New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

Thailand moves to legalise casinos and online gambling as the government bets on a tourism boom. Critics warn China may curb visitors, while industry leaders predict ฿5 trillion in revenue. Protests erupt, but parliament is set to ease strict casino entry rules.

The Thai cabinet passed the Entertainment Complex Act on Thursday. Certainly, this could be a historic moment as Thailand pushes through its plans to reinvigorate its foreign tourism industry. On one hand, the opposition and tourist leaders are warning that China will cut visitors to the kingdom. However, on the other hand, casino operators suggest it could set new highs for foreign tourists to Thailand, along with events like a Bangkok Formula One Grand Prix. One Macau-based operator estimates that Thailand could raise its foreign tourism income from ฿3 trillion a year to ฿5 trillion with this approach. The bill passed today was greeted by protests outside Government House. It must next go to parliament, where a requirement that all casino visitors have ฿50 million on deposit is expected to be thrown out.

The Thai cabinet on Thursday approved the new Entertainment Complex Act. In short, this is a new law allowing for the development of mega tourist centres including a casino at its core. Previously, the law had been under review by the Council of State.

Due to this week’s Cabinet Debate, the government decided to wait until Thursday to have the measure approved.

Thailand approves entertainment complex law with casinos limited to 10% of development area

The new law is certainly more than just about casinos or gambling. The plans envisage the sort of developments seen for example in Singapore but particularly in Macau. These will be huge developments costing tens of billions of baht. Certainly, they will include five-star luxury hotels as well as entertainment and retail centres.

At this time, it is thought there could be several such developments in Thailand. Certainly, Bangkok will have one but we may also see smaller developments near Pattaya and Phuket.

The proposed new law given cabinet’s approval on Thursday, specifies that casinos will only take up a maximum of 10% of space.

Applicants will have to pay over ฿100,000 just to apply for a licence. After that, if successful, the licence fee will be ฿5 billion, while thereafter an annual fee of ฿1 billion will be paid.

Indeed, under today’s law, access to the casino elements of such facilities will be extremely limited. Firstly, the entry fee per person is ฿5,000. Secondly, no one can enter without proof of having ฿50 million on deposit.

Deputy finance minister signals casino entry requirements could be eased as law moves to parliament

Nevertheless, following the cabinet’s announcement on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat underlined that this burdensome requirement will likely be removed in parliament.

At the same time, Prime Minister Paetongtarn also cautioned that the bill can be amended as it progresses through parliament. Indeed, she assured reporters that parliament will have its say.

Meanwhile, as if to quell the noise of protests outside Government House on Thursday, Press Secretary Jirayu Huangsap underlined the benefits of Thailand’s new law. In short, it is a calling card for a new, more exciting Thailand.

Certainly, there is speculation that if approved and if the Thai government finds the right partners, the kingdom could become one of the world’s largest gambling centres.

“The government supports entertainment complexes mainly to stimulate the economy, investment, and tourism,” said Mr Jirayu.

Thailand to legalise online gambling alongside casino resorts as government eyes ฿100 billion revenue

Undoubtedly, Thais love to gamble. The new casino law is going to be simultaneously accompanied by a bill to legalise online gambling. At length, this is the work of the Digital Economy and Society Ministry.

Indeed, the Ministry of Finance is considering that the government can raise ฿100 billion a year while renewing its tourism profile. At the same time, it will boost foreign tourism from more affluent markets.

Significantly, while Mr Jirayu was pointing out that 80% of respondents to an online government survey were positive, there was a protest at Government House. However, it was not a large crowd but they were vocal. 80 people marched to Government House and handed over a letter to representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the cabinet’s office.

At length, the group was led by Army of Dhamma chief Mr Pichit Chaimongkol. At the same time, former Redshirt leader Jatuporn Prompan was seen among the crowd. He was notably silent.

Protesters denounce casinos and online gambling, warning of social harm and government moral failure

In a speech to the crowd, Mr Pichit lamented that the government was promoting vice and ruining ordinary Thai people.

“The promotion of vices is tantamount to tempting people to take the wrong direction and is opposite to developing the quality of life to improve people’s well-being,” he declared. At the same time, he accused the government of imposing a policy on the public that was not included in the government’s policy statement to parliament.

Of course, that is not quite true since the policy statement clearly outlined the development of large entertainment centres to boost foreign tourism when it was delivered by PM Paetongtarn in September last year.

In a soaring speech, Mr Pichit said the government should be engaged in providing “food, money, honour, and dignity” for the people. In contrast, the opposite was the case.

“On the contrary, online gambling addiction, going to casinos, will only destroy honour, destroy dignity, and leave everyone with nothing to eat, nothing to spend and no home to live in. Therefore, the group needs to continue to drive out the government,” Mr Pichit thundered.

Chinese tourism at risk as MP warns Beijing may restrict travel to Thailand over casino legalisation

Nevertheless, there are strong concerns about the policy being pursued by the government. Indeed, these were raised on Monday and Tuesday by the People’s Party in the No-Confidence debate.

Party-list MP Parit Wacharasindhu made clear China’s concerns about the policy, in particular the fact that China has previously moved to lower outbound travel from the country to countries with legalised casinos.

Mr Parit cited Singapore and the Philippines as among these countries. At the same time, he also cited Macau as a Chinese territory. Since 2021, China has reduced the percentage of visitors to the former colony and gambling mecca to 70% in 2024. Indeed, in 2023 it fell to just above 62%. Previously, it was in excess of 91%.

The People’s Party MP made it clear that the new PM Paetongtarn was aware of this issue.

“We learned during the prime minister’s official visit to China last month, that President Xi asked her three times about the casino policy. Undeniably, that should raise questions about whether this policy creates risks, for instance, it might prompt the Chinese government to adjust policy, making travel to Thailand more difficult.”

Meanwhile, this is not just politics. This week, the President of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Sisadiwat Cheewaratanaporn, has been expressing grave concerns about the possibility of China putting the brakes on outbound tourism.

Thai travel industry warns China could limit tourists over new casino law and cannabis legalisation

In particular, Mr Sisadiwat has cited the new casino law and, at the same time, the existing law legalising cannabis. Certainly, it may be no coincidence that Chinese tourism numbers have not recovered since 2019 or have failed to rebound after the 2022 legalisation of cannabis.

“Legal casinos are a common practice in countries that want to lift their tourism sector. However, the Thai tourism industry would be fine if we do not adopt this kind of business,” he said.

Chinese authorities are resolutely opposed to cannabis and its impact on its population. Similarly so with gambling. However, the Communist Party in Beijing is also concerned that the casino industry in Thailand will attract undesirable elements.

Significantly, the Thai government on Thursday underlined that the new law would come with Thailand’s strict anti-money laundering laws attached. Indeed, the government is determined to only award contracts to reputable and accomplished players.

One of these is Galaxy Entertainment Group, a Chinese-owned behemoth in Macau. At length, its Chief Brand Officer, Kevin Clayton, recently visited Bangkok.

Galaxy Entertainment eyes Bangkok expansion as Thailand aims for Formula One debut in 2028

He was particularly upbeat about the new casino law and Thailand’s tourism prospects. For instance, he linked it to the prospect of Thailand hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. Thailand is intensely pursuing a Formula One debut in Bangkok in 2028.

In turn, Mr Clayton argues that mega entertainment complexes, including casinos, will cause Thailand’s tourism industry to take off. Indeed, he predicts that instead of 36 million a year, the kingdom could well target 50 million visitors.

At the same time, earnings of ฿3 trillion a year from tourism could be boosted to ฿5 trillion. In particular, he predicted that foreign tourism could become responsible for 30% of the country’s GDP.

“To generate this level of growth, the country needs a sizeable level of investment in key attractions to attract both frequent travellers and first-time visitors. We’re interested in Bangkok, which deserves a truly iconic complex,” said Mr Clayton.

Further reading:

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing

Top Royal Thai Police officers under scrutiny over links to huge illegal online gambling cash flows

Party leader: Thailand could be losing trillions of baht each year because of its highly restrictive gambling laws

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion

PM plays clips to parliament to defend himself against media ‘distortion’ of gambling claims

Rayong gambling boss is arrested as fact-finding panel finds police and officials acted corruptly

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Gambling debts the motive for the armed robbery on Monday in Chiang Rai, main suspect charged in court

Raids on online gambling websites by ‘Big Joke’ highlights the scale of Thailand’s illegal gambling market

World cup brought home Thailand’s chronic gambling issue

Activist: more gambling dens in Rayong, 45-year-old security man tested on Sunday dies on Monday