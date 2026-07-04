Bruised Minister of Defence vows to soldier on after being attacked in Parliament as a ‘demon minister’

Defence Minister Lieutenant General Adul Bunthamcharoen hits back after opposition MPs brand him a “demon minister” during Thailand’s Budget Bill clash, as fierce rows over military spending, frigate procurement and the economy deepen political divisions.

Defence Minister Lieutenant General Adul Bunthamcharoen has defended his integrity after opposition MPs branded him a “demon minister” during Parliament’s debate on Thailand’s 2027 Budget Bill. The unusually personal attack came amid fierce arguments over military procurement, defence spending and the government’s economic priorities before Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration secured first-reading approval for its ฿3.79 trillion spending plan.

Lieutenant General Adul came under sustained pressure in Parliament this week as the opposition intensified its attack on the government’s 2027 Budget Bill.

The increasingly combative debate moved beyond fiscal policy and turned personal, leaving the Defence Minister defending both military spending and his own integrity.

The confrontation unfolded during the House of Representatives’ consideration of the government’s ฿3.79 trillion Budget Bill for fiscal 2027. Over three days, MPs argued over economic management, defence policy and the government’s strategic direction. Although the administration secured first-reading approval, the debate exposed deep political divisions that are certain to continue when the legislation enters committee scrutiny.

Opposition says rising fixed spending is squeezing investment and exposing deeper economic weakness

The People’s Party led much of the criticism. It argued the government’s spending priorities reflected a failure to confront Thailand’s underlying economic weaknesses. According to opposition MPs, rising fixed expenditure is steadily eroding fiscal flexibility.

As a result, they warned there is progressively less room for productive investment, economic development and fresh policy initiatives.

The opposition also linked those concerns to wider economic indicators. Members pointed to weak domestic demand, slowing private investment and persistently high household debt. They argued the Budget Bill preserved existing spending patterns rather than reshaping the economy. Instead, they said, it largely reinforced the status quo at a time requiring stronger economic initiatives.

Notably, the debate soon shifted from economic policy to national security. Defence spending emerged as one of the most fiercely contested elements of the Budget Bill. Opposition MPs repeatedly questioned procurement decisions, military priorities and long-term planning inside the Ministry of Defence.

The proposed budget allocates approximately ฿203.4 billion to defence. Although that represents a slight reduction from the previous fiscal year, personnel costs continue to dominate military expenditure. New equipment and force modernisation account for a comparatively smaller share of spending.

Budget deficit, public debt and frigate procurement place defence minister under parliamentary pressure

Separately, the wider Budget Bill projects total expenditure of almost ฿3.79 trillion. It also forecasts a fiscal deficit of ฿788 billion, requiring continued government borrowing. Public debt currently stands at approximately 66.6 per cent of gross domestic product. Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has nevertheless pledged to reduce the deficit to below three per cent of GDP by 2029.

Against that fiscal backdrop, Lieutenant General Adul became one of the opposition’s principal targets. Several MPs challenged procurement policies and questioned decisions involving the Royal Thai Navy’s frigate programme. The exchanges steadily became more personal as the debate progressed.

One opposition contributor referred to the Defence Minister as a “demon minister”. The accusation centred on claims that Lieutenant General Adul had promoted frigate procurement involving particular arms suppliers. The same speaker also criticised his reported refusal to sign the purchase agreement for a second frigate.

In response, Lieutenant General Adul rejected every allegation during the parliamentary debate. He denied any improper conduct and defended the ministry’s procurement procedures. He insisted every decision had been taken honestly, transparently and within established government policy.

Defence Minister rejects accusations and defends procurement as vital to Thailand’s national security

The minister also defended the military budget itself. He argued procurement programmes had been carefully assessed against Thailand’s security requirements. Moreover, he maintained that continued investment remained necessary to preserve operational readiness and protect national interests during an increasingly uncertain regional security environment.

On another front, opposition MPs expanded their criticism beyond defence procurement. They questioned the relationship between military policy and Thailand’s diplomatic priorities.

Some exchanges referred to the respective responsibilities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the armed forces in handling sensitive regional issues. However, the discussion reflected broader concerns over policy coordination rather than any formal dispute between the two ministries.

Lieutenant General Adul rejected suggestions that military planning conflicted with wider government policy. Instead, he maintained that procurement decisions remained fully aligned with national objectives and had undergone appropriate review before approval.

Adul compares personal attacks to Prayut’s experience and vows to answer every allegation raised in Parliament

After the parliamentary session concluded, the minister reflected privately on the unusually personal nature of the attacks. Speaking to close associates, he said the experience had given him a clearer understanding of the criticism previously directed at former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha during parliamentary debates.

“Now I understand how Uncle Tu felt being attacked in Parliament,” Lieutenant General Adul said.

“We are military officers who have served the nation our entire lives,” he continued. “We have tried to work for the country honestly and transparently, without any underhanded dealings.”

He said he had entered government intending to serve the country in good faith. Instead, he believed he had become the target of false accusations and personal attacks.

“I came to work with good intentions, but I’ve been falsely accused and slandered to the point of being called a ‘demon minister’. It’s too severe,” he said.

Even so, the Defence Minister insisted the criticism would not alter his approach. He said he remained prepared to answer every allegation raised during parliamentary scrutiny. He also expressed confidence that every procurement decision would withstand examination.

“I will continue to work hard and am ready to clarify every point of suspicion,” he said.

“I am confident that I am not a bad person, and those who attack me are worthless because their attacks are not based on facts.”

Government wins first vote but deeper divisions over defence and economic policy remain unresolved

Meanwhile, coalition MPs defended the Budget Bill throughout the debate. They argued the government’s spending plan balanced economic management with national security requirements. Ministers also maintained that Thailand faced an increasingly uncertain regional environment requiring continued investment in defence, diplomacy and economic resilience.

As part of this, government representatives rejected opposition claims that defence spending came at the expense of economic policy. They argued national security remained an essential responsibility regardless of wider fiscal pressures.

The Budget Bill, therefore, became more than a debate over annual spending. It evolved into a wider political contest over economic priorities, military procurement and the government’s strategic direction. The proceedings also became an early parliamentary test of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration.

Although the government emerged with a comfortable first-reading victory, the confrontation exposed increasingly sharp divisions inside Parliament. Defence procurement, borrowing levels and economic management all remain politically contentious. Consequently, opposition parties have already signalled they will continue examining those issues during the committee stage before the Budget Bill returns for its second and third readings.

For Lieutenant General Adul Bunthamcharoen, however, the debate carried an additional dimension. Beyond defending the military budget, he found himself defending his reputation, his years of military service and his conduct as Defence Minister. That personal confrontation became one of the defining moments of Parliament’s first reading of Thailand’s 2027 Budget Bill.

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