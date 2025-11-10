Superb policing leads to a bad day at the office on Sunday for gold shop robbing thug in Samut Sakhon

A gold shop robbery in Samut Sakhon ended within minutes when Police Sergeant Major Sukit Kla Songkhram tackled a 28-year-old armed suspect. The thief, caught with gold worth over ฿3.3 million, later confessed he needed money to pay gambling debts.

A decisive move by a senior police officer stopped an armed robbery in Samut Sakhon province on Sunday, bringing a dangerous criminal down. The 28-year-old attacker, dressed in black, tried to use a loaded firearm in a gold shop after grabbing over ฿3.3 million in loot, but his ammunition magazine was missing. Seconds later, Police Sergeant Major Sukit Kla Songkhram tackled him to the ground and placed him under arrest. Police are now investigating, focusing on the culprit’s gambling debts and whether he had any accomplices in the crime.

A daring robbery ended with a thump at a shopping mall in Krathum Baen, Samut Sakhon Province, on November 9, 2015. At approximately 3:30 PM, a young man armed with a 9mm pistol attempted to steal gold jewellery from a store inside the mall. Immediately, police were notified and responded to the scene.

Pol. Col. Phakin Siwamethakul, Deputy Commander of Samut Sakhon Provincial Police and Acting Superintendent of Krathum Baen Police Station, received the robbery report. He quickly led a team to the mall.

The team included Pol. Lt. Col. Chumphon Chatsongwanchai, Deputy Superintendent of Prevention and Suppression, Pol. Lt. Col. Saksit Chuboonruang, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Suppression, and officers from investigative and suppression units.

Brave police officer intercepts armed suspect in Krathum Baen mall and brings him down before anyone is hurt

Upon arrival, Police Sergeant Major Sukit Kla Songkhram, the investigation unit commander of Krathum Baen Police Station, had already intercepted the suspect. He tackled the thug and brought him to the ground with force in a brave and thrilling display of police enforcement.

The man was identified as Mr. Somphong, 28, from Nong Khaem District, Bangkok. Authorities recovered gold jewellery weighing ฿55. The total estimated value was approximately ฿3,377,000. Additionally, a 9mm pistol with a magazine was found on the floor in front of the store.

According to a gold shop employee, the suspect entered the store and immediately threatened staff with the gun. However, the magazine fell to the floor without his knowledge. He smashed a glass display, grabbed a gold necklace, and ran toward the exit. Then, he raised the gun and attempted to fire, but the weapon was out of bullets.

Meanwhile, Police Sergeant Major Sukit, who was on duty in the mall, was alerted. He ran directly in front of the suspect and intercepted him. The suspect could not escape, and no one was injured during the incident. The officer’s intervention ensured that the robbery ended quickly.

Suspect admits to robbery citing gambling debts as police secure evidence and review CCTV footage

After his arrest, Mr. Somphong admitted the crime. He stated that he wanted money to clear gambling debts. He apologised for committing the robbery under financial pressure. Furthermore, police confirmed that the firearm used had been stolen before the incident.

Pol. Col. Phakin and his team secured the scene and collected evidence. The stolen jewellery and the firearm were taken for forensic examination. Investigators also reviewed CCTV footage from the mall. They are working to determine whether the suspect acted alone.

A gold shop employee explained that the suspect acted quickly and aggressively. Shoppers reported feeling panic as the suspect smashed the display. Despite the chaos, police apprehended him within minutes. The rapid response prevented greater losses or injuries.

Authorities are examining how Mr. Somphong obtained the stolen gun. They are also investigating his financial situation, including the extent of his gambling debts. Police aim to determine whether he had accomplices or prior criminal activity.

Security protocols reviewed as police tighten patrols and trace the stolen firearm to possible prior crimes

Mall security protocols are under review following the incident. Police have increased patrols in Krathum Baen and nearby districts. Officers are working with mall security teams to improve emergency response. Officers stress the importance of reporting suspicious behaviour immediately.

The suspect remains in custody at Krathum Baen Police Station. He faces charges of armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Police plan to present evidence to the provincial prosecutor as the legal process moves forward.

The intervention by Sergeant Major Sukit was decisive. Without his action, the suspect could have escaped with gold valued at over ฿3 million. Authorities highlighted the efficiency and coordination of investigative, prevention and suppression units.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage to confirm the suspect’s movements inside the mall. They are also tracing the origin of the firearm. Authorities aim to determine whether the weapon was used in previous crimes.

Police maintain visible presence in malls and continue witness interviews as investigation expands

The incident brings the risk of armed theft in retail locations. Previously, Thailand has seen deaths resulting from an armed robbery in a shopping centre where the suspect reacted under pressure. Law enforcement officials have lately maintained a more visible presence in local malls. This increased vigilance aims to prevent similar crimes. Meanwhile, officers continue to interview witnesses and collect statements in this case.

Police confirmed that Mr. Somphong will remain in custody until he is charged before the local provincial court. Notably, officers reported that he has confessed openly and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators are reviewing all connections to gambling and potential criminal networks.

The robbery shows both the speed of law enforcement response and the dangers faced by gold shop retail staff. The suspect acted aggressively but failed due to a mishap with his firearm, followed directly by the officer’s firm intervention. Evidence collected includes the stolen gold, the firearm and eyewitness statements.

Officers expedite prosecution as they probe suspect’s motives and coordination with local security

Police plan to expedite prosecution. Authorities confirmed that the suspect’s arrest was completed within minutes. Investigators emphasise that the policeman’s rapid interception possibly prevented a more serious crime.

The case remains under investigation. Police are coordinating with local security teams and reviewing additional surveillance. Officers continue to gather all facts regarding the suspect’s background, the stolen weapon and his motivation.

On Sunday, the brazen Krathum Baen robbery ended swiftly due to effective law enforcement action. The suspect is in custody, and the evidence is secured. A volatile man who tried to use his firearm in a potentially dangerous robbery will shortly face justice.

