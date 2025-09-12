Police surprise insurgency group hiding in Songkhla rubber plantation. Firefight injures at least one

Police stormed a rubber plantation in Songkhla, targeting insurgents behind deadly attacks on civilians, monks and officers. A fierce gunfight erupted, injuring at least one. The court-approved raid marks another turn in Thailand’s anti-insurgency crackdown.

A fierce gunfight erupted Thursday as police stormed a rubber plantation in Songkhla, targeting insurgents linked to a wave of escalating violence. The Royal Thai Police, speaking from Bangkok, confirmed the raid was backed by a court-issued warrant and aimed at armed militants behind repeated attacks on civilians and security forces. National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet and spokesman Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon Kraithong said the operation remains active, with officers surrounding the remaining suspects—some believed to be wounded in the clash.

The Royal Thai Police have confirmed that their September 11 operation in Saba Yoi District was legal and justified. The raid was conducted under a valid arrest warrant and targeted suspects tied to repeated insurgent violence.

According to police, the suspects had long been involved in deadly attacks against civilians and security personnel. They had also targeted Buddhist monks and novices in a pattern of escalating violence. These acts caused extensive damage to life and property across the southern provinces.

At a press briefing on September 11, 2025, Royal Thai Police spokesperson Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon Kraithong detailed the operation. He spoke from the Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok. He confirmed that officers had moved in on the suspects early Thursday morning.

Intelligence leads to rubber plantation in Songkhla as insurgents targeted for violent attacks on civilians

The incident occurred in a dense rubber plantation in Ban Huai Tao, Khuha Subdistrict, Saba Yoi District, Songkhla Province. The location was selected based on intelligence that the suspects had taken shelter there.

The raid followed a series of attacks blamed on the insurgents. These included ambushes on patrol units, shootings of civilians, and bombings. As a result, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, ordered the operation to proceed with urgency.

Notably, the primary target of the raid was already under an arrest warrant. He had been actively evading law enforcement for some time. Despite efforts to apprehend him earlier, the suspect remained at large until new intelligence emerged.

Therefore, officers from Police Region 9 and the Songkhla Provincial Police Special Operations Unit launched a coordinated raid. They were joined by military personnel and began by detaining the rubber orchard owner.

Orchard owner admits to sheltering suspect as officers find backpacks, blood and signs of a shootout

Upon questioning, the orchard owner admitted that he had provided shelter to the wanted suspect. This confession led officers to expand their search deeper into the plantation area.

Soon after, teams discovered signs of recent activity. They located three backpacks and blood stains at the first clash site. These belonged to the suspects, officials confirmed. The blood suggested one or more of them had been injured during an earlier exchange of gunfire.

Then, a firefight broke out as the suspects attempted to flee. Shots were exchanged between the insurgents and the pursuing officers. The perpetrators managed to escape further into the plantation.

Because of this, police and military forces launched a sweeping clearance of the surrounding area. They widened the security perimeter and blocked all likely escape routes.

Armed suspects still at large as police seal off area and attempt to negotiate a peaceful surrender

Although casualties among law enforcement have not been reported, the operation remains dangerous. The suspects are believed to be armed and possibly injured. A second gunfight occurred shortly after the first, intensifying the urgency of the operation.

Now, the area is completely sealed off. Security forces are combing through nearby terrain for traces of the fleeing suspects. Officers are using drones and thermal imaging to assist the search.

Meanwhile, local leaders and negotiators have been brought in to speak with the suspects. Authorities are hoping to secure their peaceful surrender. However, officials stress that no compromise will be made on the rule of law.

The evidence recovered—blood trails and backpacks—links the suspects to earlier acts of insurgency. Forensic teams are analysing the materials for DNA and fingerprints. These will be matched with existing police records.

Police link suspects to insurgent cell responsible for bombings, ambushes and fatal civilian shootings

So far, no names have been released, but police say the suspects are part of a known insurgent cell. The cell has operated in Songkhla and neighbouring provinces and is connected to at least five attacks this year alone.

These attacks include roadside bombings, sniper shootings, and the killing of unarmed villagers. In one incident, a novice monk was fatally shot while walking for alms. The brutality of these actions has shocked local communities and heightened the urgency of the crackdown.

Therefore, the police emphasise that the raid was not random or excessive. It followed months of surveillance, intelligence-gathering, and legal preparation. The arrest warrant was issued based on confirmed evidence and eyewitness accounts.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon stated that the Royal Thai Police will continue to act against insurgents without hesitation. He added that every operation will respect legal procedures and aim to minimise harm to bystanders.

Security tightened across Saba Yoi as police track fugitives and warn the public to remain indoors for safety

“Violence against the public will not be tolerated,” he said. “We will pursue justice within the framework of the law.”

Currently, the situation in Saba Yoi remains tense. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and cooperate with security officials. Additional reinforcements have been sent to prevent further escape attempts.

In addition, medical teams are on standby in case injured suspects are apprehended. Helicopters have also been deployed for aerial surveillance.

Despite the escape, the Royal Thai Police consider the operation a breakthrough. They believe the evidence recovered will be crucial in dismantling the wider network.

Further updates are expected in the coming hours as investigations continue. Authorities have promised transparency and will release more information once the situation is under full control.

For now, officials are focused on tracking the fugitives and bringing them to justice. The operation marks another decisive step in Thailand’s ongoing efforts to counter insurgent violence in the deep south.

