle.

One reason has been the government’s inability to tackle the country’s ailing economy. However, the other is the actions of the party last August when it ditched its alliance with the Move Forward Party.

Internal tensions rise with Bhumjaithai’s cannabis stance, party divisions, and Palang Pracharat’s uncertain future amid growing political realignments

In the meantime, there are also signs of increasing division beneath the surface in the government. For instance, continued rumours that the Palang Pracharat Party, the former ruling party led by General Prawit Wongsuwan, will be dumped.

At the same time, the Bhumjaithai Party has succeeded as the party with sway in the new upper house or Senate.

Reports last week suggested that between 37.5-75% of its members are aligned with the party.

Then on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party leader, laid down the gauntlet in relation to the re-criminalisation of cannabis.

The man who organised decriminalisation of the drug in 2022 suggested that he was unhappy with the May order of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to have the drug rescheduled.

High-profile exit signals deeper rifts within Pheu Thai, as Chalerm Yubamrung departs after his son’s resignation and links with Palang Pracharat

On July 10th, another indicator of internal division and unrest reared its head.

This was the public announcement by former Pheu Thai Party bigwig and opposition leader from 2009-2011, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chalerm Yubamrung, who was parting ways.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chalerm Yubamrung made the announcement following the resignation of his son as a ministerial aide with the government.

This came after Mr Wan Yubamrung was seen watching the recent mayoral election in Pathum Thani with a Palang Pracharat Party stalwart.

In short, this was Police Lieutenant General Kamronwit Toopkrachang, a former Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner.

Chalerm Yubamrung seeks exit from Pheu Thai. Tensions with Thaksin. Reveals offers from other parties but as he moves to support his son’s political path

Afterwards, both Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai leader Ms Paetongtarn expressed dissatisfaction.

At the same time, the Yubamrungs have long been known as distanced from Pheu Thai’s de facto leader Thaksin Shinawatra.

Last year, Mr. Chalerm announced that he was cutting ties with Thaksin. It followed reports that the ex-Premier had expressed a dislike of Chalerm and his family. Reports suggest he had referred to them as ‘annoying persons.’

Meanwhile, Mr Chalerm has made it clear that two or three other political parties have offered him a place if required. He says he wants to be expelled so he can transfer to a new party.

‘So I asked the party to expel me from the party according to the party regulations. So that I could join a new political party. Currently, 2-3 political parties have contacted me and confirmed that I can join, but I cannot join,’ he told reporters as he came out in support of his son.

Further reading:

Huge ‘unofficial’ victory for Bhumjaithai in Senate election with new poll showing only 2.2% support

Constitutional Court update: Senate race gets the all clear while PM and Move Forward must wait til July

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week

PM survives Constitutional Court’s call in a close run thing raising real questions over his future

PM Srettha Thavisin could be temporarily toppled from power on Thursday by the Constitutional Court

Cabinet reshuffle sees Pheu Thai tighten ship as it readies to drive the economy and digital wallet at full steam

Thaksin’s real influence hinted at with a lunchtime meeting at his daughter’s central Bangkok hotel in Ploenchit

Big cabinet reshuffle talks confirmed by the PM after Songkran visit to Thonburi to meet Thaksin at home

Jail time to return for Cannabis players as Srettha describes the trade as a threat to the country and economic negative

Bank of Thailand holding strong against a strident push by the PM for more populist economics as debt levels rise

Property market glut sees minister’s call for supports in the face of the central bank’s ongoing credit crunch

Prime Minister Srettha still doggedly pushing his less than popular and legally perilous Digital Wallet plan

Digital Wallet plan blown out of the water by corruption body on Tuesday warning of illegality

Srettha outlines Digital Wallet as his government begins to flounder with a faltering economy and confusion