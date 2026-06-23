28-year-old gun dealer arrested, leading police to an underground firearms network selling guns cheaply

Cyber police busted an alleged online gun trader after tracking his Facebook posts to a Pathum Thani home. A shotgun and 245 rounds were seized as the suspect admitted a year of illegal sales, prompting a wider firearms trafficking probe.

A suspected firearms trafficking network has been uncovered after cyber police tracked a gun dealer from a private Facebook group to a house in Pathum Thani, seizing a shotgun and 245 rounds of ammunition. The arrest of 28-year-old Mr Patima Charoensuk followed months of surveillance and intelligence work. However, police say the case is only widening. After admitting to more than a year of illegal gun and ammunition trading, the suspect provided fresh leads as detectives move to dismantle a network accused of sourcing, supplying and selling cheap firearms to customers across an expanding underground market.

A man who showed off firearms in a private Facebook group has been arrested after cyber police tracked him to a house in Pathum Thani. Officers say the suspect spent more than a year buying and selling illegal guns and ammunition. Now investigators are widening the probe as they hunt other figures linked to the operation.

The arrest came on Tuesday, June 23, following a months-long investigation by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB). Investigators had received information that weapons and ammunition were being traded illegally online.

Notably, the suspect regularly displayed firearms inside a private Facebook group. That activity eventually drew the attention of cyber police.

Cyber police spend months gathering evidence before securing a warrant to raid a Pathum Thani home

Acting on the intelligence, officers launched a detailed investigation. Over several months, they monitored the suspect’s activities and gathered evidence. As part of this, investigators traced links between online activity and alleged firearms trading. Eventually, the evidence was considered strong enough to seek a court order.

The operation was directed by Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembutr, Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau. Meanwhile, Pol Lt Gen Naradech Thiprak acted on behalf of the bureau’s command. In addition, Pol Maj Gen Sarayuth Junnawat, Commander of Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 2, supervised the investigation.

Senior officers assigned Division 4 of Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 2 to the case. The team included Pol Col Torsak Panglinput, Superintendent of Division 4, and Pol Lt Col Ekarin Sonnak, Deputy Superintendent. Separately, Pol Capt Praphas Somwong, head of the Intelligence Analysis Division, joined the operation. The search team itself was led by Police Lieutenant Kookiat Cherdsungnoen, Deputy Inspector of Division 4.

Once the evidence was assembled, investigators applied to the Thanyaburi Provincial Court. In response, the court issued Search Warrant No. 310/2569. Officers then moved on a house in Moo 1 of Rangsit Subdistrict in Thanyaburi district.

Raid on Pathum Thani house uncovers shotgun and 245 rounds as suspect admits firearms trade links

Police arrived with the warrant and searched the property. During the operation, officers arrested Mr Patima Charoensuk, 28. They also uncovered a cache of weapons-related evidence. Most importantly, police seized a Thai-made short-barrelled shotgun.

Alongside the firearm, officers recovered a large quantity of ammunition. The haul included .380 calibre rounds, .38 calibre rounds and .32 calibre rounds. On another front, investigators also found 20-gauge and 12-gauge shotgun shells. Altogether, police seized 245 rounds of ammunition.

The seizure marked the climax of the cyber investigation. However, officers quickly concluded the case did not end there. According to investigators, evidence pointed to a broader network involved in supplying guns and ammunition.

During questioning, Mr Patima admitted involvement in the illegal firearms trade, police said. He reportedly confessed to buying and selling firearms and ammunition for more than a year. Furthermore, he provided details about how the operation functioned.

Suspect details gun suppliers and ammunition sales as investigators trace profits and customers

According to investigators, firearms were obtained through a group of associates. Those individuals either sold weapons directly or sourced them on request. In turn, the firearms were supplied to customers seeking specific weapons.

Police said the suspect bought firearms for between 5,000 and 6,000 baht each. He then resold them for between 8,000 and 10,000 baht. As a result, each transaction generated a sizeable profit.

The suspect also described how ammunition was obtained. According to police, he sourced ammunition from various shooting ranges. He then sold it on at a higher price. By comparison, each box generated an average profit of 400 to 500 baht.

Those admissions have now opened several new investigative leads. Consequently, cyber police are expanding the inquiry beyond the Pathum Thani arrest. Detectives are examining suppliers, customers and intermediaries linked to the trade.

Investigators widen firearms trafficking probe as detectives hunt network and build further cases

At the same time, officers are analysing evidence seized during the raid. Investigators are also reviewing information gathered throughout the online probe. Elsewhere, detectives are attempting to identify the routes used to move firearms and ammunition.

Police believe additional suspects may have played key roles in the operation. Therefore, the next stage will focus on dismantling the wider trafficking network. For that reason, investigators are continuing to build cases against other individuals.

Mr Patima has been charged with “Possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit.” Subsequently, officers took him into custody together with the seized evidence. The suspect was later transferred to Thanyaburi Police Station for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains active. Cyber police are continuing efforts to uncover the full scale of the firearms trafficking operation. The focus has now shifted from one arrest to the network investigators believe operated behind it.

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