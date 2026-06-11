Patong tuk-tuk driver wakes in hospital with ฿300,000 in gold jewellery and his phone gone after a woman who asked him to taste her coffee left him unconscious. A dramatic CCTV hunt led police to arrest the 23-year-old suspect at a Bangkok condo.

A Patong tuk-tuk driver’s late-night fare turned into a nightmare after a woman who hired him for a trip to Karon offered him a cup of coffee, leaving him unconscious and waking him in hospital without his gold jewellery worth more than ฿300,000 and his mobile phone. A dramatic CCTV-led police hunt later tracked the 23-year-old suspect to a Bangkok condominium, as investigators continue examining what agent or substance caused the driver to black out.

A 23-year-old Thai woman was arrested in Bangkok after police said she lured a Patong tuk-tuk driver into tasting her coffee before he blacked out and woke to discover more than ฿300,000 in gold jewellery and his mobile phone had disappeared.

The dramatic arrest came after Patong investigators followed a trail of CCTV evidence and witness accounts. Eventually, officers tracked the woman to a condominium in Bangkok’s Asoke area.

On June 10, the Patong Police Station investigation team moved in and arrested the suspect in the hallway of the 11th floor of a condominium in Makkasan Subdistrict, Ratchathewi district.

Police reveal tuk-tuk driver’s journey with woman before coffee sample led to theft case in Phuket

The operation was led by Pol. Col. Korakrit Khantakruea, Superintendent of Patong Police Station. Alongside him were Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Chumphoosang, Police Lieutenant Colonel Noppadol Tonmani and Police Lieutenant Colonel Akkawat Chairoek from the investigation team.

The woman was wanted under a Phuket Provincial Court arrest warrant on a charge of nighttime theft. Meanwhile, police said the warrant followed the collection of evidence and a detailed investigation.

The case began at about 9pm on June 4. At that time, Mr Somnuk, a Patong tuk-tuk driver, picked up a Thai woman wearing a hat that covered part of her face.

The woman hired him to drive to the Karon area to help film a video. Afterwards, the driver brought her back towards the area outside Kalim School in Patong Subdistrict, Kathu district.

Driver drinks coffee from passenger before losing consciousness and waking to find gold and phone missing

There, the woman offered the driver a cup of coffee. She explained that she planned to open a coffee business and wanted him to sample the flavour.

According to Mr Somnuk, he drank the coffee without suspecting anything was wrong. However, within a short time, he became drowsy and lost consciousness.

Hours later, at 5.47am on June 5, good Samaritans discovered the unconscious driver and rushed him to Patong Hospital. Subsequently, Pol. Lt. Sakwanat Damchaom, a deputy investigator at Patong Police Station, received a report and launched an inquiry.

Upon arriving, officers found Mr Somnuk disoriented and unable to provide a complete statement. Nevertheless, his memory became clearer as his condition improved.

Victim recovers in hospital as police uncover missing gold, phone and gather further crucial evidence

He then realised his gold necklace and gold bracelet were missing. The jewellery weighed approximately five baht and was worth more than ฿300,000.

In addition, his mobile phone had also vanished. The victim told investigators he had no knowledge of who removed his belongings.

In response, investigators recorded his statement and secured evidence from the scene. Separately, officers examined CCTV footage from locations surrounding the incident.

As part of the inquiry, police coordinated with Patong Hospital to conduct blood tests. These examinations were intended to determine whether drugs or other substances were present in his body.

Detectives trace suspect through CCTV and evidence before Bangkok arrest over Phuket tuk-tuk theft case

In parallel, detectives traced the woman’s movements using surveillance recordings and other evidence. Notably, their investigation eventually led them to identify the 23-year-old woman as the suspect.

Following the breakthrough, investigators sought an arrest warrant from Phuket Provincial Court. Once approval was granted, police travelled to Bangkok and carried out the arrest operation.

The suspect was taken into custody and will face legal proceedings over the nighttime theft charge. On another front, investigators have not disclosed the results of the victim’s blood tests.

Police have also not confirmed whether any substance was detected in his system. The investigation remains ongoing as officers continue reviewing evidence connected to the case.

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