37-year-old Alphard driver Songkran Phanphu was arrested on Koh Chang after allegedly gunning down 34-year-old Anuwat in a Bangkok motorway road rage attack witnessed by the victim’s girlfriend.

Thai police on Wednesday evening arrested 37-year-old Songkran Phanphu. He is suspected of gunning down a driver on a Bangkok motorway early Tuesday. 34-year-old Anuwat died in front of his distraught girlfriend after a white Toyota Alphard pulled alongside. He was shot in the neck. Senior police believe the attack was an aggravated case of road rage.

Thai police have arrested the suspected gunman who shot a man on a Bangkok expressway early Tuesday morning. Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Mr. Songkran Phanphu. He was apprehended on Koh Chang in Trat Province after abandoning the vehicle he used in the attack. The vehicle, a white Toyota Alphard Vellfire, was left in Nakhon Pathom Province.

After abandoning the car, Mr. Phanphu took a taxi. Initially, he told the driver he was heading to Bueng Kan Province. Later, he changed his destination to Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Police say he was assisted by an accomplice during this escape. Consequently, investigators deployed forces to Koh Chang after receiving a tip.

Mr. Songkran was previously the subject of an arrest warrant in relation to an attempted murder case in Chonburi. Officers believe this was a case of aggravated road rage. However, all possibilities are being explored by investigators.

Police arrest 37-year-old suspect on Koh Chang after abandoning the white Alphard used in the shooting

Metropolitan Police investigators led the operation. Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Nophasin Poolsawat, Acting Commissioner, ordered an immediate response.

The arrest occurred around 6:00 PM on December 24, 2025. Authorities located Mr. Phanphu at a homestay on Koh Chang. He was attempting to leave by ferry. Consequently, officers cornered and detained him. He is currently held at Prachachuen Police Station for questioning. Legal proceedings are pending.

Mr. Phanphu is linked to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Mr. Anuwat on the Sri Ratch Expressway in Bangkok. The attack occurred near the Prachachuen toll booth in Bang Sue District. Police said the victim was driving a Toyota Altis sedan with his 28-year-old girlfriend, Ms. Sawittri.

Witness accounts describe a white Alphard pulling alongside Altis before the gunman fired shots

According to witnesses, a white Toyota Alphard pulled alongside the Altis. Initially, the Alphard tried to merge into the toll lane. Ms. Sawittri instructed her boyfriend to slow down. After passing the toll booth, the Alphard slowed again.

As the Altis drove up a bridge, the Alphard moved alongside on the right side. The driver rolled down the window and fired three to four shots. Mr. Anuwat was struck in the neck and died at the scene. The Alphard then fled toward Mo Chit.

Police received the report at 4:50 AM. Responding units included patrol officers, investigators from Prachachuen Police Station, the Forensic Science Division, and a forensic pathologist from the Police Hospital. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation assisted at the scene. Approximately 200 meters from the toll booth, officers found the Altis parked in the road. The victim was in the driver’s seat in a pool of blood. Police cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence.

Investigators immediately reviewed CCTV footage to trace the suspect vehicle. They confirmed the license plate as 2GPH7778 Bangkok. Police said the attack occurred in the inbound lane near the toll booth. Forensic teams collected ballistic evidence. In addition, they examined the scene for fingerprints and other traces. A forensic pathologist examined the body on-site before transporting it for further analysis.

Ms Sawittri provides a detailed statement confirming the attack was sudden and completely unprovoked

Ms. Sawittri provided detailed statements. She confirmed the attack was sudden and unprovoked. Police emphasised the shooting was deliberate and targeted. The victim’s girlfriend was unharmed. Authorities classified the incident as an isolated, targeted shooting.

Following the attack, police increased security on the expressway. Officers monitored traffic and reviewed multiple checkpoints. CCTV cameras along the route were analysed to track the Alphard. Police urged the public to report suspicious vehicles. Any sighting of a vehicle matching the Alphard’s description was considered relevant to the case.

On December 24, the Metropolitan Police also apprehended an accomplice of Mr. Phanphu. Investigators said the accomplice assisted in moving between provinces. Police continue to review all leads, CCTV footage and vehicle registration records. Investigators are tracing all routes taken by the suspect.

Authorities have notified the victim’s family. They are providing updates while continuing the investigation. Police are examining whether Mr. Anuwat had received prior threats. Forensic teams continue to analyse ballistic and physical evidence. Each piece may help identify further suspects.

Police confirm detention at Prachachuen as the murder investigation continues with evidence gathering

After the arrest, police confirmed Mr. Phanphu’s detention at Prachachuen Police Station. Investigators continue to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and coordinate with multiple divisions. They stated the investigation remains a high priority. Teams are focused on vehicle tracing, suspect identification and securing all relevant material.



Police described the operation as successful. Officers acted on tips and deployed specialised units. They prevented the suspect from leaving the province. Authorities confirmed that legal proceedings will follow standard procedures.

Investigators continue reviewing CCTV footage, witness statements, and forensic reports. They are examining traffic cameras from early morning on December 23. Officers continue to monitor the expressway for additional evidence. Police stated that public cooperation remains critical for completing the investigation.

The shooting on the Sri Ratch Expressway remains under investigation. Investigators continue to trace all movements of the Alphard. They are documenting all findings and reviewing ballistic evidence. Police confirmed that every lead is being actively pursued. They are now working on a murder case linked with a wanton and gratuitous act of violence that stole a young man’s life.

