Councillor arrested on Sunday for aborted armed gold shop robbery the day before. Second time unlucky

Thai police arrested a Korat municipal councillor after a failed armed robbery at a gold shop, where the 67-year-old fired a shot and fled empty-handed. CCTV, a getaway motorcycle and phone data led officers to his home to place him under arrest.

Police in northeastern Thailand on Saturday arrested a municipal councillor just hours after an attempted gold shop heist at the Yaowarat Gold Shop in the Pho Klang subdistrict, after the robbery by 67-year-old Wichian Sirisathit collapsed when a counter staff member triggered the alarm. This prompted the councillor-turned-robber to fire a shot and flee. The next day, police launched a manhunt, found a motorbike outside a home matching the getaway vehicle, questioned the owner, and seized his smartphone, which showed location data matching the escape route. The elderly public representative told police he committed the crime to escape heavy debts, while investigators later found evidence of a second aborted heist on December 31, 2025, New Year’s Eve.

Police in northeastern Thailand arrested a municipal councillor after a failed armed robbery at a gold shop in Nakhon Ratchasima province, authorities said on Saturday, 24 January 2026.

The suspect was identified as Wichian Sirisathit, 67, a member of the Pho Klang municipal council in Mueang district. According to police, the arrest followed an intensive investigation involving city, provincial, and regional officers. The case unfolded less than 24 hours after the attempted robbery, officials said.

The attempted robbery occurred around noon on Saturday. The target was Phanthong Yaowarat Gold Shop on Nong Prue–Nong Phai Road. The shop is located opposite Nong Prue Market in Pho Klang subdistrict. At that time, the shop was operating normally, police said. CCTV cameras were active inside and outside the premises.

Gunman enters Korat gold shop at noon, threatens staff for gold before alarm triggers quick retreat

According to investigators, a lone gunman entered the shop shortly before midday. He wore a black-and-white helmet and dark clothing. Specifically, he was dressed in a dark jacket and dark trousers. He also wore white gloves and grey trainers. Additionally, he carried a backpack and a shoulder bag. Moments after entering, he produced a handgun.

Police said the gunman immediately threatened staff. He announced he was there to rob the shop. However, he stated he only wanted gold. He also said he did not intend to hurt anyone. Then he demanded trays of gold displayed at the counter. According to police, his voice was calm but firm.

A sales assistant, identified as Namfon Jianmaroeng, 34, was working at the counter. According to police, she responded by speaking continuously to the suspect. Meanwhile, she attempted to slow the situation. As the conversation continued, she moved away from the gunman. Seconds later, she ran to activate the shop’s emergency alarm.

After the alarm sounded, the suspect reacted quickly. According to officers, he panicked. Subsequently, he fired a single shot from the handgun. The bullet struck a display wall inside the shop. However, no staff or customers were injured. Police said the shot was intended to intimidate employees and force an escape.

Suspect flees empty-handed as police launch rapid manhunt tracing escape route through market

Immediately afterwards, the suspect fled the shop. He left without taking any gold. Then he escaped on an automatic motorcycle parked behind the building. According to police, the entire incident lasted only minutes. CCTV footage captured the robbery attempt and the escape.

The following day, Sunday, 25 January, police launched a coordinated manhunt. City police led the investigation. Meanwhile, investigators from Provincial Police Region 3 joined the operation. Officers from the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police Investigation Division also assisted. According to police, teams worked continuously to trace the suspect’s movements.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage frame by frame. First, they tracked the suspect moving through the nearby market. Then the route continued along the market’s edge. After that, the suspect climbed over a wall. The trail led into a housing estate known as Phenmas Village. Police said the location is about 800 metres from the gold shop.

After several hours, officers identified a motorcycle matching the suspect vehicle. It was parked at a house in Moo 8, Pho Klang subdistrict. The motorcycle matched images from multiple CCTV cameras. According to police, this discovery narrowed the search significantly.

CCTV trail leads police to councillor’s home where matching motorbike sharpened suspicion

At the house, the owner identified himself as Wichian Sirisathit. He confirmed he lived there. According to police, his behaviour during questioning raised suspicion. As a result, officers requested access to mobile phones. Investigators then reviewed location data stored on the device.

The phone data showed movement in the area at the time of the robbery. Moreover, the timeline matched the escape route seen on CCTV. According to police, the data and footage aligned precisely. After being confronted with the evidence, Wichian confessed.

Police said Wichian admitted attempting to rob the gold shop. He also admitted firing the handgun inside the shop. The weapon was identified as a Norinco 213 9mm pistol. According to officers, he said the gunshot was meant to frighten the employee. Therefore, police ruled out attempted murder.

According to investigators, Wichian cited heavy personal debts as his motive. No other motive was mentioned. Police also confirmed that the suspect has firearms experience. He is a former non-commissioned officer. Additionally, he previously oversaw a shooting range. As a result, he was familiar with weapon handling.

Councillor confesses to armed robbery attempt, cites debt, firearms and position deepens case against

Records showed Wichian legally owned four firearms. He held valid permits for each weapon. However, police said they will coordinate with the firearms registrar. The permits are expected to be revoked. Authorities said this process is standard procedure.

Further investigation revealed attempts to destroy evidence. According to police, the suspect burned the clothes and shoes worn during the incident. The helmet was discarded in a rubbish bin. Police said it was thrown away at a military camp. Additional evidence was collected to support the confession.

At about 2 p.m. on 25 January, police conducted a crime reenactment. The reenactment took place at the Phanthong Yaowarat Gold Shop. Senior officers supervised the procedure. Provincial and city police commanders were present. The reenactment lasted about 10 minutes.

During the reenactment, Wichian retraced his actions step by step. Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered near the scene. Many residents recognised the suspect. He had served two consecutive terms as a municipal councillor. He also acted as a spokesperson for the Pho Klang Subdistrict Municipality.

The suspect’s position of responsibility will be weighed against him when the case is later adjudicated by the courts.

Police stage public reenactment as shocked residents recognise veteran councillor suspect quickly

Police said many onlookers expressed shock. They said they did not expect his involvement. According to officials, the reenactment followed legal and procedural requirements. Officers ensured public order during the event.

During a later briefing, police detailed the investigation process. They credited CCTV footage as decisive evidence. Footage showed the suspect entering the shop. Other cameras mapped the escape route. Additionally, footage from earlier that morning showed the suspect driving past the shop three times.

Police also reviewed older case records. They noted a possible similar incident on 31 December 2015. According to police, the time of day was similar. A gold shop employee recalled that earlier event. She said she recognised the suspect’s voice. Police said this recognition supported the investigation.

Charges filed after CCTV-led probe uncovers firearm offences. Possible earlier heist emerges

Authorities listed the charges filed against the suspect. They include attempted robbery. Additional charges include firing a gun without justification. He was also charged with carrying a firearm and ammunition in a village without permission. All charges were filed under Thai law.

According to officials, the case progressed quickly due to coordinated efforts. Police again highlighted that public CCTV cameras played a major role in solving this case. Footage from nearby residents helped confirm the escape route. The shop owner cooperated fully with investigators.

Authorities confirmed no injuries occurred during the incident. Property damage was limited to a display wall. The gold shop later resumed normal operations. No further threats were reported. The suspect remains in police custody as legal proceedings take their course.

Further reading:

Superb policing leads to a bad day at the office on Sunday for gold shop robbing thug in Samut Sakhon

Insurgency links probed to Sunday evening’s precise and brutal gold shop heist which netted ฿24 million

Police surprise insurgency group hiding in Songkhla rubber plantation. Firefight injures at least one

Insurgency erupts again in South with bold and brazen attacks on security forces shielded by border

Army security agency confirms bomb spree targeting tourist hotspots near Phuket linked to insurgency

Security scare as 2 men arrested in tourist provinces near Phuket linked to non lethal explosive devices

Prime Minister calls for less inflamed rhetoric but promises to hunt down insurgency killers in the South

Army chief calls for fighting back after a day of terror in the South which saw 4 civilians murdered in Narathiwat

Police officer murdered in Narathiwat a day after transfer news. Insurgents later bomb remains convoy

40-year-old woman survives a bomb which turned her small car into a raging inferno in Pattani province