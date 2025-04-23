$1 million or ฿34 million car wiped out instantly on Wednesday morning in Bangkok after hitting pickup

฿34 million Ferrari bursts into flames in Bangkok. Crashed after 22-year-old driver dropped girlfriend home. Mercedes was also gutted. Pickup hit from behind. Police probe underway as CCTV sought and witnesses interviewed. No serious injuries were reported.

A ฿34 million car, or nearly $1 million on wheels, was totally written off on Wednesday morning on one of Bangkok’s expressways. It happened after a young 22-year-old man driving a white Ferrari supercar had dropped his girlfriend home and somehow managed to collide with a Toyota pickup heading for a delivery collection. The crash also involved a Mercedes sedan, which was also gutted when the two luxury cars burst into flames.

The 55-year-old father of a 22-year-old who was involved in a three-car collision early on Wednesday morning in Bangkok has spoken to reporters. At 2 am, a ฿34 million white Ferrari supercar was completely gutted in the crash along with a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Mr. Kamol and his son, Nong Fia, later attended Thammasala Police Station in Bangkok.

Previously, the station superintendent, Police Colonel Boonroj Lojaya, confirmed that the accident reports were received after 2 am.

Senior officer finds Ferrari and Mercedes ablaze while Toyota pickup is overturned with minor injuries

The senior officer immediately travelled to the scene. There, he found the white Ferrari and black Mercedes engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, the officer also found a Toyota Vigo pickup truck nearby. It had sustained visible damage to its rear and side. The pickup was overturned, and its driver was on the scene with minor injuries, treated by emergency responders at the roadside.

Police Colonel Boonroj then interviewed the man to get an idea of what happened. The pickup driver said he was working at the time, specifically travelling to Ban Bua Thong in Nonthaburi to pick up a load.

Before the crash impact, he was travelling from Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road to Phutthamonthon Sai 3 Road. He was suddenly hit from behind. He told police that he was moving at a speed of 70 km/h. Suddenly, he felt his vehicle being struck with force from behind.

As a result, his vehicle lost control and hit a large barrier on the side of the road.

Pickup driver recounts crash impact and confusion as Ferrari and Mercedes erupt in flames nearby

He described feeling a sudden and powerful impact but was unsure which of the other vehicles struck him. The shock left him disoriented.

When he got out to inspect the damage, he witnessed the Ferrari and Mercedes already ablaze. Despite the chaos, both luxury car drivers had escaped the wreckage. Certainly, the crash had caused damage. However, after he got out of his car, he was taken aback by what he saw.

At the same time, the two drivers were on the scene. They did not appear particularly injured but nevertheless wished to go to the hospital immediately.

Notably, he told the two drivers not to panic. The matter could be dealt with. The driver told Police Colonel Boonroj that he had no idea how the accident happened or how the fire began.

He added that his pickup was used for work and the crash would likely result in lost income and potentially high repair costs. He emphasised that before the incident, he hadn’t observed the Ferrari or Mercedes driving erratically or racing.

Police confirmed no serious injuries as search began for two drivers and CCTV footage was gathered

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Boonroj checked the cars at the scene when he arrived. These were the Ferrari, the Mercedes-Benz sedan and a Toyota Vigo pickup.

At that time, the key job was to extinguish the fires and clear the road for traffic. Certainly, it was quickly established that no one was seriously injured.

The senior officer ordered investigators to obtain CCTV footage from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. He also ordered a sweep of all local hospitals looking for the two missing drivers.

Reports later confirmed that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz had been transported to Rajaphibat Hospital with injuries. Meanwhile, the Ferrari driver, Nong Fia, initially refused hospitalisation but later sought a medical checkup. Authorities were still working to identify the exact sequence of events.

Later at Thammasala Police Station, police received a call from Mr. Kamol. The middle-aged man and his son attended there in the afternoon. First of all, the younger man was taken for a medical checkup.

Ferrari driver says he was hit by pickup and then spun into Mercedes which triggered the massive blaze

Nong Fia told police that he was driving his Ferrari in the Phutthamonthon Sai 2 area after dropping his girlfriend off at home. He said he was driving in the far right lane when he was hit by the pickup. After that, his car spun and hit the Mercedes-Benz behind it.

According to Mr. Kamol, his son reported that a pickup truck cut in front of him, triggering a chain reaction. In turn, the Ferrari collided with the rear of the pickup. That initial impact caused the Ferrari to spin and strike the Mercedes-Benz, leading to the blaze that consumed both cars.

His father, Mr. Kamol, told police that the supercar had been bought previously for ฿34 million. However, it was only insured for ฿24 million. The car was in the young man’s mother’s name.

Mr. Kamol emphasized that he was happy for investigators to determine the cause and reasons for the crash. Both he and his son would accept their findings. After that, if necessary, they would take responsibility for the matter.

Father calls incident tragic but stresses willingness to cooperate as police investigation continues

He stressed that he had always warned his son to be cautious when driving. He considered the event a tragic accident and said he was grateful that nobody had been seriously hurt or killed.

Nonetheless, it all depends on what the police investigators determine. At the meeting, it was also agreed that Nong Fia would talk to the other drivers as well as investigators to clarify how the accident transpired.

As the investigation progresses, police are reviewing statements from all involved and obtaining witness testimony. CCTV footage and forensic evidence will be key to determining liability. At present, no official blame has been assigned. The investigation process is presently underway.

“My son and the Benz driver escaped from the car. They talked to each other and asked to go to the hospital separately because my son had chest pains from the impact. This car was bought for ฿34 million and registered in 2022 under my wife’s name. The insurance is ฿24 million,” Mr Kamol told reporters after meeting police.

