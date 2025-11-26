Russian–Chinese drug ring exposed on Koh Phangan as police raid a rented house and seize mushrooms, MDMA, ecstasy and LSD. Officers say the Chinese suspect slipped in illegally from Cambodia and took deliveries from a Russian supplier targeting tourists.

Suspicious movement at a rented house on Koh Phangan triggered police surveillance this week. Officers then moved in and uncovered a drug shop run by a 40-year-old Chinese man who was selling mushrooms, methamphetamine and ecstasy pills. Police later learned he had slipped into Thailand illegally from Cambodia and was taking deliveries of narcotics from a Russian supplier operating on the holiday island presently under a law and order crackdown.

Police on Koh Phangan have announced a drug arrest that involved a Chinese suspect, a Russian supplier and an illegal border crossing. The news released Monday described a rapid police operation, a large drug seizure, and an active investigation that began with a single tip.

The case now draws attention because of its cross-border elements and the use of encrypted communication. Authorities said the events unfolded on Monday, November 24 and involved multiple police units.

Officers identified the suspect as Mr. Yunlong, 40. They said he lived in a rented house in Moo 1 of Ban Tai subdistrict. The property sat near tourist routes and nightlife zones. Police said the location saw heavy daily movement.

Police surveillance intensifies as frequent foreign visits to Koh Phangan house raise concerns locally

They reported that foreigners entered and left the house in short intervals. The pattern raised concerns among investigators. Surveillance teams tracked the visits for several days.

Meanwhile, officers said they received a tip about a foreign man who had slipped into Thailand illegally. The tip linked the man to drug sales in tourist areas. Investigators compared the tip to the activity at the Ban Tai house. The details matched closely. As a result, police increased surveillance around the property. They coordinated efforts with immigration officers stationed on the island.

On November 24, officers moved to search the house. When police approached the front door, they said the suspect tried to retreat. He attempted to block the entrance. Officers stopped him and detained him within seconds. The search began immediately. It uncovered several types of narcotics and related equipment.

Police said they found 285 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. They also seized 96 ecstasy pills. The search produced 4.8 grams of MDMA. Officers said they recovered a number of LSD stamps. The house also contained drug-taking tools that police classified as distribution equipment. Investigators collected the items and documented each package on site.

Drug raid on Ban Tai house uncovers mushrooms, ecstasy, MDMA and LSD after swift police intervention

After the search, officers transported the suspect to Koh Phangan Police Station. They began formal questioning. During the interview, the suspect admitted to entering Thailand illegally.

Police said he described crossing from Cambodia through a natural border passage. He also said he paid a broker ฿20,000, or about $615. The broker guided him across the border. The suspect reported that he had no legal entry documents.

Investigators said the suspect then explained his supply chain. According to police, he said he purchased the drugs from a Russian national. He contacted the supplier through the Telegram messaging app. The arrangement allowed regular deliveries. Officers said he told them he resold the drugs to tourists in Koh Phangan’s party zones. These areas draw large crowds during peak seasons.

The confession included details that matched police surveillance. It also matched the pattern of frequent visitors at the Ban Tai house. Officers said the statement aligned with each step of the timeline. Investigators recorded the admission and prepared the initial case file.

Suspect admits illegal entry via Cambodia and details drug supply link to Russian contact on Telegram

At the station, the suspect signed a written confession. Police photographed the signing on November 24. They added the document to the evidence record.

Officers said the confession will support charges of illegal possession of narcotics, distribution of narcotics, and illegal entry into Thailand. Additional charges may follow. Immigration officials are reviewing his travel history to confirm the cross-border route.

Meanwhile, investigators are examining digital evidence. They are reviewing the suspect’s messages on Telegram. Officers are checking phone records linked to the Russian supplier. They have not yet identified the Russian national. They also have not confirmed the supplier’s location. Investigators said the search for the supplier remains active.

Furthermore, police said they are reviewing surveillance footage from the Ban Tai property. The footage shows the steady movement of foreign visitors. Officers said they plan to identify as many visitors as possible. Some may be witnesses. Others may be buyers. Police did not say whether any visitors face charges.

Confession strengthens case as police review evidence and track visitors linked to Ban Tai house

Authorities said the case highlights a broader challenge. They noted the rising use of Telegram in drug transactions. They also pointed to expanding cooperation among foreign groups in tourist centres. However, the police limited their comments to the facts of this case. They said they will continue to track foreign criminal activity on the island.

The operation on Koh Phangan fits broader enforcement measures. Officers said they have increased monitoring during the high season. Nightlife zones attract thousands of visitors each week. These conditions allow rapid exchanges between buyers and sellers. Police said they aim to disrupt those exchanges.

The seized drugs will undergo laboratory testing. Analysts will confirm the substances and weigh each item. Police said the results will move the case toward prosecution. The findings will also support the chain of evidence. Investigators expect the tests to confirm the officers’ field assessments.

Authorities said Mr. Yunlong remains in custody. They said he has cooperated with investigators so far. However, the search for the Russian supplier continues. Police said more arrests may follow if investigators uncover additional links. They also said they will expand the investigation into other areas of Koh Phangan.

Broader inquiry continues as police test seized drugs and pursue Russian supplier tied to Koh Phangan

Officers said the case will remain active until they confirm all details surrounding the illegal entry route, the supplier connection, and the distribution activities. They also plan to share information with national agencies that monitor border crossings. Investigators said the confession regarding the Cambodian route will undergo verification.

For now, police said the arrest marks a significant step in an ongoing effort to target drug distribution in tourist hubs. They said the case offers clear evidence of foreign involvement in local drug markets. They also said the coordinated response between local police and immigration officers strengthened the operation.

The investigation will continue at the Koh Phangan Police Station. Officers said they expect to release further updates after laboratory tests, digital reviews, and additional interviews. They said the case remains a priority due to the volume of seized drugs and the cross-border nature of the activity.

Further reading:

Sex, drugs, business and work abuses linked to expats targeted this week by police raids on Koh Phangan

Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island

Crackdown aimed at upending foreign business trade moves from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Four arrested

Crackdown to wipe out foreign business abuses and ownership on Koh Phangan & Koh Samui intensifies

Raids on foreign owned hotels on Koh Phangan carry on with three Israelis arrested and a fourth sought

Fears grow among foreign business owners after Koh Phangan blitz sees German, French and Israelis held

Arrogant Lebanese man held on Koh Phangan for illegal bike rental racket after being deported before

Alarm raised by Police over Israelis on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan passing off counterfeit dollar bills

Officials on Koh Phangan launch inquiry after locals complain the island is becoming a second Tel Aviv

Innovative Russian drug dealer and top DJ arrested on Koh Phangan peddling drugs to foreign tourists online