Mexico’s Fátima Bosch wins Miss Universe in Bangkok after leading a mass walkout, surviving police raids, judge resignations, and onstage chaos, closing one of the most turbulent, controversial and highly watched pageant seasons ever staged worldwide.

The young woman who sparked a revolt at this year’s Miss Universe in Bangkok—after confronting the show’s hardline Thai executive director—claimed the crown on Friday as the broadcast went live worldwide from the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani. Mexico’s Fátima Bosch took the title after reaching the final five, which included Thailand’s Paweena Singh. Ms. Paweena’s placement alone electrified the home audience. Yet this year’s pageant will be remembered for turmoil and controversy that gripped the event to the very end.

Mexico’s Fátima Bosch won the Miss Universe crown in Bangkok on Friday. Her victory closed one of the most chaotic seasons in pageant history. The 25-year-old fashion designer became the fourth Miss Universe from Mexico. She also became the 74th titleholder since the pageant began in 1952. The final took place at Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi. The venue was full, and the show proceeded despite weeks of turmoil.

However, the road to her win was defined by scandal. Trouble first erupted in early November. Bosch was confronted during a briefing by Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Thai organiser running this year’s events. He criticised her for not posting promotional material. He did so in front of dozens of contestants. Bosch objected.

She explained that she had followed guidance from Miss Universe Mexico. Nawat called security. He threatened to disqualify contestants who supported her. Bosch walked out. Several contestants followed her. Their departure triggered a mass walkout led by the reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

Global attention intensifies as walkout, condemnation and police raid deepen scrutiny of Bangkok pageant

Immediately, the incident gained global attention. Footage spread across social media. Fans demanded clarity. The Miss Universe Organisation condemned Nawat’s behaviour and called it malicious.

Raul Rocha, the Mexican businessman leading the global organisation, appeared by video. He told Nawat to stop. Soon after, international executives arrived in Bangkok to assume control. Nawat apologised and said his comments had been misunderstood. Yet the damage was clear. Relations between the Thai host group and the organisation deteriorated.

Meanwhile, a police raid on the pageant hotel intensified the pressure. Days before the walkout, Thai authorities entered the Chatrium Riverside Hotel. They launched an inquiry after seeing signage linked to an online gambling website. Online gambling is illegal in Thailand. Officers questioned staff.

They reviewed contracts. They seized materials for examination. Police said they were investigating who approved the promotion. They stated that further action was possible. The raid shocked contestants. It also raised questions about oversight within the pageant.

Judges resign, Jamaican contestant injured and internal tensions surge as Bangkok event destabilises

Furthermore, the chaos escalated when two judges resigned. Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch quit first. He alleged that finalists had been selected in advance. Hours later, former French footballer Claude Makélélé withdrew. He cited personal reasons.

The Miss Universe Organisation denied Harfouch’s allegation. Officials stated that no unauthorised group had been permitted to evaluate contestants. They said Harfouch may have confused the main pageant with the separate Beyond the Crown programme. That programme focuses on social impact and uses its own committee.

As the week continued, more disruption hit the event. On Wednesday night, Miss Jamaica fell from a walkway during the evening gown round. Gabrielle Henry slipped while returning up the runway. She fell off the edge of the stage.

Emergency responders carried her out on a stretcher. Video of her fall spread quickly. She was taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital near Bangkok. Doctors said she had no life-threatening injuries. They ordered tests and continued monitoring. The accident created additional concern for organisers already under pressure.

Leadership turmoil, financial strain and conflicting directives fuel rising tension before final events

Moreover, the leadership turmoil inside the global organisation continued. Anne Jakrajutatip, the Thai business figure who bought Miss Universe in 2022, resigned as CEO shortly before the pre-pageant events. She was replaced by Guatemalan diplomat Mario Bucaro.

Jakrajutatip had introduced sweeping eligibility reforms. She allowed transgender women, married women, and mothers to compete. She removed age limits.

However, her entertainment company, JKN, entered bankruptcy in 2023. The brand then faced structural, financial, and operational strain. These issues remained visible as the Bangkok event approached.

Additionally, the complex ownership structure created friction. The Miss Universe brand is linked to both Thai and Mexican interests through JKN Legacy Inc. The arrangement placed Nawat in a significant operational role in Thailand.

Mounting disputes and strong home-crowd support shape tense final stages despite ongoing instability

It also placed Rocha in charge of the global organisation in Mexico. Contestants later described conflicting instructions from their national teams and the Thai host group. The confusion became a factor in the confrontation between Bosch and Nawat. It also added fuel to the broader dispute.

Despite these setbacks, events continued. Contestants moved through rehearsals. Organisers insisted the show would proceed. The final week unfolded under intense attention. Security increased. Officials tried to stabilise operations after the resignations and the onstage accident. However, tension remained high inside the venue and at the hotel.

Bosch became a central figure throughout the crisis. Her confrontation with Nawat placed her at the heart of the international discussion. She stated that she expected respect from organisers.

She said she would not be spoken to in a manner she considered inappropriate. Her stance drew support from contestants who joined the walkout. Victoria Kjær Theilvig’s participation further escalated the dispute.

Crown awarded as investigations and disputes continue casting a shadow over Bangkok’s pageant

National directors from several countries issued statements. They supported Bosch and criticised the conduct of the Bangkok team. The situation widened into a dispute over procedure, professionalism and communication.

Nevertheless, Thailand’s role as host remained prominent. The country has hosted the pageant four times. Expectations for strong performance by the Thai delegate were high. Paweena Singh advanced to the top five.

She delivered strong performances in the preliminary, national costume, and evening gown segments. Thai supporters filled the venue with loud applause, particularly when Thailand’s name was announced in the top 12. Her national costume drew international attention, and her final-round showing earned widespread praise.

The final competition took place despite the unresolved disputes. Finalists appeared in national costumes and evening gowns. Judges posed final questions. Security remained visible around the venue. The broadcast proceeded without interruption. The hall remained full, and contestants completed their final rehearsals before stepping on stage.

Bosch’s win closes historic turmoil as tensions, police inquiry and operational conflict unfolded

Finally, the announcement came. Bosch was crowned Miss Universe. Paweena Singh of Thailand was named first runner-up. Contestants from Venezuela, the Philippines, and Côte d’Ivoire rounded out the top five.

Bosch accepted the crown after a month of sustained scrutiny. The final applause closed a season marked by a police raid, a public confrontation, two judge resignations, and a high-profile fall on the runway. Her win became the final chapter in a season that drew global attention for reasons far beyond competition results.

Even so, the fallout is not over. The police investigation continues. Officers are still reviewing evidence from the gambling promotion incident. They have not ruled out further action. The Miss Universe Organisation also faces ongoing pressure regarding leadership changes.

Tensions between Thai and Mexican operators remain visible. The events raised concerns among national directors and contestants. They also created pressure on organisers to address communication standards and operational oversight.

Bangkok edition ends but disputes, inquiries and instability leave a lasting mark on Miss Universe

Bangkok’s edition of Miss Universe now stands as one of the most turbulent in decades. It combined a police raid, a mass walkout, a leadership shift, a judge dispute, and an onstage emergency.

Yet the show proceeded to its conclusion. Bosch’s win provided closure to a week of upheaval. Her victory also highlighted the show’s global visibility, even if it came through the lens of the season’s controversies.

For now, the competition has concluded. The crowned winner has been named. The event has ended. But the extensive disputes, inquiries, and leadership issues that shaped this season continue to cast a shadow over its organisation. Bangkok’s edition will be remembered for spectacle and disruption in equal measure.

Further reading:

Chaos and confusion at Miss Universe pageant now being hosted in Bangkok after 2 day double disaster

Kingdom celebrates some rare good news. Beautiful yet gritty young Thai woman crowned Miss World

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pushed Grand Prix and Casino ambitions in a high-profile visit to Monte Carlo

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing

Top Royal Thai Police officers under scrutiny over links to huge illegal online gambling cash flows

Party leader: Thailand could be losing trillions of baht each year because of its highly restrictive gambling laws

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion