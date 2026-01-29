British man shot dead his Thai wife in Maha Sarakham, sparking a cross-province manhunt. CCTV tracked him to Khon Kaen, where he calmly surrendered at a hotel. Police seized a 9mm gun as he faces murder charges and a possible death penalty.

Friends and associates of British wife killer Anthony James Condron are being questioned by police following his arrest on Tuesday night for the murder of his Thai wife, 44-year-old Phatree Uraphanom, a killing that has stunned northeastern Maha Sarakham, where she was widely known, and drawn nationwide attention, particularly over the suspect’s cavalier behaviour in the hours after the shooting. This ended with his arrest when he was photographed smiling at the press. Police reports say Mr Condron had drug problems and was effectively unemployed, living off a homestay resort. If convicted, he faces the death penalty, a sentence often commuted but not guaranteed in Thailand since a 2018 execution at Bang Kwang Prison was carried out without public notice.

Thailand, and particularly the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham, was left reeling on Tuesday after the fatal shooting of a local woman by her British husband, according to Thai police. The killing, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, triggered a rapid manhunt across provincial lines and ended with the suspect’s arrest in neighbouring Khon Kaen.

The victim was identified as Phatree Uraphanom, 44, a Thai national who operated a homestay business in Muang district, Maha Sarakham.

According to investigators, she was shot inside a residence in Ban Nong Hin village, Moo 4, Khok Kor subdistrict.

Police said the suspect was her husband, British national Anthony James Condron, aged 58, although some reports listed him as 56. He is originally from Witham in Essex, between Chelmsford and Colchester in southern England.

According to police findings, the shooting occurred on the morning of Tuesday, 27 January 2026, at approximately 11.30 am. Investigators said Mr Condron fired multiple shots using a firearm of 0.38 calibre. However, only one bullet struck Ms Phatree. The round hit her in the left temple, causing critical injuries.

Emergency medical and rescue teams arrived shortly after receiving reports of gunfire. However, police said Ms Phatree was barely alive when responders reached her. Despite attempts to provide emergency treatment, she succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, officers secured the property and began an initial forensic assessment. At the same time, neighbours were questioned. Several residents reported hearing loud shouting shortly before gunshots rang out. Police recorded these statements as part of the investigation.

Neighbours report shouting before shots as police begin forensic work at Maha Sarakham home

According to police, Ms Phatree was initially found lying face up near a motorcycle. Rescue workers moved her onto the ground while attempting life-saving measures. The motorcycle was later examined as part of the scene documentation.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled Maha Sarakham province, police said. He escaped the scene in a white four-door Isuzu pickup truck bearing Chonburi registration plates. As a result, authorities quickly issued a public alert.

Police warned residents that the suspect was armed and dangerous. Accordingly, people in Muang district, Maha Sarakham, and surrounding areas were urged to remain vigilant. Officers also began monitoring main roads and transport routes.

Soon afterwards, investigators focused on tracing the suspect’s movements. CCTV footage from private homes, businesses, and hotels became central to the effort. According to police, the density of camera coverage allowed rapid tracking.

CCTV network allows police to trace the suspect’s movements after fleeing Maha Sarakham province

Based on CCTV analysis, police determined that Mr Condron drove east toward Khon Kaen province. He entered Khon Kaen city later the same day. His movements were continuously monitored through successive camera feeds.

Subsequently, police located the abandoned Isuzu pickup truck. It was parked on Sri Chan Road, near the entrance of the Ad Lib Khon Kaen hotel. Officers secured the vehicle for examination.

CCTV footage showed Mr Condron parking the pickup before exiting the vehicle with a suitcase. He then walked away from the area. Shortly afterwards, another vehicle arrived.

According to investigators, a friend picked up the suspect in a blue four-door Ford pickup truck. Police said the suspect was driven further into Khon Kaen municipality. That vehicle later left the area.

Meanwhile, police widened their search. Additional CCTV footage from hotels and nearby streets was reviewed. This review soon led investigators to another hotel near Kaen Nakhon Lake.

Police trace suspect to Khon Kaen hotel after vehicle abandonment and expanded CCTV review

Police identified the suspect as staying in room 209 of the hotel. As a result, a coordinated operation was planned. Officers moved quickly to prevent any further risk.

Personnel from Muang Khon Kaen police arrived first at the scene. Shortly afterwards, provincial investigators from Khon Kaen joined them. Region 4 Provincial Police were also deployed.

In addition, a special operations unit was brought in. Tourist police and immigration officers also participated. Together, the officers sealed off the hotel floor. Police surrounded the suspect’s room and initiated negotiations. According to officers, talks continued for a period without incident. During this time, the suspect remained inside.

Observers later reported that Mr Condron was seen smoking a cigarette on the hotel balcony. He appeared calm and unhurried. Police monitored his actions closely. Eventually, Mr Condron surrendered without resistance, police said. He exited the room and was taken into custody by heavily armed officers. No injuries were reported during the arrest.

Suspect surrenders calmly after hotel room surrounded by armed police and specialist units

Witnesses observed the suspect smiling as he was escorted from the hotel. Police did not comment on his demeanour. The focus remained on securing him safely. After the arrest, Mr Condron was taken to Muang Khon Kaen police station. Senior officers were present during his arrival. These included Khon Kaen provincial police commander Maj Gen Anuwat Suwannaphum.

Muang Khon Kaen police chief Col Yosawat Kaewsuebthanyanit also attended. Police said the suspect was cooperative during transport. He was then placed in custody.

Later, officers returned to examine the abandoned Isuzu pickup truck. During a search, police found a 9mm firearm hidden in the engine compartment. Investigators believe the weapon was used in the killing.

The firearm was seized and logged as evidence. Forensic testing was ordered. Police said ballistic analysis would be conducted. Meanwhile, investigators began questioning the suspect. According to police, Mr Condron appeared highly stressed. Officers said his statements were inconsistent.

Police recover a firearm as the suspect is questioned and gives inconsistent accounts of the shooting

Initially, the suspect claimed the shooting was accidental. However, during further questioning, he provided different accounts. Police continued the interrogation for several hours.

According to investigators, Mr Condron said he had been ill before the incident. He told police he had sought medical treatment on two occasions. He also claimed to have slipped and fallen at home.

In addition, he alleged that his wife showed little concern for his condition. He said this led to an argument on the morning of the shooting. According to his account, the dispute escalated quickly.

Mr Condron told police that Ms Phatree was preparing to leave the area. He said she was getting onto a motorbike at the time. He admitted firing the gun, investigators said.

Later, he offered another version of events. He claimed there was a struggle over the firearm. According to this account, the gun discharged twice during the struggle. Police said these claims are being examined against forensic evidence. DNA samples were collected by Region 4 forensic officers. A lawyer was present during questioning, police confirmed.

Forensic testing continues as the suspect offers shifting explanations for the fatal shooting

Interrogation sessions lasted more than three hours. Police said procedures were followed throughout. Investigators later transferred the suspect to Muang Maha Sarakham police. Meanwhile, further details about the couple’s background emerged. Police said Mr Condron had lived in Thailand for approximately ten years. He was described as unemployed or retired.

Investigators said he relied on income generated by his wife. Ms Phatree operated a homestay business known as Janpanom Farm Stay. Police said she managed the operation diligently. The couple had lived together for several years. However, police confirmed they had no children together. Their relationship history remains under review.

Earlier on the day of the shooting, Ms Phatree had spoken with her mother. According to police, her mother encouraged her to check on her husband. She asked her daughter to go to his quarters.

The mother reportedly wanted her daughter to take care of him due to his illness. Later that day, police informed her of the shooting. Upon hearing the news, she collapsed. According to officers, the older woman fainted in a nearby sugar cane field. Emergency assistance was provided. The incident added to the shock surrounding the case.

Investigation widens as family background emerges and the victim’s mother collapses after news

As the investigation continued, police acknowledged strong public interest. Col Yosawat said the suspect was captured within three hours of entering Khon Kaen. He credited extensive CCTV coverage.

He also highlighted coordination between multiple police units. According to police, this cooperation ensured the arrest occurred without further loss of life. Maj Gen Anuwat said the suspect surrendered voluntarily. He described Mr Condron as confused during questioning. Police did not elaborate further.

Investigators said the suspect had told acquaintances he planned to travel to Pattaya. He allegedly intended to surrender there. Police are examining communications linked to this claim. Notably, the British man was in contact with friends before his eventual arrest and after taking flight from the scene of the murder.

Authorities are also investigating whether anyone assisted the suspect after the shooting. Friends and associates are being questioned. CCTV footage continues to be reviewed. Some local residents claimed the suspect had a history of drug use and violence. Police said those allegations are under investigation and have not been confirmed.

Case remains active as police probe possible assistance and review the suspect’s background

Police also noted that Ms Phatree was well known in her community. Officers said she was regarded as friendly and active. She was involved in volunteering with schools and charities.

Investigators said the case remains active and ongoing. The suspect remains in custody. Legal proceedings will continue under Thai law. The Briton faces a possible death penalty under Thai law for murder if he is later convicted by a Thai court. In recent years, capital sentences have regularly been commuted, but nothing can ever be taken for granted.

Thailand’s last execution was on 18 June 2018, when Theerasak Longji was put to death by lethal injection at Bang Kwang Prison in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok. The 26-year-old was convicted of stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy in 2012 while stealing his smartphone.

That execution came without notice or publicity, shocking many observers who had believed capital punishment was effectively extinct in Thailand.

