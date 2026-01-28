Vicious act of hatred and road rage kills motorbike driver and leaves main suspect with serious injuries

Dashcam horror in Chon Buri as pickup chases and kills 35-year-old motorcyclist , father of two. Victim dies at the scene as mother and wife speak out, suspect driver hospitalised. Police probe brutal road rage killing. Video spreads online as Investigation ramps up.

On Tuesday morning, before her son’s funeral rites, an anguished mother spoke about a road rage attack that led to the murder of her 35-year-old son, Narongdet Somjit, in the early hours of Sunday. Dashcam footage of the attack has since emerged. It shows a motorbike travelling at speed along a dark road, followed closely by a pickup truck moving faster in clear pursuit. Moments later, the pickup swerves sharply to the right and rams the motorbike, knocking it to the ground and leaving the rider dying at the scene. The incident occurred in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri province, and remains under police investigation. Police said the pickup driver, identified as “Ek”, was also seriously injured in the collision.

The mother and wife of a 35-year-old man killed in a road rage incident in Chon Buri have spoken publicly about their shock and pain, as police continue investigating the case. Their comments came after dashcam footage of the fatal collision emerged online and spread widely.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 25 January 2026, in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri province. The crash took place at about 12:20 am on Soi 12 in the Ban Kao subdistrict. The victim was identified as Narongdet Somjit, aged 35, a father of two.

At the time, Narongdet was riding a motorcycle along the road. According to investigators, dashcam footage shows the motorcycle travelling at speed as it neared the scene. Shortly afterwards, a pickup truck is seen approaching rapidly from behind. Then, the pickup barrels down the road in pursuit.

Pickup swerves off road and strikes motorcycle, killing rider as police detail pursuit moments earlier

Moments later, the truck turns sharply to the right and leaves the roadway. As a result, it strikes the motorcycle with force. Police said the impact caused fatal injuries. Narongdet was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the pickup truck sustained severe damage in the collision.

According to police, the pickup truck chased a group of about four to five motorcycles before the crash. However, other riders were able to swerve out of danger. By contrast, Narongdet did not avoid the vehicle and was struck. Witnesses told police the pickup had been driving aggressively beforehand. In addition, they reported repeated horn honking during the pursuit.

Authorities confirmed the footage was captured by a dashboard camera. Subsequently, the video circulated widely on social media. As a result, police are reviewing the footage as part of their investigation.

The pickup driver was identified by police only as Ek, a pseudonym. Following the crash, he suffered serious injuries. Specifically, police said he sustained brain bleeding and facial fractures. As of Tuesday, he remained hospitalised at Vibharam Amata City Hospital.

Suspect driver hospitalised with brain bleeding as police await blood tests and witness statements

According to Phan Thong police chief Pol Col Chairatchakit Chaipatiwat, the suspect is not yet able to give a statement due to his condition. Meanwhile, police have begun questioning witnesses. According to officers, witnesses described aggressive driving leading up to the collision. Some said the pickup driver appeared intoxicated.

However, police said no conclusions have yet been reached. As of now, no charges have been filed. Instead, authorities are awaiting blood test results. Those results will determine whether alcohol was involved, police said. Only then will legal proceedings move forward.

Meanwhile, Narongdet’s body is being laid out for funeral rites at Wat Woraprot Sangkhawas. The temple is located in Bang Nang subdistrict, Phan Thong district. Family members and relatives gathered there following his death.

Victim’s body laid out at temple as family gathers while investigation continues in Phan Thong

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at about 8:30 am, Narongdet’s mother, Sri-amphon Somjit, aged 53, said she was devastated by her son’s death.

She said she could not accept what had happened. According to her, Narongdet was the head of the family and supported his children and relatives.

She said she could not forgive the incident. She also said she was unable to watch the dashcam footage. Furthermore, she said she would not reconcile with the suspect. Instead, she said she wanted police to pursue the case fully under the law. In addition, she said she would take responsibility for caring for her grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Narongdet’s wife, Nattha Khajornmaneechot, aged 34, also spoke publicly. She said she had watched the video footage and was deeply shaken. According to her, the incident went too far. She said that even if there had been a traffic dispute, it should not have ended this way.

Wife says she will not compromise after viewing video. Confirms no contact from other party

However, she said she was not at the scene and was unaware of any serious argument beforehand. Instead, she said she only knew the pickup truck had followed them. She added that the other party had not contacted her since the incident. As a result, she said she did not want to see them and would not compromise.

At the temple, the abbot also commented on the death. Phra Khru Thawon Sathakun, abbot of Wat Woraprot Sangkhawas, said Narongdet was well known there. According to him, the victim regularly made merit at the temple and worked to support his family. He said the news shocked those who knew him.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Officers are continuing to collect statements, review video evidence, and await medical clearance to question the suspect. Authorities said further updates will be released once the investigation progresses.

Further reading:

37 year old Alphard driver nabbed on Koh Chang for murder of young man in hideous road rage act

Motorway murder on busy Bangkok expressway. Man gunned down in front of girlfriend while driving home

Vagrant who threw cement rocks at Bangkok drivers out of frustration charged with attempted murder

$1 million or ฿34 million car wiped out instantly on Wednesday morning in Bangkok after hitting pickup

Bangkok EV car self-ignites while charging at 5 am. Owner is done as insurance costs soar over premiums

Chinese EV players in Thailand may opt out of subsidies as a difficult year ends. But there is optimism

Chinese EV industry in Thailand faces a crisis.Demands an urgent hearing from the government on its promotions

EV sector crisis as Chinese firms are trapped between lack of demand and government tax penalties