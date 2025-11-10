Sex, drugs, illegal work and visa overstays. Police raid foreign-run villas, tantric yoga classes and construction sites across Koh Phangan, arresting multiple nationals and seizing drugs, financial records and evidence of unlicensed business operations all week.

Police intensified their crackdown on Koh Phangan this week, zeroing in on Western residents on the holiday island. A British woman was arrested for running tantric sex classes. Two men — one Russian, one French — were detained after officers stormed a private sex-and-drug party. By Friday, police shifted focus to foreigners running business operations. A major French-owned villa project was raided, and the following day, a Ukrainian and an Azerbaijani were arrested for working illegally on a construction site without permits.

The Royal Thai Police intensified operations on Koh Phangan throughout the week. Raids occurred almost daily across multiple districts. Officers targeted drugs, illegal work, visa overstays, and unlicensed businesses. The coordinated actions followed orders from senior commanders in Surat Thani province.

At the start of the week, Tourist Police detained a 40-year-old British woman identified as Maria. She was arrested on November 5 outside Ethos restaurant in central Koh Phangan. According to police, she was teaching a paid tantric yoga class without proper authorisation. Her work permit listed her as a customer relations manager for Genesis Commercial Co., Ltd., a property management firm. However, she was conducting yoga classes instead.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving a Facebook complaint. The posts under the name “Maria Sky” advertised “Tantra Yoga – Sacred Sexuality” sessions every Tuesday for ฿400 per person. When officers arrived, Maria was leading a class with several foreigners. She was demonstrating postures and meditation techniques. Police interrupted the session and seized materials as evidence.

Police investigate tantric Yoga class led by a British woman teaching paid sessions to foreigners

They collected class tickets, printed flyers, notebooks with detailed lesson plans, and posters displaying her image. Moreover, Maria reportedly admitted to teaching the sessions and sharing proceeds with the restaurant.

However, police ruled that her work permit was invalid for this activity. They said she breached the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment. As a result, she was taken to Koh Phangan Police Station for legal processing. Officials confirmed her case would move to prosecution.

Later that same day, another operation took place in Moo 1. Officers disguised as joggers observed a rented house before executing a raid. Inside, police found two foreign men, identified as Roman, 26, from Russia, and Hugo, 28, from France. Both were seated at a table with white powder, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

When officers entered, both suspects attempted to flee. However, police subdued and detained them. They seized 3.14 grams of cocaine and an ecstasy test kit. Roman was charged with possession of cocaine. Hugo was charged with drug use after testing positive. Both men were taken to Koh Phangan Police Station for further investigation. Meanwhile, forensic units began tracing the drug supply chain on the island.

Russian and French men arrested after police raid private sex and drug party with cocaine and ecstasy

In a separate case, Immigration Police arrested Yegor, a 34-year-old Ukrainian man, near Phantip Market in Ban Thong Sala. The arrest took place on November 4, one day before the other operations. According to records, he had overstayed his visa by 326 days. He entered Thailand in October 2024 through Satun province and last extended his visa until December 13 that year. Yegor admitted to remaining in the country illegally. Therefore, he faces prosecution under Thailand’s Immigration Act and deportation after sentencing.

Two days later, on Friday, November 7, officers launched a large-scale operation against villa projects managed by French nationals. The raids involved police, immigration, tourist, and district officials. They executed search warrants at four separate locations linked to a French-run business group. According to investigators, the companies were suspected of using Thai nominees to disguise foreign ownership.

At the first site, a company office in Moo 1, officers found accounting records for four companies led by two French directors. They also questioned three Thai employees. At the second location, police inspected an 18-villa development renting units to foreign tourists for ฿5,000 per night. Two Thai receptionists and two guests were questioned.

Police raid multiple French-run villa projects on Koh Phangan looking into illegal business operations

Meanwhile, at the third site, another 18-villa project offered daily rentals between ฿5,000 and ฿15,000. One foreign guest was interviewed there. Finally, officers reached a fourth location where 29 villas were under construction. Two French project owners were questioned on-site.

Investigators stated that the business model involved long-term land leases from Thai owners, typically for 30 years. The foreign developers then subdivided the plots and built villas sold through subleasing rights. The rights were valued between ฿3 million and ฿7 million each. While some owners lived in their properties, others hired the same French operators to rent them to tourists.

According to intelligence reports, the group charged a 20% management fee and earned roughly ฿200 million annually. However, police suspect several operations lacked hotel licences. They also believe nominee structures were used to bypass foreign-ownership restrictions. As a result, all company documents, lease contracts, and financial files were seized. Officers also collected laptops and mobile devices for forensic review.

The operation was the largest on Koh Phangan in recent months. It marked an escalation of a province-wide crackdown against unregistered foreign-run businesses. Police said investigations will continue to determine if the firms violated Thailand’s Hotel Act and the Foreign Business Act.

Foreigner arrested for illegal electrical work at a construction site in Si Thanu village Koh Phangan

The next day, November 8, Tourist Police and district officers detained two more foreign nationals in Si Thanu village. The suspects were identified as Viacheslav, 29, from Ukraine, and Ramis, 26, from Azerbaijan. Both were accused of illegally working as electrical contractors. The arrests took place at a housing development in Moo 8.

Authorities had been monitoring the site for several days. They observed the suspects driving a white Ford Ranger to buy materials and transport them to the project. When confronted, both men denied the allegations. They claimed to be tourists and shouted at the officers. However, police discovered receipts for building materials, electrical tools, and detailed project diagrams in their vehicle.

During a search, officers found more evidence. They seized 14 rolls of yellow conduit pipes, 40 junction boxes, 100 rigid pipes, wiring, and several power tools. In addition, investigators found printed blueprints of the homes under construction. A Thai foreman, identified only as Mr. A, confirmed that the two foreigners were contractors hired by the project owner. He said they were responsible for the electrical installation and visited the site daily.

Suspects confessed to contracting work without permits and were detained at Koh Phangan Police Station

Faced with mounting evidence, both men confessed. They admitted to performing electrical and interior decoration work without permits. They also acknowledged completing similar jobs elsewhere on the island.

Consequently, they were charged with jointly operating a business without permission and working as foreigners without valid work permits. Both suspects were transferred to Koh Phangan Police Station for prosecution.

According to Tourist Police Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Puek-am, the arrests form part of a continuing campaign. He said inspections will intensify across Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, and Koh Tao. Moreover, authorities aim to eliminate unlicensed foreign workers in occupations reserved for Thai citizens.

Throughout the week, at least four major property developments and several private homes were raided. Officials said all operations followed verified intelligence. Each was coordinated between the Royal Thai Police, Immigration Bureau, and local authorities. The actions targeted foreign nationals involved in drugs, illegal work, and immigration offences.

Evidence from all raids transferred for forensic review as police track foreign nationals and business links

Evidence collected from all operations — including documents, computers, promotional flyers, and financial records — was transferred to a central unit for forensic analysis. As of Sunday, eight foreign nationals from five countries had been arrested. The group included citizens from the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, police are checking potential links between the suspects and Thai intermediaries. Investigators believe local facilitators may have helped establish nominee companies and land leases.

However, officials said it is too early to confirm any wider conspiracy. They emphasised that investigations will continue until all evidence is reviewed.

By the end of the week, enforcement teams had conducted at least a dozen separate inspections. They said additional raids are being planned. Authorities confirmed that Koh Phangan remains a priority location for immigration and labour control. Moreover, the crackdown extends to all of Surat Thani province.

Over 300 foreign work-permit checks carried out on Koh Phangan since mid-2025 in ongoing enforcement

According to Tourist Police statistics, over 300 foreign work-permit checks have been carried out on Koh Phangan since mid-2025. Around 15% led to arrests or administrative penalties. Many involved unlicensed wellness classes, yoga workshops, and villa rentals operated by foreigners without registration. Officials said the new enforcement drive will continue until full compliance is achieved.

As a result of this week’s operations, several cases are now being pursued for prosecution. Police confirmed that deportation proceedings will follow sentencing. Investigators will also continue to audit the companies involved to determine ownership and tax obligations.

In addition, immigration authorities plan further screening of long-term residents. They said overstayers, unregistered workers, and operators of unlicensed hotels would be the next enforcement priority. Police said their campaign is intended to bring all foreign-run activities in the area into compliance with Thai law.

Koh Phangan officials stated that cooperation between agencies will continue without interruption. They said the island remains under active surveillance for illegal labour, narcotics, and business violations. Moreover, the crackdown will expand as part of the national campaign ordered by the Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

By Sunday, all suspects remained in custody pending further legal action. Police said the raids will continue through the month and that the island will face sustained monitoring.

Further reading:

Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island

Crackdown aimed at upending foreign business trade moves from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Four arrested

Crackdown to wipe out foreign business abuses and ownership on Koh Phangan & Koh Samui intensifies

Raids on foreign owned hotels on Koh Phangan carry on with three Israelis arrested and a fourth sought

Fears grow among foreign business owners after Koh Phangan blitz sees German, French and Israelis held

Arrogant Lebanese man held on Koh Phangan for illegal bike rental racket after being deported before

Alarm raised by Police over Israelis on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan passing off counterfeit dollar bills

Officials on Koh Phangan launch inquiry after locals complain the island is becoming a second Tel Aviv

Innovative Russian drug dealer and top DJ arrested on Koh Phangan peddling drugs to foreign tourists online

Drug taking hotelier, a Frenchman, arrested by police on Koh Phangan in a major local police operation

33-year-old Israeli entrepreneur arrested on Koh Phangan following illegal motorbike rental service raid

Israeli in Phuket nabbed by police for motorbike theft at his hotel in Thalang. Faces up to 3 years in prison