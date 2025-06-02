Opal Suchata Chuangsri, 21, makes history as Thailand’s first Miss World, overcoming a teenage health scare and pageant controversy to triumph in India—offering rare hope and pride to a nation battered by political chaos and deepening economic woes.

Thailand is a country renowned for its beautiful women. Amid ongoing economic struggles and political wrangling, which have eroded consumer confidence in recent months, Thais awoke on Sunday to a rare moment of uplifting news. A striking young woman from Phuket had claimed victory at the Miss World pageant, held on Saturday in Hyderabad, India. Twenty-one-year-old Opal Suchata Chuangsri is already well known to many Thais, thanks to her earlier success in the Miss Universe competition. Yet it is her personal journey that has truly captured the public’s imagination—a story defined by grit, resilience and unwavering determination.

Thailand is celebrating a moment of history. Opal Suchata Chuangsri has become the first Thai woman to win Miss World. The 72nd edition of the pageant was held in Hyderabad, India, on May 31, 2025.

No Thai contestant had ever taken the crown before. But Opal changed that—at just 21 years old.

Her win wasn’t just about beauty. It was the result of discipline, determination, and an emotional personal journey. While many saw a poised queen in a stunning Thai Chakri dress, few knew her battles behind the scenes.

From a Phuket schoolgirl to a political science student, her rise was shaped by discipline and hardship

Opal, whose full name is Suchata Chuangsri, was born on September 20, 2003. Her family lives in Thalang District, Phuket Province. Her father, Thanet Donkamnerd, and mother, Supattra Chuangsri, run a small business. They raised her to be self-reliant and grounded.

She studied at Kajornkiet Suksa School in Phuket before moving to Bangkok. There, she enrolled at Triam Udom Suksa School in the Arts–Chinese programme. Later, she joined Thammasat University’s international BIR programme. She now studies Politics and International Relations in the Faculty of Political Science.

Even from a young age, Opal stood out. However, her rise to fame began with something much darker.

At 16, she found large tumours in both breasts. Doctors said the masses were each 10 centimetres in diameter. She underwent surgery immediately. Fortunately, the growths were benign.

A health scare at 16 sparked her mission to raise awareness and inspired her to enter beauty pageants

Still, the scare changed her life. She became determined to raise awareness about breast health. This experience gave her a mission far greater than winning a crown.

Because of that, she entered her first pageant in 2021. It was Miss Rattanakosin. She didn’t win, but the experience ignited something. Soon after, she began modelling and training for bigger competitions.

In 2022, she competed in Miss Universe Thailand. At 18, she was the youngest contestant among 30 hopefuls. She finished as third runner-up and won the Miss Natural Beauty award. Later, after a disqualification, she was promoted to second runner-up.

That year, she gained recognition—but not a title. Still, she refused to stop.

By 2024, she returned stronger than ever. This time, she was appointed by the Bangkok pageant committee to represent the capital. She joined 40 contestants in the national Miss Universe Thailand 2024 contest.

From national underdog to rising star, she dazzled her way through awards, titles and global acclaim

During the preliminary round on July 12, she stunned both judges and media. She won five special awards: Miss Extravaganza (Vincent Clinic), Voice for Change (Mouawad), Women Inspired 2024 (The Mall Group), Miss Favorite from media and photographers, and the public vote award.

Those wins pushed her into the final 20. Then, on July 14, she claimed the national crown. She also took home Miss Charming Talent and Miss Beauty and Confidence, sponsored by Chula Herb. As part of her win, she signed a trainee contract with Channel One 31.

She went on to represent Thailand at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City. There, she faced contestants from 127 countries. She placed as third runner-up. Once again, she won the Voice for Change Silver award for her advocacy.

But controversy struck in April 2025. On April 22, Opal accepted the invitation to represent Thailand at Miss World. That decision violated Miss Universe’s rules. Contestants are barred from joining other pageants for 12 months.

Miss Universe stripped her title after a rule breach but she rose again with a mission to win Miss World

As a result, the Miss Universe Organisation stripped her of the third runner-up title. However, this setback didn’t slow her down.

On that same day, April 22, she was officially named Thailand’s Miss World 2025 representative. The announcement came from TPN Global and Tero Entertainment. Her preparation began immediately.

Opal arrived in India with one goal—winning. She delivered, dazzling in a peacock green Thai Chakri gown. The dress, rich in colour and tradition, captured global attention.

But it wasn’t just her looks. Judges praised her composure, voice, and social mission. Her speeches, drawn from personal pain, touched audiences worldwide.

She spoke about her breast surgery and how it reshaped her outlook. She emphasised health, education, and resilience. Her authenticity stood out in a sea of rehearsed answers.

Her final speech moved hearts as she called for strength and belief among young girls across the world

Moreover, she highlighted the strength of Thai women. She called on young girls to believe in themselves and speak out.

The final round in Hyderabad was intense. But Opal stayed calm and confident. When her name was announced, Thai fans erupted. For the first time in 72 years, Thailand had a Miss World.

The victory was more than symbolic. It shattered a long-standing barrier for Thai beauty queens. It also placed Opal on the global stage as a role model.

Back home, celebrations were immediate. Social media lit up. Fans praised her grace, courage, and voice. National leaders, celebrities and students congratulated her.

But Opal has no plans to slow down. She wants to expand her work in health awareness and women’s rights. She’s already talking to NGOs and health agencies.

From global spotlight to grassroots mission, she now hopes to champion education, health and empowerment

Her new crown brings global attention, but her goals remain deeply personal. She hopes to start campaigns on early health screening. She also wants to support girls facing social or educational barriers.

Despite her fame, she remains grounded. Her university professors describe her as disciplined and thoughtful. Her classmates say she’s humble and generous.

Opal’s story is not just one of beauty—it’s one of survival, strength and purpose. From a frightened teen in a hospital room to a queen on a world stage, she has never stopped fighting.

Her name now appears beside the world’s most iconic beauty queens. Yet, she continues to emphasise action over fame.

Thailand waited over seven decades for this moment. Opal made it happen. And she’s only getting started.

Further reading:

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pushed Grand Prix and Casino ambitions in a high-profile visit to Monte Carlo

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing

Top Royal Thai Police officers under scrutiny over links to huge illegal online gambling cash flows

Party leader: Thailand could be losing trillions of baht each year because of its highly restrictive gambling laws

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

PM plays clips to parliament to defend himself against media ‘distortion’ of gambling claims

Rayong gambling boss is arrested as fact-finding panel finds police and officials acted corruptly

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace