PM Anutin leads royal farewell for seven monks killed in the Mukdahan crash as the death toll reaches 10. Police probe how an 11-year-old drove the pickup that hit 34 monks, while the King grants royal patronage and families receive government aid.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul flew to Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday to lead royal funeral rites for seven Buddhist monks killed in a horrific pilgrimage crash as Thailand struggled to absorb a tragedy that has now claimed 10 lives. With His Majesty the King and the Supreme Patriarch granting royal patronage, police intensifying an investigation into how an 11-year-old boy came to drive the pickup truck that struck 34 monks, and grieving families receiving government support, the disaster has become another one of the kingdom’s shocking road tragedies.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul flew to Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday to preside over the royal bathing ceremony for seven Buddhist monks killed in Thursday’s catastrophic road crash in neighbouring Mukdahan province.

The visit came as the national death toll climbed to 10, with Thailand still absorbing the scale of one of its worst road disasters involving members of the Buddhist clergy. He expressed condolences to grieving families, presented financial assistance and pledged full government support for those affected.

Heavy clouds hung over Wat Ban Nam Khun in Ta Kao subdistrict as light rain fell throughout the afternoon. Thousands of mourners packed the temple grounds, creating a solemn backdrop for the royal ceremony. Monks, relatives, officials and villagers stood shoulder to shoulder as the community gathered to farewell the victims.

Prime Minister leads royal rites as Ubon Ratchathani mourns seven monks killed in Mukdahan crash

At about 3.45pm, Mr Anutin arrived by helicopter with Culture Minister Sabida Thaiseth, Prime Minister’s Secretary Traisuli Traisaranakul, Deputy Digital Economy and Society Minister Nan Bunthida Somchai, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampanrat and Bhumjaithai Party MPs from Ubon Ratchathani. Ubon Ratchathani Governor Narong Thepsena welcomed the delegation before they entered the packed temple hall.

The Prime Minister presided over the royal bathing ceremony before laying royal wreaths beside the coffins. He then joined senior monks in Buddhist funeral rites and presented royal gift baskets to the victims’ families. Afterwards, he spoke privately with relatives, offered condolences and handed over financial assistance.

In response to the tragedy, Mr Anutin said the government would fully support everyone affected. He instructed state agencies to accelerate relief measures and financial assistance. He also ordered officials to ensure all legal proceedings arising from the collision were handled thoroughly.

The seven monks whose deaths were mourned were Phra Yothin Wannasri, 21, Phra Rachata Thongburan, 50, Phra Nikhom Angkab, 55, Phra Sakda Sila, 48, Phra Samruay Rawang, 44, Phra Chaisorn Nanthasingh, 28, and Phra Sakorn Khlangsoongnoen, 63. All belonged to a temple in Nam Khun district. They were walking on pilgrimage when a pickup truck smashed into their group in the Na Si Nuan area of Don Tan district, Mukdahan, on July 2.

Thousands join royal farewell as King and Supreme Patriarch honour monks killed in pilgrimage tragedy

Throughout Saturday, mourners streamed into Wat Ban Nam Khun from across northeastern Thailand. Many travelled from Nam Khun and nearby districts. Others came from Sisaket, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen to pay their final respects. Long queues formed from early morning as Buddhists waited quietly to perform the traditional bathing rite.

As part of the funeral arrangements, the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Office of Buddhism and the Provincial Office of Culture opened the ceremony to the public from morning until 3pm. Government officials, monks and ordinary worshippers were all invited to wash the bodies before the royal ceremony began at 4.30pm. Inside the temple, silence replaced conversation as mourners gathered around the seven coffins.

Notably, His Majesty the King graciously granted royal water for the bathing ceremony and accepted the seven deceased monks under royal patronage. The injured monks from the crash were also accepted as patients under royal patronage. The royal decision underscored the national significance of the tragedy.

In parallel, the Supreme Patriarch accepted the incident under his patronage. Robes and sandalwood bouquets were bestowed upon the deceased monks. The gesture brought comfort to grieving relatives, fellow monks and Buddhists across the country.

Border concerns surface as the death toll reaches 10 and police deepen the Mukdahan crash investigation

After the ceremony ended, Mr Anutin walked outside to meet residents sheltering beneath temporary tents. Most came from Nam Khun and neighbouring Nam Yuen districts, communities affected by recent unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border. Despite the day’s grief, many took the opportunity to raise local concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

Residents urged Mr Anutin not to reopen nearby border checkpoints, saying cassava prices remained strong under current conditions. They also invited him to visit Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district if his schedule allowed. He agreed before leaving the province.

Separately, police continued piecing together the events behind the devastating collision. The death toll has now risen to 10 after additional victims succumbed to their injuries. The crash occurred when a pickup truck ploughed into a group of 34 monks walking on pilgrimage. Five monks died immediately, while more than 20 others suffered injuries. Several later died in hospital.

Investigators said the pickup truck was driven by an 11-year-old boy. His mother later met officers at Mueang Mukdahan Police Station. She told investigators her son had taken the family’s Isuzu pickup without her knowledge. According to her statement, he had never done anything similar before.

Police examine how an 11-year-old drove a manual pickup before the fatal collision with monks

After discovering the vehicle was missing, she immediately called the 191 emergency hotline and pleaded with police to intercept it. Officers were unable to stop the pickup before it crashed into the monks. The collision unfolded only minutes later.

On another front, Mukdahan Provincial Police commander Major General Phairoj Thaiphutra said the child remained in shock and could not yet be questioned. Investigators were therefore following multidisciplinary procedures required in cases involving children. Officers have instead interviewed the guardians responsible for his care.

Meanwhile, forensic specialists are examining the pickup truck while detectives reconstruct the moments before the collision. Investigators are also establishing how the child gained access to the vehicle. Major General Phairoj said the inquiry would take time because of the driver’s age and condition.

Police said any prosecution would proceed under Thai law. They are also considering whether legal action could extend to the child’s parents because the driver was under 15 years old.

Finally, the news platform operated by journalist Sorayuth Suthassanachinda reported that the pickup truck had a manual transmission rather than an automatic gearbox. The report noted that such a vehicle requires previous driving experience because the driver must operate both the clutch and manual gear changes. Police, however, have not reached final conclusions on the cause of the crash as forensic examinations and witness interviews continue.

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