Thai customs seized more than ฿23 million hidden inside snack food boxes after stopping a Myanmar-registered car at Mae Sai. The cash haul has triggered criminal charges, tighter border checks and a widening hunt for the money’s owners and any smuggling network.

Thai customs officers and police have smashed one of the biggest cash smuggling attempts seen at the Mae Sai border crossing, seizing more than ฿23 million hidden inside snack food boxes in a Myanmar-registered car. The dramatic haul has triggered tougher border checks, serious criminal charges and a widening security probe as investigators race to identify the cash’s true owners, intended destination and any criminal network behind the operation.

A Myanmar driver was caught allegedly trying to smuggle more than ฿23 million in cash out of Thailand after customs officers found the money hidden inside boxes of snack food at the Mae Sai border crossing.

The dramatic seizure uncovered ฿23,023,000 packed into cardboard boxes labelled as fish snacks and potato chips. Instead of food, officers found tightly wrapped bundles of ฿1,000 banknotes. The money was immediately seized as evidence. Investigators have since launched a wider probe into its ownership and intended destination.

In response, Mae Sai Customs Chief Waris Wisaratanon ordered stricter inspections of vehicles passing through the busy frontier checkpoint in Chiang Rai province. He directed Nonglak Sirithaow, Director of the Customs Control Division, Pichitpong Ekathamsut, Head of the Investigation and Suppression Division, and Police Lieutenant Sak Siam Chamnong, Head of the Customs Control and Inspection Division, to strengthen enforcement at the crossing.

Customs officers uncover ฿23 million hidden inside snack boxes after stopping a Myanmar-plate Toyota

The case stems from an inspection carried out on June 23. Customs officers stopped a white four-door Toyota displaying Myanmar licence plates before it crossed the border. The vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old Myanmar national identified as Maung. Officers then conducted a full search after selecting the vehicle for inspection.

Their search quickly revealed the first cache of cash. Officers opened a cardboard box marked as containing fish snacks. Inside were 17 bundles of ฿1,000 banknotes. Each bundle contained exactly ฿1 million. As a result, the first box alone held ฿17 million.

Separately, officers opened a second box labelled as containing potato chips. They discovered another six bundles of ฿1,000 notes. Each bundle again contained ฿1 million. They also found another 23 individual ฿1,000 banknotes concealed inside the same box. Altogether, the second box contained ฿6,023,000.

Combined, the two boxes held ฿23,023,000 in Thai currency. Photographs released by customs showed the banknotes stacked in neat bundles before being removed as evidence. The cash filled much of the cardboard packaging intended to disguise its contents.

Driver faces customs and foreign exchange charges after cash haul seized as evidence at Mae Sai checkpoint

Notably, officers immediately confiscated every bundle under customs powers. Investigators accused the driver of attempting to smuggle Thai currency out of the Kingdom without following customs procedures.

The case is being pursued under Section 242 together with Section 252 of the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017). It also includes Section 80 of the Criminal Code.

In parallel, investigators cited alleged violations of Sections 8 and 8 bis of the Foreign Exchange Control Act B.E. 2485 (1942). Customs officers also recorded the driver’s background as part of the investigation. The seized money remains in official custody while legal proceedings continue.

Security agencies widen inquiry to identify cash owners, organisers and anyone linked to the smuggling network

On another front, security agencies have joined the investigation to trace the source of the money. Investigators are working to establish who owned the cash before it reached the vehicle. They are also examining who organised the attempted cross-border movement and who stood behind the operation.

As part of this, officers are attempting to identify anyone connected with the money or its transport. They will also determine who financed the shipment and who was expected to receive it after it crossed the frontier. Authorities believe those findings will shape the next stage of the investigation.

Meanwhile, customs officers have maintained intensified inspections at the Mae Sai checkpoint. Vehicle searches have been strengthened following the seizure. Authorities said the investigation remains active as officers work to identify everyone connected with the ฿23 million cash haul and pursue legal action against those involved under Thai law.

Mae Sai border crossing links Thailand and Myanmar while handling trade, travel and security operations

Mae Sai in Chiang Rai province is Thailand’s northernmost border crossing and one of the country’s busiest international gateways. The checkpoint links Mae Sai district with Tachileik in Myanmar’s Shan State across the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

Every day, a steady stream of travellers, freight vehicles and commercial shipments passes through the crossing. Consequently, the frontier has become one of Thailand’s most strategically important land checkpoints.

The crossing is also a vital trade route between Thailand and Myanmar. Agricultural produce, machinery, consumer goods, construction materials and food products move through the checkpoint under customs supervision. In addition, the route connects northern Thailand with transport corridors stretching across the Greater Mekong region. That constant movement makes the crossing an economic lifeline for businesses on both sides of the border.

However, the volume of traffic also creates opportunities for cross-border crime. Customs officers therefore work alongside immigration officials, Royal Thai Police personnel and military units throughout the day. Together, they inspect vehicles, examine cargo and verify travel documents. They also enforce customs laws and Thailand’s foreign exchange regulations governing cross-border currency movements.

Notably, inspections are increasingly intelligence-led rather than routine. Officers may stop private cars, freight vehicles or commercial transport based on operational information or suspicious circumstances. Searches focus on undeclared cash, illegal drugs, weapons, counterfeit products and protected wildlife goods. Those inspections also target customs offences and organised smuggling operations moving between Thailand and Myanmar.

Border agencies intensify intelligence-led checks as Mae Sai remains a frontline against border crime

In response, authorities regularly strengthen enforcement whenever criminal activity shifts or new intelligence emerges. Operations frequently target narcotics trafficking, human smuggling, money laundering and foreign exchange offences. Border agencies also coordinate closely whenever investigations extend beyond customs violations. That cooperation enables investigators to pursue wider criminal networks operating across the frontier.

Separately, Mae Sai remains one of Chiang Rai’s most important commercial centres. Before pandemic restrictions, thousands of visitors crossed the border daily for shopping, tourism and business. Although border controls have evolved in recent years, commercial traffic remains substantial. Cross-border trade continues to make the checkpoint one of Thailand’s busiest land gateways.

On another front, the crossing has become a regular focus for major enforcement operations because of its strategic location. Significant seizures involving drugs, cash and other contraband have repeatedly highlighted its importance. As part of this, customs officers maintain intensive inspections while working with other security agencies. Today, Mae Sai remains one of Thailand’s most closely watched border crossings, balancing legitimate commerce with constant efforts to disrupt cross-border criminal activity.

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