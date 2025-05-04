Angry vagrant who threw cement rocks at Bangkok drivers out of frustration charged with attempted murder

A 45-year-old vagrant was charged with attempted murder after throwing cement blocks at Bangkok drivers, causing one fatality. Police quickly arrested him after multiple incidents, prompting safety reviews of flyovers and calls for public vigilance in the city.

A 45-year-old Bangkok vagrant was charged with attempted murder on Sunday before a city court in the capital. The man was arrested on Friday following damage to a car earlier that morning caused by a projectile. The swift and effective police response came after a separate incident on Tuesday morning when a large cement piece fell from a decaying flyover. It crashed into the pickup truck of a 46-year-old man, who later died that evening from massive internal injuries. The two cases have left Bangkok commuters who rely on the city’s vast ring road network deeply perturbed. On Saturday, Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungruangkit ordered a full survey of all old flyovers. At the same time, the police chief called on motorists to report any suspicious incidents, promising a prompt and proper response.

Just three days after a 46-year-old man succumbed to internal injuries after his pickup was hit by a car on a Bangkok motorway, police arrested a 45-year-old man for throwing rocks from pedestrian overpasses.

Certainly, the cases are not linked but they give some idea of the dangers facing Bangkok drivers as they navigate the city’s complex series of ring roads and flyovers around the city.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old man identified as Mr. Chalat was charged with attempted murder. This came after a crime enactment in which he attempted to see what he was doing. The vagrant, who was addicted to liquor, told police he was disoriented and simply lashing out.

Suspect admits to throwing rocks at cars on multiple occasions and confesses to 12 similar incidents recently

He admitted to throwing rocks at cars passing underneath the bridges at least twelve times in recent days. His arrest and appearance in court on Sunday followed reports from March 12th of a man throwing rocks from the overpass of the Rama 2 highway to Samut Sakhon. Later, authorities confirmed that he was not a worker on the project.

On Saturday, funeral rites were held for Mr. Amnat Thongkham who died on Tuesday night, April 20th. He was on the motorway heading towards Samut Sakhon. Previously, the Thai man had told his family of seeing rocks and cement pieces falling on his way past intersections.

On Tuesday morning, a huge cement slab crashed into his windshield and his body. The man was left critically injured. Doctors confirmed severe internal injuries, bleeding, and fractured ribs. Then on Tuesday night, Mr. Amnat passed away.

However, the unfortunate victim’s bad luck did not end there. Afterwards, the hospital treating him admitted it had given him the wrong blood type. Mr. Amnat was administered type A blood when his actual blood type was registered as B. Later, the Ministry of Public Health’s Assistant Minister, Mr. Kongtri Thanakrit Chit-areera, confirmed the error. He should have been given Type O in such a situation, he added.

Urgent repairs planned for Mahachai flyover after fatal cement block incident, with new safety measures

Thanasarn Sitthapha, director of highways in Samut Sakhon, said the Mahachai flyover would be thoroughly repaired and metal netting installed to prevent anything falling onto the road below.

Later on Saturday, the Director of Highways for Samut Sakhon admitted that the cement block came from an old flyover. Certainly, that cement piece was particularly large and could not have been thrown.

This was the Mahachai flyover which needs to be repaired rapidly. In the meantime, nets will be installed to protect other drivers.

At the same time, Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungruangkit ordered a comprehensive engineering review of 208 flyovers on the Rama II highway.

On Friday the 45-year-old man was arrested for throwing cement blocks and rocks at cars in the Bang Na area. The arrest came after several reports of objects being hurled from a pedestrian overpass along Bang Na-Trat Road.

Police identify Mr. Chalat and tracked his movements after multiple cement incidents on Bang Na-Trat Road

Police identified the suspect as Mr. Chalat, a Bangkok resident. According to investigators, he had committed this crime at least 12 times. He reportedly targeted moving vehicles late in the day when traffic was still heavy.

The most recent incident occurred on the evening of 29 April 2025. At 5:36 p.m., Ms. Ornsinee Suwanphothisri was driving her black Volvo sedan on the inbound express lane of Bang Na-Trat Road. Without warning, a lump of cement crashed down onto her windshield.

Notably, that was on the same day that Mr. Amanat was also hit.

It struck the left side of the vehicle, damaging the glass but luckily missing the driver. After the impact, Ms. Ornsinee contacted her insurance provider. She also notified Bang Na Police Station and filed an official complaint. She later accompanied an insurance agent to give a statement to investigators.

Soon after the incident was reported, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, ordered an urgent investigation. He instructed Police Colonel Surapong Sukyam, Superintendent of Bang Na Police Station, to take immediate action. The case was prioritised due to its danger to public safety.

CCTV footage reveals suspect’s identity as police locate and arrest him after latest cement block incident

From CCTV footage, investigators tracked the suspect’s movements. He was seen wearing a face mask and carrying a plastic bag. The man had entered the pedestrian bridge from the Bang Na Housing side. He then pulled a block from his bag and threw it off the bridge. The cement struck Ms. Ornsinee’s vehicle and shattered the windshield.

After throwing the object, the suspect quickly fled the scene. He walked across the overpass and disappeared from the area. However, his face and actions were clearly captured by cameras.

Two days later, on 2 May at around 8:00 p.m., police located their suspect. He was found sleeping in front of a closed shop near the Nawamin-Prasertmanukit intersection in Bueng Kum District. Officers approached the man and questioned him. Eventually, he confessed.

He admitted to throwing the block and said he had committed similar acts a dozen times. Furthermore, he said he had no fixed job and lived rough on Bangkok’s streets. According to police, he had fled from his home in Soi Seri Thai 43 and had been moving between districts.

Suspect reenacts his crimes for the police and is charged with attempted murder for endangering public safety

On 3 May, Bang Na police brought Mr. Chalat back to the crime scene. The reenactment began where he had disembarked from a bus near the Bang Na Housing flats. From there, he collected two caterpillar-shaped stones. He placed them in a plastic bag and walked up the pedestrian bridge. At the top, he threw the stones twice onto the expressway below. He then crossed the overpass and escaped by bus.

During the reenactment, he told officers he regretted his actions. He apologised to all affected victims and promised not to do it again. He was calm and cooperative but admitted the crimes fully.

At 8:30 a.m. on 4 May, police brought Mr. Chalat to Phra Khanong Criminal Court for detention. He was officially charged with attempted murder. This charge reflects the severity of throwing heavy objects at vehicles travelling at high speed.

Bang Na Police said they were continuing their investigation. They are reviewing other recent incidents to determine whether he was responsible for additional attacks. Several motorists have recently reported rocks or debris falling near intersections or flyovers.

Authorities call for public vigilance as falling objects remain a serious danger to road safety in Bangkok

Authorities have stressed the danger of such actions. Falling cement blocks can kill drivers or cause multi-car accidents. Thankfully, no injuries have yet been confirmed. However, police believe the risk remains high.

Moreover, the public is being urged to report any suspicious behaviour near pedestrian bridges or flyovers. This includes individuals loitering or carrying heavy bags in areas overlooking traffic.

Meanwhile, local residents have expressed concern. Many say they now feel nervous while driving under footbridges. Some have called for more police patrols and better lighting in problem areas.

Bangkok’s complex road system includes hundreds of flyovers and overpasses. Because of this, it is difficult to monitor all pedestrian structures at once. However, the arrest of Mr. Chalat marks a breakthrough for police efforts.

His admission to multiple offences has helped close an alarming chapter for Bang Na motorists. Still, police say they will remain vigilant.

Finally, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has reassured the public that safety on Bangkok’s roads remains a top priority. They are encouraging all drivers to report incidents without delay.

