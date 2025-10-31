Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island

12 foreigners busted as Thai police stormed illegal hostels on Koh Phangan. Locals furious over noise, parties and unfair competition sparked raids. Two rogue hostels shut. Officials warn: follow the law or face arrest, deportation and more crackdowns ahead.

Another day on Koh Phangan, another foreign-run business crackdown focused on hostels. Police arrested 10 foreigners on Tuesday in raids across the island, exposing unlicensed properties packed with young Western backpackers. Neighbours tipped off authorities, fed up with sleepless nights, loud music, and blatant disrespect. Legitimate hotel operators also complained about unfair competition. The message from the police was blunt: follow Thai law or face arrest and deportation. All detainees were taken to Koh Phangan Police Station, where legal proceedings began. Two illegal hostels were immediately shut down.

Tourist police on Koh Phangan continue their weeks-long crackdown on foreign business abuses. This week, the crackdown focused on illegal tourist hostels. On Tuesday, they raided two unlicensed hostels and arrested 12 suspects.

The suspects include three Spanish men, two Thai citizens, one Argentine woman, one Polish woman, and five Myanmar workers. Officials say the group ran unlawful hospitality businesses, violated labour laws, and ignored immigration rules. The raids reflect rising frustration among residents and legal businesses on the island.

Moreover, the operation followed repeated noise complaints and allegations of foreign-run properties using nominee Thai partners. Residents reported loud music, late-night parties, and constant construction noise.

Police act after locals complain about noise, disrespect and foreign nominees at illegal hostels on island

Many neighbours said the behaviour disrupted peaceful local communities. As a result, police moved to act swiftly. The enforcement campaign was led by Pol. Lt. Col. Winich Boonchit, Inspector of Tourist Police Station 5. Local police, district officers, and immigration agents joined the sweep. Coordination allowed authorities to strike quickly and seize records.

The first raid targeted the 10 Club Hostel in Moo 1. It occurred at 2.30 p.m. after officials gathered evidence. The property catered mostly to young Spanish tourists. Officers said it was expanding and adding new rooms without permits.

Loud music played during the inspection. Neighbours told police they had filed multiple earlier complaints. Therefore, authorities expected resistance. Yet they encountered calm staff but serious violations.

Inside the hostel, investigators found active construction activity. They also met several foreign staff who admitted to working. Police checked work permits and employment papers. However, documents did not match work roles. The property lacked a hotel license, employee filings, and required business approvals. Evidence suggested a systematic plan to avoid Thai hospitality regulations. Officers seized phones, laptops, and business documents.

Raid finds expansion works, illegal foreign staff and documents showing a plan to avoid Thai hotel laws

A Thai woman, Kiitporn, age 34, was arrested as a co-operator. A Spanish man named Samuel, age 37, was also detained. Both face charges of jointly running a hotel without permission. Additionally, Samuel faces charges for employing foreign workers illegally.

He allegedly hired foreigners without work permits and used them outside their allowed roles. Officials say he also failed to report employment details within 15 days. That requirement is mandatory for all employers in Thailand.

Another Spanish suspect, Adrian, age 31, was charged with working beyond his authorised scope as a clerk. A third Spaniard, Sergio, age 30, was arrested for working without a legal permit. Furthermore, police arrested five Myanmar workers aged 24 to 42.

They face charges for working outside authorised duties and failing to notify authorities. Some admitted they helped with expansion work. Many lacked any proper paperwork. Authorities escorted all individuals to Koh Phangan Police Station.

Thai and Spanish operators, plus Myanmar workers detained for running an unlicensed hostel

Residents described the hostel as a “party hub for foreigners.” They said guests drank outside, played loud music, and treated the quiet village like a party zone. Many called for tougher penalties. Legal hotel owners echoed that demand.

They say illegal operators avoid taxes, safety standards, and inspections. As a result, licensed hotels face unfair pricing competition. Some business owners called the arrests “long overdue.”

Later the same day, at 4.30 p.m., officers raided a second property. They inspected Kiko Hostel at 99/78 Moo 1. Complaints also linked this site to foreign labour and illegal rental activities. The police team checked rooms and workspaces immediately. They discovered two foreign women working illegally. The women were identified as Natacha, 28, from Argentina, and Kornelia, 21, from Poland. Both were charged with working without permits.

Meanwhile, a Thai man connected to Kiko Hostel, named Phakorn, 31, was arrested in Bangkok. Police apprehended him at a building on Soi Pibulwattana, Rama VI Road. He faces charges of operating a hotel without a license and hiring foreigners without permits. Authorities transported him to Koh Phangan for prosecution. According to police, he tried to manage operations remotely.

Locals say hostel became party hub as police raid second site and arrest Argentine and Polish workers

After both raids, the 12 suspects were taken to Koh Phangan Police Station. They now face legal action under hotel, labour and immigration laws. Some may face deportation after serving penalties. Officers also sealed both buildings and halted business operations. The cases will be forwarded to prosecutors.

Officials stressed that enforcement will continue. Illegal hostels have multiplied across Thailand’s islands. They often market online to foreign tourists and bypass safety and tax rules.

In Koh Phangan, these venues can disrupt communities and strain public services. Many lack fire exits, alarms, and insurance. Therefore, authorities argue they put travellers at risk. They say stricter enforcement protects tourists and lawful operators.

Furthermore, immigration rules in Thailand remain firm. Foreign nationals must obtain proper permits before performing any kind of work. Even unpaid roles require permission. Police warned that social-media “digital nomads” and backpacker volunteers are not exempt. Violators face fines, detention, and possible blacklisting.

Police say tougher action on the way as illegal hostels spread. Unlicensed foreign workers face deportation

Tourism on Koh Phangan continues to grow. The island is famous for the Full Moon Party and beach culture. Yet residents demand a balance between tourism and community life. Local leaders say they welcome foreign investment if it respects Thai law.

They encourage proper permits, legal employment, and fair business conduct. Authorities urged residents to report suspicious rentals and workplace violations.

Ultimately, the raids signal a clear shift. Officials are tired of operators who treat Thai rules as optional. They intend to protect the island’s reputation and economy. As inspections ramp up, police say more arrests are expected. Many locals hope this marks the beginning of sustained, high-pressure enforcement on illegal tourism businesses.

Further reading:

Crackdown aimed at upending foreign business trade moves from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Four arrested

Crackdown to wipe out foreign business abuses and ownership on Koh Phangan & Koh Samui intensifies

Raids on foreign owned hotels on Koh Phangan carry on with three Israelis arrested and a fourth sought

Fears grow among foreign business owners after Koh Phangan blitz sees German, French and Israelis held

Arrogant Lebanese man held on Koh Phangan for illegal bike rental racket after being deported before

Alarm raised by Police over Israelis on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan passing off counterfeit dollar bills

Officials on Koh Phangan launch inquiry after locals complain the island is becoming a second Tel Aviv

Innovative Russian drug dealer and top DJ arrested on Koh Phangan peddling drugs to foreign tourists online

Drug taking hotelier, a Frenchman, arrested by police on Koh Phangan in a major local police operation

33-year-old Israeli entrepreneur arrested on Koh Phangan following illegal motorbike rental service raid

Israeli in Phuket nabbed by police for motorbike theft at his hotel in Thalang. Faces up to 3 years in prison