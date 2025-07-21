Deadly Bangkok market tragedy sees two small traders die over a trade rivalry over second hand jeans

Two small traders died in a deadly Bangkok market shooting over rival second-hand jeans stalls. The 72-year-old shooter later killed himself after his wife confronted him. The incident exposes harsh economic pressure, mental health struggles and lax gun laws.

A 72-year-old trader snapped on Sunday night—gunning down his rivals for daring to sell the same jeans. Mr. Kanokphon, known as “Nui,” later turned the weapon on himself after his horrified wife confronted him. The shocking incident lays bare the brutal pressure crushing small traders in an economy starved of cash and collapsing under debt. But it also screams a deeper truth: mental health is cracking under the weight of survival in a dog-eat-dog market where every sale feels like war.

A deadly shooting at a local market in Bangkok has claimed two lives and left one man injured. The tragedy has stirred national attention, highlighting deepening economic hardship, worsening mental health and the easy availability of firearms in Thailand.

The incident occurred at Thung Khru Plaza Market in the Thung Khru District at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, July 20. According to police reports, the shooter, Mr. Kanokphon, also known as “Nui,” was a 72-year-old vendor who sold second-hand jeans. He used a 9mm handgun to shoot his business rival, Mr. Chusak, aged 62, who sold similar products at a nearby stall.

Although the two men had feuded before, this time the conflict turned deadly. Witnesses said the shooting happened suddenly and in front of many onlookers. Mr. Kanokphon allegedly accused Mr. Chusak of copying his stock and stealing customers.

Gunman turns weapon on victim’s wife before fatally shooting himself after his own wife’s revulsion

Moments after opening fire on Mr. Chusak, the elderly gunman turned his weapon toward Mrs. Chusak, the victim’s wife. However, a bystander named Mr. Phibun, aged 62, rushed in to intervene. During the struggle, the gun discharged and grazed Mr. Phibun’s left armpit. He was later transported to IMH Thonburi Hospital and is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chusak was rushed to Suk Sawat Hospital in critical condition. Doctors worked to stabilise him, but his wounds proved fatal. He was later pronounced dead, bringing the death toll to two.

Following the attack, Mr. Kanokphon returned to his own stall and confessed the shooting to his wife, Mrs. Noi, aged 65. According to her statement, he said he had killed Mr. Chusak and added that he would not go to jail. She scolded him in shock. Immediately afterwards, he used the same gun to shoot himself in the head. He died at the scene.

Investigators from Rat Burana Police Station quickly arrived, led by Senior Inspector Jirasak Homnan Rop. They were joined by forensic officers, a medical examiner from Siriraj Hospital and volunteers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation.

Investigators confirm motive rooted in rivalry as firearm and scene evidence reveal methodical intent

Police recovered a 9mm pistol near Mr. Kanokphon’s body. The firearm contained one round jammed in the barrel and seven live rounds still in the magazine. Officers also collected three spent bullet casings at the scene. The shooter was found lying on his right side, dressed in a long-sleeved black-and-white shirt, white pants, and a yellow motorcycle taxi vest labelled No. 479.

According to police interviews, the motive appears to be long-standing commercial rivalry. Both men operated second-hand jeans stalls facing each other. Several vendors confirmed that arguments between the two were frequent and intense. However, until Sunday, the disputes had remained verbal.

The tragedy has raised difficult questions about conditions in Thailand’s informal economy. Street vendors, especially elderly ones, are increasingly under pressure as the cost of living rises. Many lack savings, insurance or access to healthcare, making them vulnerable to both poverty and mental health decline.

Economic pressure, lax gun laws and lack of support services drive tensions to explosive break point

Thailand’s economy remains under strain. In the past year, a liquidity crisis and reduced consumer spending have shuttered numerous small businesses. Many open-air markets like Thung Khru Plaza now operate at either reduced capacity or under intense market competition. Foot traffic has dropped and sales have dwindled across the capital.

For vendors like Mr. Kanokphon, these changes may have created unbearable stress. Mrs. Noi told police her husband had been anxious about money. He often said he feared losing their stall and had become obsessed with competitors.

In addition to economic concerns, the tragedy has intensified focus on Thailand’s lax gun laws. Although firearm ownership requires a licence, enforcement remains inconsistent. Guns remain common among older citizens, especially for self-defence or business protection.

Experts say this case demonstrates the urgent need for reform. Mental health services are limited for older, low-income individuals. At the same time, many possess weapons and live under chronic stress. These conditions form a dangerous mix.

Police say no wider threat exists as market reopens under tight watch and locals reckon with the shock

While authorities stress this was a personal dispute, analysts say broader issues are at play. Insecure livelihoods, rising debt and lack of access to support services are becoming more common in urban working-class areas.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. However, no other suspects are believed to be involved. Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to clarify the timeline.

At present, two men are confirmed dead: Mr. Kanokphon, who shot himself, and Mr. Chusak, who died from his injuries. Mr. Phibun, the injured bystander, is recovering and is not in critical condition.

On Monday morning, Thung Khru Plaza Market reopened under tight police presence. Some stalls remained shuttered. Vendors and shoppers moved cautiously, still rattled by the previous day’s violence.

“We all have to make a living,” one market seller said. “But this should never have happened over jeans.”

Meanwhile, the community mourns a senseless tragedy. For many, it serves as a grim reminder that social and economic pressure, left unchecked, can erupt into irreversible violence.

