If you’re eager to take your experience in Thailand to the next level and stay uninterrupted for 5 years or more, then the Thailand Elite Visa is the perfect option.

In order to acquire a Thailand Elite Visa, you will need to become a member of the Thailand Privilege program, which also delivers an extensive list of exclusive and VIP privileges for you to enjoy.

There are a total of 4 different membership tiers you can apply for, each with varying visa durations and benefit levels to meet your unique needs.

The following is a neat guide to what you have to do to secure your future in Thailand.

Certainly, you should take a few minutes to study the requirements and prices. In brief, it is all rather straightforward.

At the end of the day, it will help you avoid any potential problems and put you on the right track in Thailand.

What are the Thailand Privilege Memberships?

Thailand Privilege

GOLD Membership

● Cost: ฿900,000

● Validity: 5 years

● Privilege points: 20 points per annum

● Transferable: No

Thailand Privilege

PLATINUM Membership

● Cost (primary applicant): ฿1.5 million

● Cost (additional applicants): ฿1 million

● Validity: 10 years

● Privilege points: 35 points per annum

● Transferable: No

Thailand Privilege

DIAMOND Membership

● Cost (primary applicant): ฿2.5 million

● Cost (additional applicants): ฿1.5 million

● Validity: 15 years

● Privilege points: 55 points per annum

● Transferable: No

Thailand Privilege

RESERVE Membership

(Via invitation from Thailand Privilege)

● Cost (primary applicant): ฿5 million

● Cost (additional applicants): ฿2 million

● Validity: 20 years (with the option to extend for 5 additional years)

● Privilege points: 120 points per annum

● Transferable: Yes

What are the benefits of a Thailand Elite Visa?

Benefits (available regardless of membership package):

● 5-year multiple-entry visa, renewable up to the last day of your membership term

● 1-year of uninterrupted stay in the country

● Seamless application procedure without any age, financial, income, employment, education, or health insurance requirements

● Enrolment into the new Thailand Privilege points plan, allowing you to customize your privileges through utilizing a points redemption feature

● Ability to upgrade your current membership to higher tiers

● Option to include family members as additional applicants for a discount, if on the Platinum, Diamond, or Reserve plan

● Complimentary access to the premium lane for a fast-tracked VIP service

● Leverageable Elite Personal Assistant (EPA) services

● Annual health checks once per membership validity

● Personal accident insurance during the first membership year

● Discounts at leading shopping malls and restaurant chains in Thailand

● Access to the premium lounge on Chaengwattana Road, Bangkok

● Special incentives such as seasonal gifts, a personal shopping assistant, buy-1-get-1-free promotions, and parking privileges

What do you need for a Thailand Elite Visa?

You must satisfy these conditions to be eligible for the membership:

● Possess a valid foreign passport with no less than 1 year remaining on it

● Must be considered mentally competent

● No history of long bankruptcy periods or pending penalties

● No long overstays on file with any outstanding payments

● Must not carry a volunteer visa, whether currently or in the past

● The passport provided as part of the application must not originate from any of the following countries on the UN-sanctioned list:

○ Africa: Central Africa, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sao Tome, and Principe, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Sudan

○ Middle East: Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen

○ Asia: Afghanistan, North Korea, and Pakistan

Before applying, ensure you have the following documents prepared:

● Membership Application Form for your desired package

● Membership Application Fee Payment Form

● Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) Form

● 50,000 THB application fee (this will be deducted from the total membership fee after passing your background check)

● Colored photocopy of your passport’s biopage (the passport’s signature must be visible on the biopage, otherwise you will need to provide a copy of the relevant passport signature page)*

● Colored passport-sized photo of yourself (the photo must have your head and upper shoulders in the frame and be taken beside a white background)**

● Copy of your latest Thai visa (only applicable if you are applying while in Thailand)

● Education Visa Holder Acknowledgement Form (only required for current or past education visa holders)

● Proof of relationship documents, marriage certificates, or birth certificates (only if you are adding family members to your membership plan)

*NOTE: All signatures on the forms you’ve signed need to match the one on your passport.

**NOTE: Consult your GSSA for details on how your passport-sized photo should be sized.

Why should you contact a General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA)?

To streamline the application experience, retaining the services of a government-authorized General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA) is a must.

GSSAs are authorized by the Thai government to guide and assist Thailand Privilege applicants like yourself, ensuring you earn your Elite Privilege Visa and membership without any hassles.

Better still, every service provided by a GSSA is free, made possible through government subsidies, so you get access to a knowledgeable consultant and personalized application assistance for no extra cost beyond your membership fee.

By connecting with a GSSA, you benefit from a variety of complimentary services, including:

● Private consultation sessions so you can get answers to any questions and gauge which package best suits you

● A checklist highlighting all the documents and conditions you need to meet for the Thailand Privilege membership application

● The opportunity to complete your application with direct assistance, minimizing errors due to your GSSA’s professional expertise and insider knowledge

● GSSAs will manage your application and liaise with the relevant authorities on your behalf, minimizing your interactions with the bureaucracy

● An extensive review of your application before submission, so everything is complete and ready before it gets sent in

● GSSAs can submit your application for you without any of the work needing to be done on your end

So, if you want minimal hassles and maximum chances for approval when applying for a Thailand Elite Visa, then contact a General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA) to get started.

How do you apply for a Thailand Elite Visa?

When you have everything prepared, you can apply for the Thailand Privilege membership and the Thailand Elite Privilege Visa by following these steps.

1. Once you have chosen and communicated with a GSSA, gather and send all your required documents to them. Alternatively, you can just do a walk-in visit to their location with the documents in hand to complete the application on the spot.

2. Your GSSA will assess your application and inform you of any missing or incorrect items and information that may cause a delay or rejection.

3. Fill out and follow the instructions indicated on the Membership Application Payment Fee Form to pay your application fee.

4. Once everything is prepared, your GSSA will submit your application to the Thailand Privilege online portal, initiating your background check.

5. Wait approximately 4 to 6 weeks for your background check to be processed. If successful, you will receive an approval letter and payment instructions via email.

6. You will have a total of 30 days to pay your membership fee. Follow the instructions shared with you to complete this step.

7. Upon paying your membership fee, wait 5 to 10 business days for a welcome package, consisting of a welcome letter and your membership ID.

8. You are now an official member of Thailand Privilege and can acquire a Thailand Elite Visa. Book an appointment with the member contact center to collect it.*

9. Head to your appointment to affix your Thailand Elite Visa to your passport.

*NOTE: You can collect your new visa at any of these locations:

● Royal Thai Consulate or Thai Embassy (if you are applying abroad)

● Thai International Airport in Bangkok or Phuket (if you are flying into Thailand)

● Thai Immigration Bureau at Chaengwattana (if you are applying while in Thailand)

