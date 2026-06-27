Miss Thailand Phuket runner-up star accuses wealthy pageant sponsor of attempted rape at a Rayong hotel

Miss Thailand Phuket 2026 runner-up says a powerful pageant sponsor entered her hotel bathroom while she was naked in the shower and attempted to rape her. She says she fought him off with Muay Thai as police review CCTV and question witnesses.

A Miss Thailand Phuket 2026 runner-up has accused a prominent pageant sponsor and a well-known Rayong durian farm owner of sexually assaulting her and attempting to rape her after arranging her hotel stay at an upmarket Rayong hotel. She says she fought him off with Muay Thai before seeking help, only to be treated as though she was causing trouble. Detectives are now reviewing CCTV, questioning witnesses and investigating allegations that have rocked Thailand’s pageant world. No charges have been announced, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

A 27-year-old second runner-up in the Miss Thailand Phuket 2026 pageant has accused a prominent durian farm owner and beauty contest sponsor of sexually assaulting her and attempting to rape her inside an upmarket Rayong hotel.

The beautiful young woman filed a complaint at Nikhom Phatthana Police Station on Friday, 26 June. The alleged attack took place the previous evening. Meanwhile, detectives have begun gathering evidence. No charges have been announced, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

The suspect has been identified only as “Mike”, a pseudonym. He is a man in his 50s who owns a well-known durian farm in Nikhom Phatthana district.

Beauty pageant sponsor arranged the hotel stay. Young woman alleges an attack inside her Rayong room

He also sponsored the beauty pageant. According to the complainant, she travelled to Rayong to thank sponsors who had supported her in several competitions. Among them was Mike. She said she trusted and respected him as a senior figure.

Earlier that day, she had planned a demanding schedule. She was due to film a tourism commercial in the Ban Chang district. Afterwards, she intended to travel to Nakhon Ratchasima for another pageant. Because of those commitments, Mike offered to arrange accommodation. He booked a hotel room in the Nikhom Phatthana district. At that stage, she said she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong.

However, events took a dramatic turn later that evening. According to her statement, she was taking a shower inside the room. She alleged that Mike suddenly entered the bathroom naked. She claimed he then tried to force himself on her.

Instead, she fought back immediately. Drawing on Muay Thai techniques, she struck him with a knee to the groin. She then punched him in the face. As a result, she alleged the suspect fled the room.

Woman says the hotel called police after the assault instead of helping, as hotel staff clarify their response

In response, the woman sought immediate help from hotel staff. Instead of receiving assistance, she said police were called. She also claimed she was briefly treated as though she was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

Notably, she maintained she had suffered injuries while defending herself. She said she had expected protection after the alleged attack. Instead, she believed she was initially treated as the problem.

Separately, hotel staff later met investigators to explain their actions. They said employees initially believed the pair were husband and wife. That understanding changed after the woman requested emergency medical assistance. Staff then realised something was seriously wrong. According to the hotel, employees followed the appropriate procedures. The hotel also said guest safety remained its highest priority.

In parallel, police are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel. Detectives are also questioning hotel employees and other witnesses. As part of the investigation, officers are comparing witness accounts with the complainant’s statement.

Detectives review CCTV and witness accounts. Pageant sponsor remains under investigation over the allegations

They are also examining other available evidence. Police have not disclosed whether the suspect has been questioned. Likewise, they have released no details about possible forensic evidence.

On another front, investigators continue building a timeline of the alleged assault. Their inquiry centres on events inside the hotel and the response afterwards. Authorities have not announced any findings.

Nevertheless, the complaint has pushed the pageant sponsor into the centre of a criminal investigation. Detectives are expected to continue reviewing evidence before deciding whether charges should follow. For now, the allegations remain under investigation and have yet to be tested before a court.

Further reading:

Miss Universe world owners past and present on the run in Mexico after highly controversial Thai pageant

Ex-Thai Miss Universe owner subject to an arrest warrant in Bangkok, where show was held last week

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch wins Ms Universe crown even after leading a revolt weeks ago that made world news

Chaos and confusion at Miss Universe pageant now being hosted in Bangkok after 2 day double disaster

Kingdom celebrates some rare good news. Beautiful yet gritty young Thai woman crowned Miss World

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pushed Grand Prix and Casino ambitions in a high-profile visit to Monte Carlo

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet