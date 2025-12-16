Former Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga backs Royal Thai Navy blockade of Cambodia in the Gulf to cut oil and military supplies as border clashes escalate, Thailand expands operations, and casualties rise amid an escalating regional war.

An extended war between Thailand and Cambodia appears likely. On Monday, the leader of the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party, Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, endorsed Royal Thai Navy plans to blockade Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, denying the regime access to oil and military supplies. The Navy has been active in recent days, bombarding Cambodian artillery emplacements on or near the coast from the sea.

The leader of the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party, Pirapan, the former Minister of Energy, claimed the operation aims to enforce a blockade on Cambodia and restrict all military supply flows in addition to oil.

The announcement comes amid escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

The move highlights that this war may be an extended one. Mr. Pirapan, a former Minister of Energy, said he supports the government’s actions to cut off supply routes for military equipment and oil into Cambodia. He added that the step is necessary to prevent smuggling and weaken Cambodian forces.

Pirapan backs naval blockade plan to restrict oil and military supplies while tensions escalate at the border

He confirmed that the military’s Gulf closure aligns with his long-standing proposals. Previously, he repeatedly addressed the issue on social media, urging action against oil and military supply transport.

In addition, Pirapan highlighted electricity as a critical concern. He noted that the previous cabinet had already decided to cease electricity sales to Cambodia. Furthermore, he demanded verification by the Provincial Electricity Authority to ensure compliance.

Simultaneously, he stressed strict monitoring of internet signals. Authorities, he said, must investigate illegal transmissions and enforce criminal penalties decisively. Pirapan warned that supplying materials or information to Cambodia’s military could constitute aiding the enemy. He cited Thai law, noting severe criminal consequences. “All operations must be strictly monitored, especially regarding aiding the opposing side,” he said.

Armed forces submit urgent proposal to NSC to intercept oil and military shipments headed to Cambodia

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters submitted an urgent proposal to the National Security Council to block oil and military supplies to Cambodia.

The proposal, circulated online on Sunday, requested the Defence Ministry to submit a formal plan. According to the documents, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre would intercept all vessels carrying military supplies or oil from Thailand to Cambodia.

Capt. Panupan Rakkaew, coordinator at Thai-MECC, said the centre has drafted orders to enforce the supply blockade. Furthermore, he explained the NSC could authorise measures under the Maritime National Interests Protection Act. Capt. Nara Khunthothom, assistant spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said the NSC will meet to discuss suspending oil and military supply exports. Thai-MECC will simultaneously monitor vessels suspected of transporting restricted materials.

Additionally, Capt. Nara warned that seas off Cambodian ports carry high risks due to indiscriminate Cambodian fire. However, he clarified that Thai authorities would not declare a formal maritime blockade. Instead, authorities will issue navigational warnings and enforce supply restrictions.

Thai Navy targets Cambodian artillery bases on Koh Yo while ensuring civilian risks are minimised

The Royal Thai Navy fired on four Cambodian artillery bases on Koh Yo. Rear Admiral Parach Ratchaichapan, Navy spokesperson, said the bases posed an imminent threat to Thai forces.

Cambodian troops reportedly fired back in multiple directions. Thai officials emphasised that strikes targeted only military positions. Furthermore, Rear Admiral Parach stressed that intelligence confirmed real threats to soldiers and civilians.

Residents in Trat province claimed they did not hear gunfire from Koh Yo. In response, Rear Admiral Parach said operations were guided by verified intelligence. He stated that the Navy’s actions aimed to limit civilian casualties while neutralising artillery threats.

Thailand appears to be expanding military operations beyond minor border clashes. Observers note the conflict is developing into a prolonged struggle. The Thai soldier death toll is climbing, and casualties may increase if hostilities continue. The war is affecting multiple sectors, including trade, energy and finance.

Plan to enforce strict naval, electricity, and internet measures to limit Cambodia’s military capabilities.

The government insists electricity suspension, internet monitoring, and naval restrictions target Cambodia’s military capabilities. Pirapan reiterated that cutting off supplies is vital to prevent the opposing side from gaining advantages. He added that enforcement must be strict, with accountability for violations.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre is responsible for tracking vessels departing Thai waters for Cambodia. Capt. Panupan said intelligence reports guide the centre’s operations. Furthermore, legal measures could be enforced against vessels violating restrictions. The NSC may issue orders to authorise supply interceptions and punishments.

Officials confirmed that attacks on Cambodian artillery bases remain limited to identified military targets. Rear Admiral Parach said retaliatory fire from Cambodia has occurred in multiple directions. He emphasised that operations are precise, focused solely on threats, and aim to minimise civilian impact.

Pirapan emphasises strict legal oversight while military operations continue to target threats and supply chains

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, the former deputy prime minister, emphasises strict legal oversight of all proposed measures. He warned that aiding Cambodia carries serious criminal consequences. His statements align with current military policies and government strategy in the Gulf of Thailand.

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, authorities continued enforcing supply restrictions. Thai-MECC and the Navy coordinated intelligence, enforcement, and monitoring. Military sources said that operations were ongoing, targeting specific threats. Meanwhile, the conflict shows signs of an extended operational phase, with implications for regional security.

Thailand’s approach combines naval enforcement, electricity and internet controls, and legal measures against aiding Cambodia. Officials maintain that these measures are necessary to protect national interests. The situation remains dynamic, with government agencies actively coordinating across multiple sectors.

The move to cut off new military hardware supplies to Cambodia comes as Royal Thai Army forces have discovered sophisticated and expensive weapons in some Cambodian bases overtaken by Thai soldiers. These include the deployment of advanced GAM-102LR anti-tank rocket launchers, which are versatile weapons in the short conflict that has developed between Thailand and Cambodia on the border.

