Security scare as 2 men arrested in tourist provinces near Phuket linked to non lethal explosive devices

Two men arrested in tourist provinces near Phuket after non-lethal explosive devices were found. Thai officials say Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga remain safe as security ramps up. Some observers link the escapade to the southern insurgency, stressing vigilance and calm to protect the tourism industry and visitor confidence.

On Saturday, the Thai government moved quickly to reassure tourists and locals in Phuket and nearby provinces after a spate of bomb scares. The response came after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was briefed Friday by National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet. Over several days, crude but alarming explosive devices were found planted in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi. While the bombs were non-lethal, they were clearly designed to spark fear and chaos. Two suspects on motorbikes from Pattani province were arrested. Analysts suspect the operation may be linked to the ongoing southern insurgency—possibly a calculated message to Bangkok. Police say the plot was deliberate and well-executed. The devices could have caused serious panic in packed tourist zones, had they gone off.

Senior Thai officials have confirmed that Phuket and surrounding tourist provinces remain secure. This follows a series of security incidents involving explosive devices in high-traffic areas.

Authorities have conducted thorough sweeps and continue to inspect all entry and exit points. As a result, security operations have intensified to deter further incidents and maintain public confidence.

Nattareeya Thaweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, stated that Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga are now considered safe. This announcement came after several days of coordinated police and military efforts.

Investigation teams responded swiftly with local cooperation and no signs of panic or impact on tourism

Multiple investigation teams were dispatched to key tourist areas. These teams worked to identify and neutralize potential threats. Notably, they received cooperation from residents, and there were no reports of panic or mass tourist departures.

According to Nattareeya, officers at Tourist Assistance Centers remain on high alert. Furthermore, they have been instructed to provide accurate updates and reassure travellers. The goal is to keep tourism functioning without disruption.

In addition, all relevant authorities are ready to assist visitors if needed. This coordinated readiness spans national agencies, provincial offices, and private sector partners.

The heightened alert began after explosive devices were found in several popular Phuket locations. These included Patong Beach, Laem Phromthep, and Phuket International Airport. Fortunately, the bombs were designed to cause noise, not injuries.

Devices found in tourist areas prompted national response despite no physical injuries being reported

They contained no shrapnel and were likely intended to trigger fear. Nevertheless, their discovery prompted swift action from national security forces.

On June 27, Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra met with top officials to assess the situation. Present were Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Kittirat Panpetch, Tourist Police Commander Saksira Pueak-am, and Nattareeya from the Ministry of Tourism.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the threats and the coordinated investigation. Subsequently, she made a public statement outlining the government’s approach.

She said the events appeared to be aimed at creating panic and linking unrest in the South to protests in Bangkok. Therefore, she urged all agencies to remain proactive and cautious.

Moreover, she instructed the National Security Council to keep monitoring the situation closely. Preventative measures would continue until all threats were fully eliminated.

Deputy Prime Minister convened intelligence teams and arrests were made using clear CCTV surveillance

Later that day, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai held a separate meeting with defence and intelligence leaders. He emphasized the importance of gathering and analyzing all evidence thoroughly.

Although early findings suggest links to unrest in the southern border provinces, he cautioned that no conclusions had yet been reached. However, he assured the public that national security remains a top priority.

The explosive devices were discovered between June 24 and 26. Surveillance footage was instrumental in identifying suspects. Two men, aged 29 and 27, from Pattani province, were seen placing suspicious items in crowded locations.

They were arrested while driving a vehicle from Phuket to Phang Nga. Their actions appeared coordinated and deliberate.

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat confirmed that the situation is now under control. He chaired a multi-agency meeting at Provincial Hall involving police, military, tourism and administrative officials.

Phuket introduces sweeping new safety protocols including patrols, X-ray screenings and public checks

As a result, several new safety measures were introduced immediately. These include full X-ray screenings at airports, bus terminals, and other busy sites. In addition, rotating patrols have been deployed to 11 major locations.

Authorities have also begun monitoring routes and entrances to tourist areas around the clock. Surveillance coverage has been expanded significantly.

Furthermore, district chiefs and village heads have been instructed to monitor new arrivals in their areas. Background checks are being conducted, and unusual activity is being reported to police without delay.

At the same time, officials briefed hotels and travel agencies. They were reassured that Phuket remains open and safe for tourism. No closures or restrictions have been introduced.

Elsewhere, in Krabi, officials responded to online threats referencing motorcycle bombs. The threats mentioned public locations in the city district. As a precaution, security teams searched four areas.

A suspicious motorcycle was found at the central mosque. Additionally, three bomb-like objects were discovered — one at Mahad Wood Sculpture Plaza and two near the Noppharat Thara Beach signs.

Krabi time bombs hidden in everyday items were safely removed amid tightened security and surveillance

These devices turned out to be time bombs concealed in snack containers. Each was fitted with a basic triggering mechanism. Fortunately, none of them exploded.

Even so, officials suspect the devices were planted to cause psychological fear rather than physical harm. Explosive Ordnance Disposal units disabled all items safely.

The use of everyday containers to hide bombs shows the attackers’ intent to remain inconspicuous. It also reveals how carefully planned the events were.

In response, Krabi Governor Angkur Silatevakul raised security measures province-wide. Government offices, tourist zones, shopping areas, schools, and religious sites are now being patrolled.

Both uniformed and plainclothes officers are active in major gathering places. Surveillance camera networks have also been expanded.

Arrests in Phang Nga follow tracking of suspects and discovery of sound bomb near provincial governor’s home

Meanwhile, in Phang Nga, authorities uncovered plans to plant devices in two locations. Two suspects were arrested after returning from Phuket. CCTV footage tracked their route from Phang Nga Government Center to Phuket and back.

Police intercepted their vehicle during the return trip. A search later found a suspicious mass near the Phang Nga Governor’s residence. It was camouflaged with stones and labelled with markings.

Investigators confirmed it was a sound bomb with a 10-meter noise radius. Like the others, it was destroyed without incident. Officials believe it was meant to create alarm rather than injuries.

Following this, Phang Nga authorities deployed patrols in high-risk areas. These include city centres, tourist landmarks, and community hubs. Police checkpoints have been installed on key roads.

Security forces are screening vehicles and questioning individuals as a precaution.

Tourism continues without disruption as government coordinates with operators and reassures foreign visitors

Despite the incidents, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports says the tourism sector is functioning normally. No travel warnings have been issued. Tourists continue to arrive in regular numbers.

Travelers are advised to remain calm and follow local security instructions. Tourist Assistance Centers are fully staffed and ready to respond to any concerns.

International tour operators and airlines have been briefed. Hotels and transport providers have received updated protocols to share with customers. Importantly, there have been no flight disruptions.

All infrastructure in the affected provinces remains operational. Tourist services continue without major change.

Thailand’s southern provinces — Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat — have experienced ongoing unrest for over two decades. A separatist insurgency has claimed thousands of lives since 2004.

Government urges calm and accountability as southern unrest creeps toward tourism hubs and public spaces

Typically, the violence is confined to border areas. Nevertheless, authorities treat any spread into tourist hubs as a national threat.

Officials are asking the public not to share unverified information. False reports can cause unnecessary fear. Investigations are ongoing, and all confirmed updates will be released via official channels.

The government has pledged transparency and full public accountability during this investigation.

Undoubtedly, the recent incidents have caused concern, but authorities have acted swiftly. Devices were discovered and deactivated before causing harm. Suspects have been arrested, and further investigations are underway.

Enhanced security will remain in place for the foreseeable future. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, along with law enforcement agencies, is working to ensure tourist safety across the country.

