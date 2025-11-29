Miss Universe world owners past and present on the run in Mexico after highly controversial Thai pageant

Miss Universe plunged into scandal as its Mexican and former Thai owners go on the run in Mexico after the chaotic Bangkok pageant, with drug, arms and fraud charges facing them. In turn, this is a fast-deepening crisis engulfing both the pageant and new titleholder.

The owner of the Miss Universe pageant, which wrapped up in Bangkok just last week, is now on the run in Mexico. Raul Rocha Cantu is being hunted by Mexican police on drug-trafficking and arms-dealing charges. At the same time, the former Thai owner who sold him the concession, Ms Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, is also in Mexico and fleeing an arrest warrant issued by a Thai court on Tuesday. The fast-unravelling situation surrounding the Miss Universe pageant follows a highly controversial staging of the event in Thailand this month.

The Miss Universe pageant is facing its most serious crisis in years. The contest ended in Thailand last week, yet the fallout has only intensified. Authorities in Thailand and Mexico are now pursuing separate criminal cases involving both co-owners of the organisation. Each investigation carries heavy allegations. Each case is moving quickly. And each has pushed the pageant into a new phase of scrutiny.

As this unfolds, Thai businesswoman Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip remains a fugitive. A Bangkok court issued an arrest warrant for her last week. The charge involves alleged fraud linked to her firm, JKN Global Group.

A plastic surgeon claimed he was misled when investing in the company. The amount concerned was ฿30 million. Officials said the case involved US$930,000.

Fraud complaint against former Thai owner widens market fears as regulators face mounting pressure

The complaint alleged she concealed key information during her pitch. The court accepted the filing and approved the warrant. She has not responded publicly. She is believed to have fled to Mexico beforehand.

Meanwhile, the controversy has widened. JKN Global Group was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The firm has faced financial strain for months. Indeed, it is on the verge of being delisted for failing to submit accounts. Certainly, it is facing proceedings instigated by the bourse linked to alleged false information. Its difficulties have echoed concerns already circulating in the Thai market. In recent years, other listed companies have also faced accusations of fraud and mismanagement.

Several promoters and founders have been tied to governance failures. As a result, the market has endured repeated shocks. Investor confidence has weakened. The allegations involving JKN have now revived those concerns.

The case has also sharpened pressure on regulators. Although no new action has been announced, the issue continues to influence sentiment among both local and international investors.

Mexican investigation targets co-owner Raul Rocha Cantu as major trafficking probe accelerates

At the same time, attention has shifted to Mexico. While Thai authorities pressed their case, Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into Raul Rocha Cantu. He is the Mexican co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation and head of Legacy Holding Group USA.

He is accused of involvement in arms, drug, and fuel trafficking. The prosecutor’s office confirmed the investigation in a formal statement. It said key information had been obtained that would advance the case.

It also said arrest warrants had been issued for 13 defendants. The names were not released. However, Mexican media reported that Mr Rocha was among those targeted. Police have not commented on the reports. The investigation remains active.

Additionally, local media in Mexico accused Mr Rocha of business dealings with Bernando Bosch. He is the father of the newly crowned Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch. He is also a senior executive at Pemex, the state-owned oil company.

Reports tie new titleholder’s father to co-owner as pageant walkout fuels global attention

He denied any link to Mr Rocha. Reports of the alleged connection spread quickly on social media. Ms Bosch soon said she had received insults, attacks, and death threats. She rejected the claims. She also stated she had no involvement in the matter.

The incident came after a highly visible confrontation. During the pageant in Thailand, Ms Bosch led a walkout by competitors. The dispute began during a meeting between contestants and the pageant’s Thai director, Nawat Itsaragrisil.

He singled out Ms Bosch for not posting promotional content. He called her a “dumb head.” Video of the exchange went viral. Contestants left the room. The moment drew international attention.

Ms Bosch received praise from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for her response. The dispute dominated coverage of the event. It overshadowed other pageant activities.

Tension dominated final week as legal pressure escalated and co-owner fled Thailand for Mexico

Nevertheless, the competition proceeded. Miss Mexico secured the crown. The result was announced amid ongoing tension. The winner and the host had engaged in a separate public dispute earlier in the event.

The atmosphere remained strained throughout the final week. Pageant officials did not comment on these issues. The organisation issued no statements addressing the incidents.

After the contest ended, the legal pressure increased. Authorities in Bangkok confirm Ms. Jakapong has not responded to the warrant after it was issued on Tuesday. They provided no details on efforts to locate her. Yet, Thai media reported she had already departed for Mexico.

Officials did not confirm the report. They also did not indicate whether they would seek cooperation from Mexican authorities. The Thai case is expected to move to judgment without her presence on December 3rd, whether she returns or not.

Miss Universe ownership sees dual investigations collide with a history of troubled finances

The Mexican investigation is advancing along its own timeline. The prosecutor’s statement emphasised that investigators were collecting more evidence. It did not specify when further steps would be taken.

It did note that the probe covers multiple sectors, including fuel trafficking, which remains a major national issue. Mexico’s trafficking networks have been the subject of several large investigations in recent years. Authorities suggested this case may expand as new information comes in.

The Miss Universe Organisation is now under significant pressure. The brand has changed ownership multiple times. It was once owned by former US President Donald Trump. JKN Global Group bought it for US$20 million in 2022.

It later sold half its stake to Mr Rocha’s Legacy Holding Group USA for US$16 million. The sale placed Ms Jakapong and Mr Rocha side by side as major shareholders. Both now face legal cases. Their partnership is currently under intense public scrutiny. The organisation has not addressed the situation. There has been no comment on the future of its leadership structure.

Scandal overshadows new titleholder as pageant reels from disputes, threats and dual criminal probes

The timing has amplified the crisis. The new titleholder has just begun her reign. Her first week has been overshadowed by criminal allegations against the organisation’s owners. Pageant-watchers in Thailand say the brand is now viewed with suspicion.

Many describe the atmosphere as unprecedented. The contest is seen as embroiled in scandal on two fronts. The organisation has offered no explanation, no clarification, and no defence.

Although the investigations are separate, their combined effect is significant. Each case involves major offences. Each case directly involves a co-owner of the brand. And each case has produced intense media interest.

The rapid succession of allegations has created a sense of continuous crisis. The pageant’s recent issues—from internal disputes to criminal probes—have formed a single narrative of instability.

Financial and criminal fallout as Thai and Mexican investigators push ahead with cases

As a result, attention has shifted from the competition itself to the structure behind it. The organisation’s financial background is under renewed examination. JKN’s past listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand has been repeatedly cited.

Analysts note that the Thai market has faced ongoing problems with listed firms. Several companies have encountered fraud claims and allegations of mismanagement. These issues have shaped investor behaviour.

JKN’s dispute has now been added to the list of concerns. Market observers say the case reinforces long-running questions about transparency and governance.

In Mexico, the allegations against Mr Rocha place the pageant within a different environment. The investigation involves drug trafficking, arms trafficking, and fuel theft. These offences are central issues for national security officials.

Mexico’s prosecutor’s office continues to gather evidence in the case. Media outlets are tracking developments closely. Authorities said more information would be released as the inquiry progresses.

Global spotlight sharpens as instability at the top threatens partnerships, reputation, and future control

The pageant, meanwhile, operates under global attention. Indeed, it depends on international partnerships, sponsorships, and media rights. Furthermore, its structure spans multiple countries. Consequently, the instability at the top may influence those relationships.

The organisation faces questions not only about continuity but also about operational control. Moreover, both owners are entangled in criminal matters in separate jurisdictions. However, neither case has reached a resolution. At the same time, the organisation has not outlined contingency plans.

This situation has also affected public perception of the newest titleholder. After all, her win came after a contentious event. As a result, she now faces scrutiny linked to allegations involving her father.

She has denied the claims. Additionally, she has confronted threats and harassment. Therefore, her first days as Miss Universe have been consumed by external controversy.

Miss Universe enters prolonged crisis as dual probes escalate with no timeline for resolution

As these parallel developments continue, the Miss Universe brand remains in the spotlight. The pageant in Thailand was further rocked by a police investigation into illegal advertising, the resignation of judges alleging bias, and the hospitalisation of Ms. Jamaica, who fell off a walkway in the run-up to the final.

Authorities in Thailand and Mexico are pursuing active investigations. Mexico is seeking the arrest of the pageant’s boss, Mr. Cantu, while the Thai court will hand down its verdict next month on fraud charges against Ms. Anne. Both investigations involve serious offences. Both are ongoing, and both continue to shape global coverage of the pageant.

The contest ended only days ago. Yet the organisation now faces legal pressure, investor doubts, public backlash, and disruptions at the highest level of ownership. The situation continues to evolve. And more developments are expected as investigations proceed.

One thing we do know for sure is that Miss Universe 2025 was of little or no benefit to Thailand. Indeed, it only served to further spotlight corruption and dysfunction, which are lamentably damaging Thailand’s image abroad.

