Prime Minister Paetongtarn pushed Grand Prix and Casino ambitions in a high profile visit to Monte Carlo

PM Paetongtarn donned a Coco Chanel cap in Monaco as she pushed Thailand’s bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix by 2027 and pitched a bold casino economy plan. She met F1 boss Domenicali and Prince Albert, linking sport and tourism to year-round growth.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was in Monaco on Friday, pushing forward Thailand’s bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix as early as 2027. She also took the opportunity to promote the kingdom’s broader ambition to develop a casino and gambling economy. Wearing a Coco Chanel cap, the Prime Minister was photographed talking with Thai race-driving stars at the famed Monaco Grand Prix circuit. Later, she met with Prince Albert of Monaco to strengthen ties between the two countries. Monaco has hosted its iconic Grand Prix since 1929.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is ramping up efforts to secure a Formula One Grand Prix for Thailand. During a packed working visit to Monaco, she held direct talks with Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali and met with Prince Albert II to boost Thailand’s chances.

Her visit coincided with the build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix—one of the sport’s most prestigious events. It was a carefully timed move to put Thailand on the F1 calendar and position the country as a major player in international motorsport tourism.

At 4:30 p.m. local time on May 23, five hours behind Thailand, Paetongtarn arrived at the famed Monte Carlo circuit. She met Domenicali trackside, where they discussed the potential of hosting a city-circuit race in Thailand. The talks marked a key step in what she called “a serious push” to bring F1 to Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Paetongtarn says Thailand must look beyond seasonal tourism and attract year-round events like Formula 1

Later in the evening, she posted on X: “This is another important step—and good news for Thai people.”

Thailand, she stressed, must look beyond seasonal tourism. “We’re aiming to build Man Made Destination tourism,” she wrote. “World-class events like Formula One are a part of that.”

The Prime Minister said her government is not just thinking short-term. “We’re building year-round attractions. We want people to travel to Thailand for something special every month.”

F1 fits perfectly into that vision. It draws over 1.5 billion global viewers each season and tens of thousands of fans per race. Moreover, it brings massive spending on hotels, flights, infrastructure, and media.

Paetongtarn told Domenicali that several Thai agencies are already working on feasibility studies. These include the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Transport and the Digital Economy Ministry. Each is looking into logistics, costs, infrastructure, and potential host cities.

Bangkok emerges as leading candidate for Thai Grand Prix as PM links bid to jobs and infrastructure upgrades

Although no site has been confirmed, Bangkok is believed to be the frontrunner. Officials are eyeing a city race similar to Monaco, Singapore and Las Vegas.

“A race in Thailand would mean major investment,” she said. “We’ll need better roads, grandstands, paddocks, and digital infrastructure.”

Crucially, she emphasised the impact on jobs. “All of this will create employment,” she wrote. “It’s not just about racing. It’s about opportunity.”

While at the Monaco circuit, Paetongtarn also met with two Thai drivers: Alex Albon and Tassapol Inthraphuwasak. Albon currently races for Williams F1, while Tassapol is a rising star in Formula 2.

Both drivers pledged to support Thai motorsport and raise public interest back home.

“They’re ready to help,” said Paetongtarn. “They want to promote the sport and inspire young Thais to get involved.”

With Thai drivers in F1 and F2, Paetongtarn says the country has talent and now needs its own Grand Prix

She said their presence at the top levels of racing was proof Thailand could succeed in F1. “We already have Thai talent on the grid. Now we need a race of our own.”

Importantly, she also briefed Domenicali on Team Thailand—a joint task force working to support the F1 bid. The team is reviewing technical requirements, mapping out budgets, and planning how Thailand could meet FIA standards.

Currently, Thailand does not have an FIA Grade 1 circuit. The Chang International Circuit in Buriram meets several international standards but is not certified for F1. However, government sources say a city race would offer higher returns and stronger branding.

Thailand’s F1 dream is not new. In 2012, a previous Pheu Thai government announced a race would take place by 2015. That plan stalled due to political instability, funding gaps, and logistical concerns.

Now, with Paetongtarn at the helm and a strong parliamentary majority, the momentum has returned. “We’re approaching this from every angle,” she said. “This time, we’re serious.”

Prince Albert II meeting highlights F1’s role in diplomacy and sets the tone for Thai-Monaco cooperation ahead

She is also seeking international partnerships. Her visit included an audience with Prince Albert II of Monaco at the royal palace. That meeting, held on May 24, focused on F1’s role in tourism, innovation, and diplomacy.

“I was honoured to meet His Serene Highness,” she posted afterwards. “We exchanged ideas on how F1 can drive global cooperation and sustainable development.”

Thailand, she said, appreciates Monaco’s support. “Their experience in hosting the Grand Prix is a model. We can learn from their success.”

Monaco has held its Grand Prix since 1929. It is considered the jewel of the F1 calendar, famous for tight corners, dramatic scenery and luxury.

Paetongtarn said Thailand could blend that glamour with Thai culture, hospitality, and energy. “We want a Thai Grand Prix that’s exciting, memorable, and uniquely ours.”

Royal endorsement and deep ties between Thailand and Monaco add political weight to Bangkok’s 2027 F1 hopes

Prince Albert reportedly recalled past visits to Thailand, including an audience with King Bhumibol Adulyadej. He praised Thailand’s warmth and heritage and said he hopes to visit again soon.

The Prime Minister said the meeting showed the depth of Thai-Monaco ties. “This is more than motorsport,” she said. “It’s about relationships, reputation and trust.”

As her visit concluded, Paetongtarn stressed that this was only the beginning. “We have a lot to do,” she said. “But we’ve started the conversation at the highest level.”

Importantly, she confirmed that F1 is open to the idea. “There’s real interest from their side,” she said. “Now it’s up to us to deliver.”

Although no date has been announced, insiders say a realistic timeline could be 2027 or 2028. Preparations will take years, but Thai officials are confident.

Thailand is betting big on what’s being called “event tourism.” Already, the government has sponsored major concerts, film productions, and global sports showcases. An F1 race would be the crown jewel of that effort.

Thailand aims to turn event tourism into an economic driver with Formula One as a flagship attraction by 2027

The numbers make it attractive. Singapore’s night race draws over 250,000 fans each year and generates billions in economic impact. Malaysia also hosted a Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017.

With its mix of tourism, infrastructure, and young talent, Thailand believes it has the right formula.

“We have the ambition. We have the people,” said Paetongtarn. “Now we just need the green light.”

Until then, her team will keep pushing. Planning meetings are already underway in Bangkok. Public-private partnerships are being considered. Foreign consultants have been invited to advise.

But Paetongtarn says the message is clear. “We want F1. We’re working on it. And we’re not stopping anytime soon.”

This visit was also about Thailand’s gambling and casino ambitions. For the PM, it shows how they are linked to events and entertainment. In turn, this creates a draw for visitors, as it does in Monaco.

Significantly, gambling and income from the Casino de Monte-Carlo are big business in the tiny principality. Indeed, it contributes 7% of the country’s total budget. Like Thailand, Monaco has an economy that is heavily reliant on foreign tourism.

In addition, on a broader level, the statelet’s association with casinos and gambling has also made it a player in the international online gaming and gambling industry.

