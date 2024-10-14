buriram-cannabis-factory-raided-for-illegal-vietnamese-staff-as-drugs-czar-declares-a-new-regime

Buriram cannabis factory raided, 24 illegal workers arrested. New cannabis crackdown follows UK ambassador’s warning on drug smuggling and looming stricter Thai regulations on production and distribution. Penalties include up to 15 years in prison.

The government, while it is planning a new law to regulate cannabis use without proscribing it, is also enforcing regulations in other ways. Last week, a cannabis processing factory in Buriram was raided for having illegal workers on its premises. The moves came a day after the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Secretary-General outlined the use of new ministerial regulations under the Narcotics Code to regulate the industry. In particular, Police Lieutenant General Panurat Lakboonto was responding to concerns raised by the British Ambassador to Bangkok on Monday with Thai authorities.

Just two days after the cabinet in Bangkok approved a spate of new regulations to control the cannabis sector, an Immigration Bureau unit raided a rented factory in the Nong Ki district of Buriram.

The premises were that of the CBD Siam Hemp Co. Ltd, where cannabis was being processed. At length, police officers with Immigration Bureau Division 4 found 24 Vietnamese nationals in addition to six Thai workers.

One of the Vietnamese was Mr. Kim Dong Dang. Following questioning and examination of the identification documents of all staff, the police discovered that the Vietnamese were in Thailand based on a 60-day tourist visa. In short, all the Vietnamese were arrested for working illegally in the country.

UK ambassador met with Thai officials before new cannabis regulations and the Buriram raid unfolded

On the Monday before the raid, British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding met with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Secretary-General in Bangkok.

Police Lieutenant General Panurat on Wednesday spoke at length about the new regulations. These were approved in principle by the cabinet the day before, on Tuesday.

The new ministerial regulations will be in addition to proposed legislation regulating the general use of cannabis or pot. They will consequently be secondary laws that will take effect under the existing narcotics code.

In short, they deal with the production, processing, and handling of cannabis or hemp plant extracts. In addition, they also concern all Category 5 narcotics as defined by the Ministry of Public Health.

New Thai cannabis rules set severe penalties for offences and stricter conditions on licence renewals

Secretary-General Panurat said that the regulations are currently being reviewed by the Council of State. He made it clear that when the regulations come into effect, any activities linked to the production, distribution, or handling of cannabis or other such substances without a valid licence will be a serious criminal offence.

The penalty will be five years imprisonment or a fine of ฿500,000. Furthermore, any such offence resulting in such products being sold or supplied to anyone under 18 years of age will carry an even stiffer penalty.

In brief, a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of up to ฿1.5 million. At the same time, the new regulations will contain guidance on how permits for such activities will be granted.

Furthermore, it will lay down fees and conditions for the renewal of such licences.

Cannabis regulations to cover medical, commercial, and scientific purposes, strengthening oversight

Certainly, the areas covered will include commercial production and industrial applications. In addition, the use of plant extracts for medical and scientific purposes will also be dealt with.

“Regarding international concerns about cannabis from Thailand. On Monday, 7 October 2024, Mr. Mark Gooding OBE, British Ambassador to Thailand, and his delegation discussed the interception of cannabis essentially smuggled from Thailand to the United Kingdom.”

“The British authorities raised the issue of rising numbers in 2024. For instance, this raises concerns about the possibility of organised crime groups being behind this smuggling. In addition, Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, has acknowledged the concerns of the United Kingdom.”

“Certainly, he has not been idle. He has therefore ordered the ONCB to expedite the resolution of the problem. The ONCB and the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) will coordinate and exchange intelligence information. Furthermore, we will support the organisation of drug analysis training for Airports of Thailand (AOT) personnel. In short, this will focus on the increased screening of outbound passengers and baggage for illegal drugs,” Police Lieutenant General Panurat explained.

