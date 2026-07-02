Undercover police smashed a suspected Chinese-run illegal used car dealership in Chonburi, seized 19 vehicles and arrested two men now facing three charges before deportation, as Thailand intensifies its crackdown on unlawful foreign-operated businesses.

Police smashed a suspected illegal Chinese-run used car dealership in Chonburi after an undercover cash-buy sting, arresting two Chinese nationals, seizing 19 vehicles and filing three criminal charges before beginning deportation proceedings. The carefully planned operation marks the latest strike in Thailand’s widening crackdown on illegal foreign-run businesses, with intelligence-led raids intensifying as authorities tighten scrutiny of Chinese commercial activities nationwide.

Police in Chonburi have shut down a suspected illegal used car dealership, arrested two Chinese nationals and seized 19 vehicles in a carefully planned raid. The pair now face three criminal charges. They are also being prepared for deportation to China after legal proceedings.

The operation unfolded at 5pm on June 30 at a commercial building in Nong Sak Subdistrict, Ban Bueng District. Police Lieutenant Colonel Kris Masuk, superintendent of Ban Bueng Police Station, led the enforcement team after officers received intelligence about an unauthorised business.

Rather than move immediately, detectives built their case first. Officers posed as prospective buyers and opened negotiations for one of the vehicles. The discussions ended with an agreed price of 360,000 baht. However, police said the seller demanded payment in cash, giving investigators another piece of evidence before the raid.

Only then did officers move in.

Police seize 19 vehicles as two Chinese owners are detained and face three criminal charges after raid

Several vehicles stood outside the office when police arrived. In addition, another 10 cars were parked alongside the building. Officers counted 19 vehicles altogether. Every vehicle was secured as evidence before the inspection continued.

Inside, two Chinese men identified themselves as the owners of the business. Police detained both immediately. Investigators then examined the company’s legal status and trading activities. Their findings quickly led to criminal charges.

The first charge alleges the men worked as foreigners without valid work permits or outside their authorised employment. The alleged offence falls under Section 8 of the Foreign Workers Management Act B.E. 2560 (2017). It is punishable under Section 101 of the same Act and its subsequent amendments.

Separately, police charged the pair with engaging in the antique trade without permission. They also face a third charge of failing to register the business as required by law.

Police prepare prosecution and deportation as investigators verify suspects’ legal status in Thailand

As part of the operation, officers completed a detailed inventory of the seized vehicles. The suspects were then transferred to investigating officers at Ban Bueng Police Station. The evidence was secured for use during the prosecution.

Meanwhile, investigators continue examining how the dealership operated. Police are also coordinating with relevant agencies to verify the suspects’ immigration and legal status in Thailand. That process will support the next stage of the case.

Once the court process ends, authorities intend to deport both men to China under established legal procedures.

Notably, the Ban Bueng raid forms part of a broader crackdown on foreign nationals operating businesses without permission. Police said the campaign targets businesses that compete with Thai citizens or breach employment and commercial laws.

In response to intelligence reports, officers have increasingly relied on undercover tactics before making arrests. The Ban Bueng investigation followed that pattern. Detectives gathered information, negotiated a purchase and documented the proposed cash transaction before revealing their identities.

Undercover and intelligence-led raids intensify as police widen crackdown on illegal foreign businesses

That approach allowed investigators to observe the business first-hand. It also strengthened the evidence collected before the arrests.

On another front, police said similar inspections will continue wherever credible intelligence identifies suspected illegal businesses. Officers will continue working with other government agencies throughout each investigation.

For now, the two suspects remain in police custody while investigators complete the case. Meanwhile, the 19 seized vehicles remain under police control pending further legal action. The investigation continues under Ban Bueng Police Station.

Further reading:

People’s Party MP calls for stronger oversight of Chinese activities and trade investments in Thailand

Officials zero in on ownership of expanding Chinese food delivery services operating in the kingdom

Huai Khwang raid shows nominee shareholdings being used by Chinese infiltrating the economy

Sweep of nominee firms and business networks on Koh Phangan. 22 arrested, 200 million in land seized

Anutin visits Koh Phangan as nominee crackdown shows 68% of firms with foreign ownership links

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects

Ten foreign Poker players arrested in a police swoop on a rented house in Koh Phangan on Tuesday night

Russian-Chinese Koh Phangan alliance to sell drugs to foreigners. Accused entered Thailand illegally

Sex, drugs, business and work abuses linked to expats targeted this week by police raids on Koh Phangan

Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island

Crackdown aimed at upending foreign business trade moves from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Four arrested