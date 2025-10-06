Insurgency links probed to Sunday evening’s precise and brutal gold shop heist which netted ฿24 million

Eight masked gunmen storm a gold shop in Narathiwat, netting ฿24M in a 10-minute raid. Soldier shot, hostage taken, decoy bombs planted. Authorities probe likely insurgent link as panic, explosions and lockdown grip border city. Su-ngai Kolok on high alert.

An insurgency link is strongly suspected in Sunday night’s brazen, military-style gold heist at a shopping centre in Su-ngai Kolok, Narathiwat Province. Eight gunmen, masked and dressed in black, stormed the mall with chilling precision. Armed with assault rifles, they overwhelmed security, shot a soldier, and took a hostage. In just ten minutes, they looted ฿24 million in gold—fast, traceable cash likely headed straight into insurgent war chests. The gang scattered decoy bombs and spike strips to block pursuit, tactical planning rarely seen in common crime. Security chiefs face a new nightmare: a brutal operation with insurgent fingerprints all over it.

Southern security forces in Narathiwat Province are investigating a strongly suspected insurgency link to last night’s audacious gold robbery in the border town of Su-ngai Kolok. Previous gold shops have been targeted by the groups headquartered across the border in Malaysia to finance their activities.

Panic erupted across this southern border city on Sunday evening as eight heavily armed men stormed a gold shop inside the Big C department store. The gang seized nearly all the displayed gold, fired shots, wounded an army sergeant, and scattered spike traps before escaping in stolen vehicles.

Explosions followed shortly after, sending shockwaves through an already tense region.

Armed gang in black storms gold shop with military precision causing chaos inside shopping mall

The robbery began at approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 5, 2025. According to police, the gang was armed, masked, and wore black tactical-style clothing. First, they subdued the mall’s security guard at gunpoint. The guard was dragged from his post, disarmed, and had his walkie-talkie seized. He was forced to stay silent as the criminals pushed forward.

Then, in a display of calculated aggression, the robbers entered the mall in a tight formation. CCTV footage shows them entering through Door 1 on the left side of the complex. Without hesitation, they split into groups and advanced swiftly toward their target: the Yaowarat Bangkok gold shop.

Meanwhile, customers and employees inside the mall remained unaware of the unfolding assault. However, within seconds, chaos erupted. One suspect vaulted onto a gold display case as stunned staff looked on. Others brandished firearms, barking threats to freeze and not resist. Witnesses later described the attackers as “cold and professional.”

In the middle of this, Sergeant Major Burisorn Radachai, age 27, was shot. He had been shopping for supplies to improve his base of operations at the 408th Infantry Regiment. A bullet ricocheted and struck him in the neck, exited through his chest, and hit his leg. Despite his injuries, he managed to stay conscious. He was rushed to Su-ngai Kolok Hospital and remains in stable condition.

Gang takes hostage and escapes with ฿24 million in gold as traps and fake bombs stall police response

The attackers then took a civilian hostage. Mr. Jirasak Pohni, 30, was briefly held at gunpoint during the chaos. Thankfully, he was later released unharmed, although visibly shaken. Authorities confirmed he was treated for shock.

Within minutes, the robbers cleared out nearly all the gold in the display cases—an estimated 400 baht-weight. This amount could be worth over ฿24 million, given the current gold price of ฿60,000 per baht-weight. At today’s rates, that translates to approximately $3,780 per troy ounce. Thus, the financial loss is staggering.

As they fled, the gang deployed several dangerous countermeasures. First, they placed a cooking gas cylinder—believed to be a decoy bomb—at a U-turn in front of the Khok Saya Timber Factory. Then, they threw “sailboat” nails onto the road, intending to puncture tyres and delay pursuers. Several civilian vehicles were damaged.

Officials moved quickly to seal the area. Both inbound and outbound lanes around Big C were shut down. Residents were urgently evacuated from the surrounding zones. Emergency response units, including fire trucks and ambulances, were stationed nearby as a precaution.

Explosions, stolen vehicles, and hijackings spark lockdown as manhunt spreads across district lines

Then, just an hour later at 7:30 p.m., an explosion rocked Masjid Road at the Arkan intersection—only 500 meters from Big C. Although no injuries were reported, fear spread fast. A second blast followed shortly after near the original U-turn point. Authorities suspect these explosions were distractions, meant to hinder pursuit or draw attention elsewhere.

The suspects fled in at least two vehicles. CCTV footage revealed a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, likely stolen. Later, Lt. Col. Phongsathorn Wongmaket, commander of the 4801st Military Company, confirmed that two pickup trucks had been hijacked before the robbery. The first, a bronze-silver Isuzu D-Max, belonged to Mr. Ma-U-Seng Jeh-Ma. The second, a Toyota Vigo, was owned by Mr. Kari Teng. Both vehicles were reported stolen from Paluru Subdistrict, Su-ngai Padi District.

As the city locked down, fear and anger simmered. Police, military, and explosive ordnance disposal teams swarmed the area. They combed the roads for more devices, nails, and any signs of the attackers. Meanwhile, a full-scale manhunt was launched across district lines. Checkpoints were set up on all major roads leading out of Su-ngai Kolok.

Attack timing raises suspicions of political motive as experts warn of high-level insurgent coordination

Notably, the robbery occurred on the same day that the newly appointed Commander of the Fourth Army Region, Lieutenant General Norathip Phaoinok, visited Pattani. He met with key Islamic leaders, including Haji Abdulraman Maming. Although likely coincidental, the timing has fueled public speculation.

For now, authorities are not ruling out any motives. While the robbery was clearly planned for profit, some officials worry it may also be politically motivated. Southern Thailand has seen years of insurgent activity, often targeting state symbols, soldiers, and civilians alike. Given the scale and coordination of this event, authorities are also investigating links to separatist networks.

According to eyewitnesses still recovering from the trauma, the group moved with chilling precision. They made no attempt to hide their weapons. They were aggressive, loud, and completely unfazed by the possibility of being caught. One witness described it as “military-style intimidation.”

Furthermore, the suspects showed an alarming level of preparation. They not only executed the robbery in under ten minutes but also staged escape strategies that disrupted police response. The use of makeshift explosives, road hazards, and hostage-taking reveals a high degree of planning. As a result, police fear the group may strike again.

Police gather evidence, examine CCTV and appeal to public for tips as roadblocks expand across the border

By 9:30 p.m., investigators had interviewed witnesses, reviewed mall security footage, and began cross-referencing vehicle registration data. In the footage, several robbers were seen jumping into waiting trucks while others secured the perimeter. It was a clean exit.

Nevertheless, police believe the robbers may have split up after the getaway. Roadblocks have been set up in Su-ngai Padi and adjacent districts. Nearby border checkpoints have been alerted. While no arrests have been made yet, law enforcement believes it’s only a matter of time before the group is tracked down.

Currently, security officials are urging anyone with dashcam footage or tips to come forward. A hotline has been activated. Rewards may be issued for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

City paralysed by fear as wounded recovers and locals demand action to prevent more insurgent attacks

In the meantime, local businesses remain on edge. Big C and surrounding shops stayed closed the next morning. Some residents have expressed fear of returning to public spaces. Business owners are demanding increased security and round-the-clock police patrols.

In total, two people were injured during the heist. One was Sergeant Major Burisorn Radachai, who sustained multiple bullet wounds. The other was Mr. Jirasak Pohni, who experienced severe psychological trauma from being taken hostage.

This robbery stands as one of the boldest in Narathiwat’s recent history. It combined elements of armed robbery, terrorism, and guerrilla-style tactics. For residents of Su-ngai Kolok, it was not just a gold theft—it was a city-shaking act of violence.

While no group has claimed responsibility, the message was clear: law enforcement and civilians alike are vulnerable. Now, authorities must respond not only with arrests but with lasting security reforms.

Until then, Su-ngai Kolok remains on high alert. The streets are quieter, the malls emptier, and the people more wary. For many, the night of October 5, 2025, will not be easily forgotten.

