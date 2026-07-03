King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have returned after the first Thai royal state visit to France in 66 years, marking 340 years of ties with military honours, talks with Airbus, an A350 simulator flight and meetings hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have returned to Thailand after a landmark state visit to France that reopened royal diplomacy after 66 years, celebrated 340 years of ties between the two nations and showcased Thailand’s growing aerospace partnership with Airbus. During the five-day programme, Their Majesties attended state ceremonies, met French leaders and Airbus executives, toured the A350 assembly line, watched the King fly an advanced Airbus simulator and concluded the visit with a full military farewell, marking one of Thailand’s most important royal diplomatic missions in decades.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have returned to Thailand after completing a five-day official state visit to France. The visit ran from June 28 to July 2 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

It marked 340 years since the first diplomatic contact between the two countries. It also coincided with the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations. Notably, it was only the third official state visit to France by a Thai monarch.

The programme combined state ceremonies with industrial visits and aviation engagements. It also highlighted one of Thailand’s longest diplomatic relationships with a European nation. The earlier royal visits took place during the reigns of King Chulalongkorn in 1897 and King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 1960. As a result, this became the first such visit by a Thai monarch in 66 years.

Royal in Toulouse as King begins Airbus programme highlighting aviation and industrial cooperation

On July 1, Their Majesties departed Le Méridien Hotel in Paris by royal motorcade. They travelled to Paris-Orly Airport before boarding the royal aircraft for Toulouse.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana accompanied the journey. She requested permission to travel aboard the royal aircraft before bidding farewell. Shortly afterwards, the aircraft departed for Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in southern France.

Upon arrival, King Maha Vajiralongkorn was received by Fabrice Rigoulet-Roze, Governor of the Occitanie region and Haute-Garonne department. The King then travelled by royal motorcade to the Airbus Delivery Centre. There, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot welcomed His Majesty alongside Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury and senior executives. The reception opened the King’s official programme in Toulouse.

Inside the Airbus facility, the King viewed a presentation on the company’s operations and future strategy. The briefing also examined developments across the global aviation industry. Afterwards, the King granted an audience to Wouter van Wersch, Vice President for International Affairs. Airbus executives then presented a report on worldwide operations. In parallel, they outlined the company’s long-standing cooperation with Thailand. The programme, therefore, focused on both commercial aviation and bilateral industrial ties.

King inspects the Airbus A350 assembly line before taking the controls of an advanced flight simulator

The King later proceeded to the Airbus A350 Final Assembly Line. Jean François Paul, Vice President and Head of the Airbus A350 Assembly Plant, received His Majesty. Before entering the production area, Airbus safety officers explained the plant’s operating procedures.

Only then did the inspection begin. The King first visited Station 50, where engineers demonstrated fuselage joining and nose landing gear assembly. He then continued to Station 40 to observe wing attachment to the fuselage. Together, the inspections provided a close view of Airbus’s advanced manufacturing process.

The visit then shifted to the Airbus Pilot Training Centre. Lars Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, welcomed the King together with senior training staff.

The King entered an Airbus A350 full-flight simulator and completed a simulated flight lasting about 30 minutes. The route extended from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport to the Pyrenees Mountains along the border with Spain. As part of this demonstration, the King experienced Airbus’s advanced pilot training systems under operational conditions.

Following the simulator exercise, the King granted an audience to Mr Wagner. Airbus then presented satellite imagery from its Pléiades Neo platform. The presentation formed part of a broader briefing on the company’s aerospace capabilities. Separately, executives continued discussions on Airbus operations and cooperation with Thailand. The King’s official programme in Toulouse concluded shortly afterwards.

Farewell ceremony closes landmark French visit after five days of royal engagements in Paris and Toulouse

Later that day, Their Majesties travelled by royal motorcade to Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport for the return journey. French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot received them upon arrival. A formal departure ceremony then took place.

Their Majesties stood before the flag of the French Armed Forces while an honour guard rendered a salute. Meanwhile, the military band performed the Royal Anthem, followed by the French National Anthem. Afterwards, King Maha Vajiralongkorn inspected the honour guard alongside Mr Tabarot before boarding the aircraft.

Their Majesties departed aboard Thai Airways International flight TG8887, concluding the official visit. The flight brought five days of engagements across Paris and Toulouse to an end.

Throughout the programme, ceremonial duties were combined with industrial visits and official meetings. At the same time, the itinerary highlighted cooperation in aviation, aerospace technology and advanced manufacturing.

The visit also carried considerable historical significance. It was only the third official state visit to France by a Thai monarch. King Chulalongkorn made the first in 1897. King Bhumibol Adulyadej completed the second in 1960. Accordingly, this year’s programme reopened a chapter in bilateral relations after more than six decades.

The timing added further importance. The visit marked 340 years since diplomatic contact began between Siam and France in 1685. It also coincided with the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations. Official statements said the programme strengthened the long-standing friendship between the two countries. They also said it reinforced cooperation developed over generations.

Historic diplomatic milestones and Airbus partnership underline the strength of Thailand-France relations

President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation underscored the importance both governments place on bilateral relations. On another front, the Airbus programme reflected the expanding scope of cooperation beyond traditional diplomacy. It showcased collaboration in aviation, aerospace technology and industrial development. The production line inspection offered a detailed view of aircraft assembly. Likewise, the simulator session demonstrated Airbus’s advanced pilot training capability.

The farewell ceremony reflected the formal nature of the state visit. Their Majesties stood before the French Armed Forces flag as the honour guard presented arms.

The Royal Anthem and the French National Anthem were performed in succession. The King then completed a final inspection of the guard with Mr Tabarot. Moments later, Their Majesties boarded the royal aircraft for the journey home.

The return to Thailand concluded one of the most significant overseas royal programmes in recent years. It combined diplomatic anniversaries with industrial engagement and state protocol. Equally important, it linked centuries of diplomatic history with modern cooperation in aviation and advanced technology. The visit, therefore, closed with both countries reaffirming a relationship spanning more than three centuries.

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