Ex-Thai Miss Universe owner Anne or Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip issued an arrest warrant in Bangkok for fraud after fleeing to Mexico, as Miss Universe 2025 faces chaos, including hospitalisations, judge resignations, contestant walkouts and ongoing legal disputes.

At the Phra Nakhon Tai District Court in Bangkok on Tuesday morning, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Anne or Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, the former Miss Universe owner, facing a fraud judgment. Later reports suggested she fled the kingdom for Mexico. The incident marked the latest controversy in a string of setbacks for the Bangkok edition of Miss Universe 2025. From early in the month, when the Metropolitan Police Bureau raided the events and the Thai director publicly clashed with the eventual winner, the event was plagued by calamities. These included Ms Jamaica being hospitalised after a stage fall, judges resigning and, in recent days, contestants from Côte d’Ivoire and Estonia stepping down.

Five days have passed since Mexico’s Fátima Bosch won the Miss Universe crown in Bangkok. Her victory ended a chaotic season. It also opened a new set of disputes that now extend across several countries. Moreover, the pageant’s controversies continue to expand, reaching Thai courts, Mexican business circles, and a hospital in Bangkok.

Bosch won the title on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall. The venue was full. The broadcast proceeded without interruption. Yet the season leading to her win had been marked by conflict. Earlier in November, Bosch confronted Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil during a contestant briefing.

He criticised her for not posting promotional material. She objected. He called security. She walked out. Several contestants followed her. The reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, led a mass walkout. Footage of the confrontation spread globally within hours.

Miss Universe organisation intervenes in Bangkok after mass walkout and onstage disputes

As a result, the Miss Universe Organisation intervened. President Raúl Rocha Cantu appeared by video. He ordered Nawat to stop. Senior executives then flew to Bangkok. They assumed operational control from the Thai host group. Tensions between the two sides hardened. Communication broke down. Conflicting instructions reached contestants from multiple sources.

Meanwhile, Thai police had previously raided the Chatrium Riverside Hotel. Officers found signage linked to an online gambling platform. Gambling is illegal in Thailand. Police questioned staff. Officers examined contracts. They seized promotional materials. They confirmed that further action was possible. The raid shook contestants. It also intensified scrutiny of pageant oversight.

Soon after, two judges resigned. Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch quit first. He claimed finalists had been preselected. The Miss Universe Organisation denied the claim. It said he may have confused the main competition with a separate programme. French footballer Claude Makélélé then withdrew. He cited personal reasons. His exit came only hours after Harfouch’s.

Miss Jamaica hospitalised after fall as former pageant owner Jakrajutatip fails to appear in court

Chaos continued. On November 20, Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, fell from the stage. She slipped during the preliminary evening gown round. She fell off the walkway and into the crowd. Audience members rushed toward her.

Emergency crews carried her out on a stretcher. Footage of her fall spread widely. Doctors at Paolo Rangsit Hospital confirmed she had no life-threatening injuries. However, they moved her to the ICU for monitoring. Her condition was uncertain for several days.

By Monday, officials said she was improving. Mr. Cantu stated that she was nearing discharge. Yet he refused to provide medical details. He cited privacy and professional standards. The Mexican pageant boss said he had assisted Henry onstage. He said he had gone with her to the emergency room. After that, he said he had ordered extra evaluations beyond standard protocol.

Amid the turmoil, leadership issues intensified. Thai business figure Anne Jakrajutatip, who purchased Miss Universe in 2022, had resigned as CEO shortly before the Bangkok event. Guatemalan diplomat Mario Bucaro replaced her.

Jakrajutatip reformed pageant rules, but bankruptcy exposed weaknesses and operational confusion

Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, or Anne, had introduced sweeping reforms. They allowed transgender women to compete. She removed age limits. She expanded eligibility for married women and mothers. But her company, JKN Global Group, entered bankruptcy in 2023. Financial strain weakened the organisation. It also exposed structural problems inside the pageant.

Anne herself, significantly, is a transgender person. Indeed, before bankruptcy, she was thought to be the third-wealthiest transgender person in the world. She may still be if reports of hidden wealth are true.

Consequently, friction grew between Thai and Mexican operators. The Miss Universe brand is linked to both through JKN Legacy Inc. Nawat held significant operational control in Thailand. Mr. Cantu led the global organisation from Mexico. These overlapping roles caused confusion. Contestants later reported inconsistent directives throughout the competition.

Events onstage and backstage collided repeatedly. Security increased. Rehearsals continued despite tension. National directors issued statements criticising the Bangkok organisers. They supported Bosch and her objections to Nawat’s conduct. Contestants spoke privately about pressure and disorganisation.

Nevertheless, the final competition proceeded. The arena was filled with supporters. Thai fans generated loud applause for their contestant, Paweena Singh. She reached the top five. She placed as first runner-up. Venezuela, the Philippines, and Côte d’Ivoire completed the group.

Mexico’s Bosch won Miss Universe but Jakrajutatip now faces arrest warrant for fraud in Thailand

Bosch’s win closed the show. It also marked the end of one of the most unstable seasons in the pageant’s history. Yet it did not end the fallout.

Legal trouble escalated days later. On Tuesday, November 25, the Phra Nakhon Tai District Court issued an arrest warrant for Ms. Jakrajutatip. She failed to appear for a verdict hearing in a fraud case.

The case, filed by Rawiwut Maschamadol, alleged deception between July 24 and August 8, 2023. The plaintiff said JKN and Jakrajutatip induced him to invest in company bonds using false statements. He claimed losses of ฿30 million. The court found the case had merit. It accepted it for judgment.

During the trial, the court allowed hearings without her presence. She had been granted bail earlier. When the judgment date arrived, she did not appear. She also provided no explanation. The court concluded she had fled. A warrant was issued. The guarantor was ordered to pay the full bail amount within fifteen days. A new verdict hearing was set for December 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Jakrajutatip faces additional regulatory scrutiny after failing to disclose major financial transactions

Her legal issues extend beyond this case. In 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused her of providing false information to the public. They said she had sold 50% of JKN shares to Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantu in October 2023. She did not disclose the sale until January 2024.

Regulators also accused her of manipulating financial statements. They said liabilities and assets were underreported. JKN later filed for business rehabilitation. It remains under an automatic stay.

Well-known Thai political activist Sondhi Limthongkul made further claims. Sondhi said Jakrajutatip had fled to Mexico. He suggested she planned to evade rehabilitation and legal obligations. The former street protest leader and media mogul alleged she converted ฿6 billion into cryptocurrency.

He said she used funds from retail investors. He claimed she obtained Mexican citizenship with Cantu’s help. She has not issued a public response. Her Instagram account was deactivated. It later reappeared. No explanation has been released.

Cantu draws scrutiny after acquiring Miss Universe Mexico and replacing the original representative

Cantu’s role continues to draw attention. The Mexican reportedly purchased the Miss Universe Mexico rights. In addition, he brought the pageant to Mexico in 2024. Mr. Cantu previously owned Casino Royale in Monterrey. Notably, the site was burned during an attack by the Los Zetas drug cartel.

He has also been linked to pageant disputes. He allegedly replaced Mexico’s original 2025 representative, Michelle Dominguez, with Fátima Bosch. Bosch later won the crown. Cantu also clashed with Nawat during the Thai pre-pageant events. He asked contestants to promote an online gambling platform. Thai law prohibits such activity.

Tension around the global organisation extended into the days after the final. Two contestants resigned from their titles. Olivia Yacé of Côte d’Ivoire stepped down on November 24. The beauty had been named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

Ms. Yacé had been placed in the top five. She said she wished to adhere to her values. Therefore, she said she would no longer maintain affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee. The Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee confirmed her resignation. It said she would return her sash. They informed the global organisation immediately.

Estonia contestant resigns, adding to instability after arrest warrant and hospitalisation in Bangkok

On Sunday, November 23, Brigitta Schaback of Estonia also resigned. The young woman insisted her values and work ethic did not align with those of her national director. Ms. Schaback stated she would continue her work independently. She rejected future association with Miss Universe Estonia.

The resignations added new instability. They followed the arrest warrant, the hospitalisation, the police raid, and the walkout. They also highlighted the internal strain felt by national delegations.

Meanwhile, Henry remained under care in Bangkok. Mr. Cantu said the organisation had faced difficult moments during her hospitalisation. He said all issues had been resolved. Officials said she had escaped without broken bones.

Her fall occurred on November 20. She is an ophthalmologist and runs a foundation supporting visually impaired people in Jamaica. She had planned to compete in the 47th edition of Miss Universe.

Police investigations continue, and disputes remain open despite TV finale of Miss Universe Bangkok

Police investigations also remain open. Officers continue to review evidence seized during the raid. They have not ruled out additional action. The Miss Universe Organisation faces ongoing pressure to clarify operational standards. National directors have raised concerns about oversight and communication.

Bangkok’s edition is now seen as one of the most turbulent in over seven decades. It involved a mass walkout, a police raid, two judge resignations, a leadership change, a high-profile fall and titleholder resignations. It also involved a fraud case linked to the pageant’s former owner. Yet the event reached its conclusion on time. Bosch’s win closed the broadcast. Nevertheless, it did not close the disputes.

For now, the crowned winner stands. The show has ended. But legal proceedings continue. Regulatory complaints remain active. Police inquiries remain open. Internal conflicts persist. The December 26 hearing will determine the next stage of Jakrajutatip’s case. Bondholders await developments in the rehabilitation process. Contestants await further guidance from the organisation.

Bangkok’s Miss Universe season has ended in spectacle and disruption. Its consequences continue to unfold across borders, courtrooms and agencies. In short, this real-life show is far from over, with further exposés expected.

Further reading:

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch wins Ms Universe crown even after leading a revolt weeks ago that made world news

Chaos and confusion at Miss Universe pageant now being hosted in Bangkok after 2 day double disaster

Kingdom celebrates some rare good news. Beautiful yet gritty young Thai woman crowned Miss World

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pushed Grand Prix and Casino ambitions in a high-profile visit to Monte Carlo

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament