Brit arrested for assaulting Phuket tuk-tuk driver, stripped of visa and charged with a criminal offence

British tourist Shane Daniel Correia arrested after allegedly flooring a Phuket tuk-tuk driver in a ฿300 fare row. Video of the attack went viral as police charged him and immigration officials revoked his visa before placing him in detention.

A British tourist has been arrested, charged and stripped of his right to remain in Thailand after police say he floored a Phuket tuk-tuk driver with a single punch during a furious row over a ฿300 fare. The attack, caught on video and watched widely across social media, left the driver needing 10 stitches, sparked a rapid police manhunt and prompted immigration authorities to revoke 33-year-old Shane Daniel Correia’s permission to stay in the kingdom. He now faces criminal prosecution and immigration detention in Phuket’s most egregious tourist assault cases this year.

British tourist Shane Daniel Correia has been arrested after police accused him of violently attacking a Phuket tuk-tuk driver during a dispute over a ฿300 fare. Immigration authorities have also revoked his permission to remain in Thailand.

The 33-year-old Brit now faces criminal charges and immigration detention following the early-morning confrontation in Patong.

The incident unfolded at about 5 am on July 2 outside a hotel on Na Nai Road in Kathu district. The victim, a 48-year-old tuk-tuk driver from Trang province, reported the assault to Patong Police Station at 6.13 am.

He told investigators the suspect fled the scene by car immediately after the attack. Police quickly opened an investigation and began searching for the British tourist.

Fare dispute outside Patong hotel erupted into violent assault leaving tuk-tuk driver badly injured and shaken

According to police and the driver’s account, the trouble began after Correia and two foreign women completed a journey along Soi Na Nai. The agreed fare was ฿300. However, the driver said the passengers refused to pay. Instead, the disagreement escalated within moments into a violent confrontation outside the hotel.

Notably, video footage captured the final seconds of the dispute. The recording spread rapidly across Thai social media. It showed a heated argument before Correia allegedly threw a heavy punch into the driver’s face. The single blow sent the 48-year-old crashing backwards onto the road. He landed heavily and remained dazed as shocked bystanders rushed to help.

The assault left the driver with significant facial injuries. Doctors treated a deep wound inside his mouth requiring 10 stitches. He also suffered extensive bruising and swelling around his lips and face. Fortunately, examinations found no fractures or serious head injuries. Even so, doctors said the injuries required immediate treatment. They also ruled him unfit to continue working that day.

Speaking afterwards, the driver said he had simply been trying to collect the agreed fare when the situation turned violent. He said he was shocked by the attack and humiliated while earning an honest living. His account matched the complaint filed with police only minutes after the incident.

Police tracked down British suspect before immigration authorities revoked his permission to remain in Thailand

In response, investigators reviewed witness statements and examined the widely circulated video footage. Officers subsequently identified Correia as the suspect.

They tracked him down and arrested him on Friday before bringing him to Patong Police Station for questioning. Police later charged him with assault causing bodily harm under Section 295 of Thailand’s Criminal Code.

Separately, Phuket Immigration Police began proceedings under the Immigration Act. Police confirmed Correia had entered Thailand with permission to stay for business purposes. Nevertheless, immigration officials concluded that his alleged actions threatened public safety and social order. That finding made him a prohibited person under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act.

As part of this process, the commander of Immigration Division 6 signed an order on July 3 revoking Correia’s permission to remain in Thailand. The order cited Sections 12(7) and 36 of the Immigration Act. Officials informed him of his right to appeal before returning him to Patong police.

British suspect transferred to immigration detention as criminal case and public reaction grows

On another front, immigration officers completed the transfer process after the criminal investigation advanced. Correia was moved to the Phuket Immigration Detention Centre, where he remains pending further legal proceedings. The immigration case will now run alongside the criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, the assault video continued attracting widespread attention online. Many Thai social media users condemned the violence after watching the footage. The attack also renewed concern among Phuket transport operators over confrontations linked to late-night fare disputes in Patong’s busy entertainment district.

The injured driver is expected to make a full recovery. However, he faces a temporary loss of income while recovering from his injuries. Meanwhile, Correia remains in custody as police and immigration authorities pursue separate legal proceedings arising from the same incident.

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