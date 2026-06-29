Bank of Thailand pushes a baht-backed stablecoin but warns against forex trading and payment gateways

Bank of Thailand will launch a baht-backed stablecoin while cracking down on speculative forex trading and foreign currency payments, as Governor Vitai Ratanakorn declares blockchain innovation is welcome but only under strict central bank control.

The Bank of Thailand has unveiled one of its most ambitious digital finance strategies yet, confirming plans for a tightly regulated baht-backed stablecoin while simultaneously warning that speculative forex trading, foreign currency payment systems and unlicensed online financial platforms face an escalating crackdown, as Governor Vitai Ratanakorn sets out a vision that embraces blockchain innovation but makes clear the baht will remain firmly under the central bank’s control.

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn delivered two strikingly different messages this week as he outlined the central bank’s vision for Thailand’s digital financial future. On one hand, he confirmed the Bank of Thailand is pressing ahead with a long-awaited baht-backed stablecoin.

On the other hand, he issued one of the clearest warnings yet against speculative forex trading and foreign currency payment systems operating inside Thailand. Taken together, the announcements underline the central bank’s determination to encourage financial innovation while maintaining firm control over the country’s monetary system.

At first glance, the two policies appear difficult to reconcile. One embraces new financial technology built on blockchain. The other tightens restrictions on digital payments and online trading. However, the distinction drawn by the Bank of Thailand is clear. Innovation is welcome where it operates within a regulated framework. Activities falling outside that framework are likely to face increasing scrutiny.

Bank of Thailand seeks to balance digital financial innovation with strict regulatory control and oversight

Notably, Mr Vitai has earned a reputation as one of Thailand’s more progressive central bankers. Since taking office, he has consistently argued that the financial sector must embrace technological change rather than resist it. At the same time, he has repeatedly stressed that innovation cannot come at the expense of monetary stability or consumer protection. His latest remarks continue that balancing act.

Speaking at the “Capital with Purpose” conference hosted by efinanceThai, the governor confirmed the Bank of Thailand intends to move ahead with a regulated baht-pegged stablecoin.

Before implementation, the central bank plans to conduct a public hearing later this year. The consultation will gather views from industry participants and the wider public before the project moves into its next stage.

The governor also outlined strict conditions governing any future stablecoin. Foremost among them is a requirement that every token must be backed fully by Thai baht reserves on a one-to-one basis. That condition is intended to ensure every digital coin can be redeemed directly for cash. Consequently, the proposal differs significantly from many privately issued cryptocurrencies whose values fluctuate freely in global markets.

Initially, the stablecoin will have only a limited role. During the first phase, regulated financial institutions will use it solely for settlement purposes. Additional applications will be considered only after regulators complete further assessments. Accordingly, the Bank of Thailand is adopting a cautious and incremental approach rather than pursuing rapid implementation.

Governor outlines cautious rollout of baht-backed stablecoin with full backing and public consultation

Mr Vitai said the proposal reflects the central bank’s objective of supporting digital finance while maintaining financial stability and effective regulatory oversight.

Those twin priorities have shaped the project’s development since it first emerged almost a decade ago. Indeed, today’s proposal represents the latest stage of a digital currency strategy that has evolved steadily since 2017.

The concept originally bore little resemblance to the stablecoin now under consideration. Instead, the Bank of Thailand initially focused on developing a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, issued directly by the central bank itself. The emphasis was not on retail payments. Rather, officials sought to modernise the financial infrastructure used by commercial banks.

That work began with Project Inthanon, one of the world’s earliest wholesale CBDC programmes. Planning commenced in 2017 before the project formally launched in 2018. Eight commercial banks joined the initiative, allowing the central bank to examine whether distributed ledger technology could improve interbank settlements, securities transactions and cross-border payments.

At that stage, there was no proposal for ordinary consumers to hold a digital baht. Instead, researchers concentrated on wholesale payment systems operating behind the scenes of Thailand’s financial sector. Nevertheless, the project placed Thailand among the first central banks globally to explore blockchain technology for financial market infrastructure.

Thailand’s digital currency strategy evolved from wholesale CBDC research into today’s stablecoin proposal

Subsequently, the programme expanded beyond Thailand’s borders. The Bank of Thailand joined Project mBridge alongside the central banks of Hong Kong, China and the United Arab Emirates.

Together, the participating authorities examined whether wholesale digital currencies could make international settlements faster, cheaper and more efficient. Those experiments further strengthened Thailand’s reputation as an early adopter of central bank digital currency research.

Meanwhile, attention gradually shifted towards consumers. In 2021, the Bank of Thailand published its consultation paper, The Way Forward for Retail Central Bank Digital Currency in Thailand. The document examined whether members of the public should eventually gain access to an official digital baht. Importantly, the central bank stressed that any retail CBDC would complement physical cash rather than replace it.

Public consultation followed across the financial sector. Banks, fintech companies, technology specialists and academic institutions all contributed to the discussion. At the same time, the central bank reassessed its position on privately issued stablecoins. Rather than treating them solely as cryptocurrencies, officials concluded that baht-backed stablecoins functioning as money could instead fall under Thailand’s Payment Systems Act.

Public consultation shifted policy towards regulated baht-backed stablecoins under Thailand’s payment laws

That decision marked an important shift in regulatory thinking. The Bank of Thailand concluded that digital tokens closely resembling the national currency required direct oversight.

Without regulation, officials argued, consumers could confuse privately issued digital tokens with official money. Consequently, the central bank continued studying whether an official retail CBDC offered a safer alternative while simultaneously examining regulated private-sector solutions.

From late 2022 until 2023, the central bank moved from theory to practice. Selected consumers, merchants and financial institutions participated in carefully controlled retail CBDC trials.

Participants used digital baht for genuine purchases in limited testing environments. Officials evaluated cybersecurity, payment efficiency, technical reliability and programmable payment functions throughout the pilot programme.

The trials proved technically successful. Even so, the Bank of Thailand chose not to introduce a nationwide retail digital currency immediately. Instead, policymakers altered course once again. During 2024, the central bank introduced the Programmable Payment Sandbox, commonly known as the Stablecoin Sandbox. Rather than issuing digital money itself, the framework allows regulated financial institutions and licensed companies to develop baht-backed stablecoins under direct supervision.

Successful digital baht trials led regulators towards a supervised stablecoin sandbox instead of retail CBDC

That policy continues today. The sandbox was expanded during December 2025 to accommodate additional participants and broader commercial applications.

The latest announcement, therefore, represents the next logical stage in a strategy that has developed gradually over almost nine years. Instead of pursuing rapid disruption, the Bank of Thailand has consistently preferred cautious experimentation followed by measured implementation.

However, the governor’s embrace of regulated digital finance came alongside an equally firm warning over activities operating beyond the central bank’s supervision.

In particular, Mr Vitai addressed increasing concern surrounding cross-border digital payment platforms and speculative foreign exchange trading. His remarks leave little doubt that the Bank of Thailand intends to enforce existing laws far more aggressively as Thailand’s digital economy continues to expand.

Addressing cross-border payment services, Mr Vitai reiterated that personal QR code transactions conducted in Thailand must be denominated exclusively in baht. As a result, yuan-denominated payments through personal QR codes on platforms such as Alipay and WeChat Pay are not permitted within the Thai market. The governor said the Bank of Thailand is working directly with platform operators to review transactions and identify any activity that fails to comply with domestic regulations.

Governor warns cross-border payment platforms must comply with Thailand’s baht-only transaction rules

Those efforts have already produced significant enforcement action. Between February 2025 and May 2026, the regulator suspended about 5,000 accounts used for peer-to-peer yuan transfers through Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Moreover, Mr Vitai warned that licensed payment providers must process domestic transactions only in baht. Breaches could trigger corrective measures, financial penalties, licence suspensions or, ultimately, licence revocation.

In practice, those measures reinforce one of the Bank of Thailand’s long-standing principles. Regardless of the technology used, domestic payments must remain anchored to the national currency. Blockchain, mobile applications and digital wallets may change how money moves. Nevertheless, the central bank insists they should not alter the monetary framework governing transactions inside Thailand.

The same philosophy extends to speculative foreign exchange trading. Mr Vitai confirmed the Bank of Thailand has no policy to issue licences for businesses offering retail forex trading aimed at speculation. Furthermore, he warned that businesses providing payment services to settle such transactions could be violating Thailand’s Exchange Control Act of 1942.

Bank of Thailand hardens stance against speculative forex trading and unlawful payment settlements

The legal consequences could be substantial. Violations of the Act carry penalties of up to 200,000 baht, imprisonment for up to three years, or both. Separately, individuals or organisations promoting speculative forex investments could also face prosecution under the Emergency Decree on Fraudulent Borrowing of 1984.

Convictions under that law carry prison terms of between five and 10 years, fines ranging from 500,000 to 1 million baht and daily penalties of up to 10,000 baht while offences continue.

Those warnings come as online forex trading has expanded rapidly across Thailand. Over the past decade, international trading platforms have transformed retail participation in the world’s largest financial market.

Widespread internet access, smartphone technology and digital payment systems have enabled tens of thousands of Thais to trade currencies from virtually anywhere. Meanwhile, the global foreign exchange market now records daily turnover exceeding US$7 trillion, making it the world’s largest and most liquid financial market.

Online forex trading expanded as digital technology opened global currency markets to Thai investors

Unlike traditional investments, online forex trading allows individuals to speculate on currency movements around the clock. Retail investors can open accounts with brokers based across Europe, Australia, Cyprus, the Middle East and offshore financial centres.

Many platforms also offer substantial leverage, enabling traders to control positions many times larger than their original deposits. While leverage can increase profits, it can equally magnify losses.

Thailand experienced particularly strong growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns accelerated digital adoption throughout the economy. At the same time, economic uncertainty encouraged many people to seek alternative sources of income. Low interest rates also reduced returns from conventional savings products. Consequently, growing numbers of retail investors turned towards higher-risk financial markets.

Social media accelerated that trend further. Influencers across Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Telegram increasingly promoted forex trading as a route to financial independence. Many displayed luxury cars, overseas holidays and expensive homes while claiming successful currency trading financed those lifestyles.

Although legitimate traders certainly exist, regulators around the world have repeatedly warned that such marketing often exaggerates potential returns while understating the risks involved.

Fraud investigations expose rising risks as forex investment scams spread across the online marketplace

In parallel, Thailand has experienced a corresponding increase in investment fraud linked to purported forex trading. Fraudsters frequently claim to operate sophisticated automated trading systems or artificial intelligence programmes capable of generating consistent monthly returns.

Investors are commonly encouraged to place money into pooled accounts instead of trading independently. Early participants sometimes receive apparent profits funded by later deposits before schemes eventually collapse.

Consequently, Thai authorities have intensified enforcement efforts. The Department of Special Investigation, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Royal Thai Police have all pursued major investigations into alleged forex investment fraud worth billions of baht. Several cases involve thousands of complainants, complex international financial transfers and extensive cross-border investigations.

Importantly, legitimate forex trading itself is not prohibited for Thai residents. However, the regulatory framework remains highly complex.

Investors must distinguish carefully between properly licensed international brokers operating under recognised overseas regulators and businesses soliciting investments without appropriate legal authority. That distinction has become increasingly important as online platforms continue expanding across national borders.

Digital platforms challenge regulators as cross-border financial services test Thailand’s legal framework

Against that backdrop, the Bank of Thailand’s latest statements inevitably raise broader questions about regulatory jurisdiction in the digital age. International trading platforms frequently operate across several countries simultaneously.

Their corporate headquarters may be located in one jurisdiction, technology infrastructure in another and customers spread across dozens more. As a result, national regulators face increasingly difficult challenges supervising businesses that operate largely through the internet.

The issue has moved sharply into public focus following a high-profile Department of Special Investigation inquiry involving a People’s Party MP. Prosecutors allege illegal activity connected, in part, with the operation of unlicensed forex trading platforms in Thailand. Although the case centres on specific allegations, it has inevitably intensified debate over how international online financial platforms should be regulated within Thailand.

More broadly, the controversy reflects a wider discussion extending beyond financial services. Digital activists have increasingly argued that Thailand faces comparable challenges in the online media industry.

Stablecoin policy and forex crackdown reflect one consistent Bank of Thailand regulatory philosophy

They contend that international technology platforms have weakened domestic influence over digital news distribution and advertising revenues. While separate from financial regulation, that debate raises many of the same questions concerning sovereignty, jurisdiction and enforcement in an increasingly borderless digital economy.

Ultimately, Mr Vitai’s announcements reveal a consistent regulatory philosophy rather than a contradiction. The Bank of Thailand is prepared to embrace financial innovation where it develops inside a clearly regulated framework.

Conversely, it is signalling that activities operating beyond that framework will face increasingly robust scrutiny. The proposed stablecoin, the crackdown on unauthorised payment systems and the tougher stance on speculative forex trading all stem from the same objective.

As Thailand’s digital economy continues evolving, the central bank intends to encourage technological progress while ensuring the baht remains firmly at the centre of the country’s financial system.

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