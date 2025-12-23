Motorway murder on busy Bangkok expressway. Man gunned down in front of girlfriend while driving home

Motorway murder shocks Bangkok as a 34-year-old man is gunned down in front of his girlfriend on the Sri Ratch Expressway early Tuesday morning. Suspect flees in a white Alphard. Police launch an urgent manhunt and review CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man was gunned down in front of his girlfriend in a shocking early morning slaying on Tuesday. The attack occurred on a busy Bangkok expressway near a toll booth. The victim’s 28-year-old girlfriend told police a white Toyota Alphard pulled alongside their car and opened fire. Police named the victim as Mr. Anuwat. He was shot in the neck and found dead by officers arriving at the scene.

A man was shot dead on the Sri Ratch Expressway early Tuesday morning in a sudden ambush. Police quickly identified the victim as 34-year-old Mr. Anuwat, who was driving a Toyota Altis sedan. Authorities said that the vehicle was attacked near the Prachachuen toll booth in Bang Sue District, Bangkok.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. on December 23, 2025. Pol. Lt. Noppadol Homsombat, Deputy Investigator at Prachachuen Police Station, received the report immediately. Consequently, responding units included patrol officers, investigators from Prachachuen Police Station, the Forensic Science Division, a forensic pathologist from the Police Hospital, and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

At the scene, roughly 200 meters from the toll booth, the Altis sedan was parked in the middle of the road. Mr. Anuwat was found in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the neck, lying in a pool of blood. Authorities cordoned off the area and subsequently began collecting evidence.

Girlfriend witnesses ambush as white Alphard pulls alongside and opens fire on boyfriend on expressway

Ms. Sawittri, 28, the victim’s girlfriend, witnessed the attack. She told police that the couple had left her apartment to drive to Mr. Anuwat’s home in the Phetkasem area. They were travelling on the expressway when, suddenly, a white Toyota Alphard appeared on the left side near the toll booth.

According to Ms. Sawittri, the Alphard then tried to swerve into the toll lane. Therefore, she instructed her boyfriend to slow down to allow the vehicle to pass first. After passing the toll booth, the Alphard slowed once again. Then, while Mr. Anuwat was driving up the bridge, the Alphard pulled up alongside on the right side.

The driver rolled down the window and fired three to four shots at Mr. Anuwat. Immediately afterwards, the Alphard sped away, heading toward Mo Chit. Police described the attack as swift, targeted and deliberate.

Investigators subsequently reviewed CCTV footage and identified a suspicious white Alphard. Moreover, the vehicle’s license plate, 2GPH7778 Bangkok, is being traced. Authorities are actively pursuing the vehicle to determine the motive and locate the gunman.

Police examine crime scene and secure evidence after deadly shooting on the inbound expressway lane

Police confirmed that the shooting took place in the inbound lane near the Prachachuen toll booth. Consequently, they are examining the crime scene for ballistic evidence and any traces left by the shooter. Additionally, forensic teams are coordinating with patrol units to review traffic cameras and witness statements.

The attack prompted an immediate response from law enforcement. Therefore, officers secured the scene while investigators documented evidence. A forensic pathologist examined the body at the site. Subsequently, the body was transported for further examination to ensure all findings were properly recorded.

Ms. Sawittri, visibly shaken, provided police with a detailed account of the events. She indicated that the attack was unprovoked and sudden. Moreover, her description of the Alphard and the shooting timeline is central to the ongoing investigation.

No suspects have been publicly named. Nevertheless, police emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and remains a high priority. Teams are following all leads related to the white Alphard and its occupants. In addition, officers are checking registration records for the vehicle to trace its origin.

Expressway security heightened as police trace suspect Alphard and collect forensic evidence

The expressway remains under increased security. Accordingly, officers continue to monitor traffic and review checkpoints to prevent similar incidents. In addition, CCTV footage from multiple locations is being analysed to trace the suspect vehicle’s route after the shooting.

Police said the public should remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Furthermore, authorities stressed that cooperation from witnesses is crucial. Therefore, any vehicle matching the Alphard description is considered connected to the case.

The Prachachuen toll booth area has now been cleared. Meanwhile, investigators continue collecting forensic material from the Altis. Ballistics and other evidence are being analysed at the Forensic Science Division. Additionally, the Poh Teck Tung Foundation assisted with on-scene operations and transport.

Police confirmed that the deceased man’s girlfriend was unhurt. Consequently, they are treating the matter as an isolated, targeted shooting. Traffic subsequently resumed after initial evidence collection and the scene clearance.

Victim’s family notified as investigators pursue the Alphard and review early morning footage

The victim’s family has been notified. Authorities are providing updates to next of kin while determining whether Mr. Anuwat had prior threats. Investigators continue tracking leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Police reaffirm that the investigation remains a priority. Detectives are focused on the white Alphard vehicle and its driver. Meanwhile, officers continue reviewing footage from early morning traffic cameras.

Forensics continue to study the ballistic and physical evidence. Each piece may provide critical information to identify the gunman. Police stated that they are actively seeking witnesses who saw the attack or the vehicle in transit.

Officials have urged the public to report any sighting of the Alphard. At this stage, authorities are concentrating on vehicle tracing, suspect identification and gathering all relevant evidence.

Further reading:

Vagrant who threw cement rocks at Bangkok drivers out of frustration charged with attempted murder

$1 million or ฿34 million car wiped out instantly on Wednesday morning in Bangkok after hitting pickup

Bangkok EV car self-ignites while charging at 5 am. Owner is done as insurance costs soar over premiums

Chinese EV players in Thailand may opt out of subsidies as a difficult year ends. But there is optimism

Chinese EV industry in Thailand faces a crisis.Demands an urgent hearing from the government on its promotions

EV sector crisis as Chinese firms are trapped between lack of demand and government tax penalties