Jealous lover mows down girlfriend in road rage fit after she accepted a motorcyclist's lift in a tiff

A Surin road crash has exploded into a murder probe after police alleged a furious boyfriend chased down a motorcycle carrying his fleeing girlfriend and a Good Samaritan before ramming it. Dashcam footage helped uncover the road rage attack that killed both riders.

A late-night road smash that looked like a tragic accident has blown open into a chilling road rage murder case after dashcam footage revealed what really happened. Police in Surin say a jilted and furious boyfriend chased down a motorcycle carrying his fleeing girlfriend and a Good Samaritan who stopped to help her before ploughing his sedan into the bike. Both victims were killed. Investigators allege the deadly impact was the final act of a violent domestic row that saw the terrified woman flee the car before a brief act of kindness ended in catastrophe.

What looked like a deadly road accident in Surin has taken a dramatic turn. Police now allege the crash was an act of road rage triggered by a domestic dispute. A man is accused of chasing down a motorcycle carrying his girlfriend before barreling his car into it. Both riders died. One was his partner. The other was a passing motorcyclist who had stopped to help her.

The collision occurred at 2.05 am on Monday, June 8, on the Thung Pho–Tha Sawang Road in Mueang district, Surin province. Initially, rescue workers responded to reports of a serious crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. Two people were later declared dead. Meanwhile, the driver of the car survived with injuries.

The Surin Rescue Unit radio centre received the emergency call shortly after 2 a.m. Rescue teams then alerted investigators from Mueang Surin Police Station. A forensic doctor from Surin Hospital was also dispatched.

Dashcam footage turns suspected traffic accident into homicide investigation after two deaths in Surin

At the scene, officers found a black sedan bearing Surin registration plates. The vehicle’s front end had been smashed. Both airbags had deployed. Nearby, a Yamaha motorcycle lay in ruins. The wreckage was found roughly 10 metres from the sedan.

Rescue workers discovered the body of 32-year-old Thidarat Thonthong at the roadside. She died at the scene. Police believe she had been riding pillion on the motorcycle. The rider, 28-year-old Natthanon Chithan from Roi Et province, suffered catastrophic injuries. He was thrown from the motorcycle and struck another parked vehicle. Despite emergency treatment, he later died in hospital.

At first glance, the evidence pointed to a tragic traffic collision. However, investigators soon uncovered information that changed the entire case. A review of dashcam footage from inside the sedan prompted immediate action.

Pol. Lt. Porchai Kongutsah, a deputy investigator at Surin City Police Station, examined the recording. He then informed senior officers. These included Pol. Maj. Gen. Sukon Sriarun, commander of Surin Provincial Police, and Pol. Col. Ekaphong Pholmanee, superintendent of Surin City Police Station.

Police detain injured driver after video allegedly reveals violent dispute before fatal collision

In response, the injured driver was detained. Police later identified him as 32-year-old Anon Kongkeng from Surin province.

According to investigators, the footage captured events before the collision. Those events began with a heated argument between Anon and Thidarat. The pair were reportedly in a relationship.

Police say the dispute unfolded inside the sedan. Notably, investigators allege the footage recorded Thidarat repeatedly pleading with Anon to put away a knife. She reportedly told him she was frightened. However, police say he refused. Investigators further allege he ordered her to continue driving. In addition, they claim he threatened to harm her if she failed to comply.

As tensions escalated, the vehicle eventually stopped. At that point, the case took another turn.

A passing motorcyclist entered the picture. That rider was Natthanon.

According to police, Natthanon had no connection to either party. Instead, he happened upon the scene as the argument unfolded. Investigators believe Thidarat was trying to leave the confrontation. As part of this, she accepted a ride on Natthanon’s motorcycle.

Good Samaritan unknowingly enters dispute as frightened woman flees confrontation with boyfriend

Police say she climbed onto the back of the bike and left with him. That moment now sits at the centre of the case.

According to investigators, Anon became enraged when he saw his girlfriend ride away with another man. Detectives believe the sight intensified an already volatile situation. On another front, dashcam footage allegedly documented the crucial moments leading to the pursuit.

Police say Anon returned to the driver’s seat and accelerated after the motorcycle. What followed lasted only moments. Yet investigators allege those moments ended two lives.

According to police, Anon chased the motorcycle along the road. He then allegedly targeted the vehicle carrying his girlfriend and Natthanon. Investigators say he barreled the sedan into the rear of the motorcycle.

The impact was devastating.

Alleged road rage pursuit ends in devastation as motorcycle riders suffer catastrophic injuries

Thidarat was killed instantly. Meanwhile, Natthanon suffered fatal injuries. Doctors later pronounced him dead at Surin Hospital.

Consequently, a domestic dispute became a double-fatality investigation.

For detectives, the case now centres on allegations of intentional homicide arising from an act of road rage. Police no longer view the collision as an accident.

Separately, attention quickly turned to Natthanon’s background. Investigators believe he was simply trying to help a distressed woman. Instead, he became the second victim.

Reporters later learned that Natthanon worked at the Surin branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority. He was employed in the electrical system construction department.

Further details deepened the tragedy.

His girlfriend had reportedly travelled to Surin to celebrate his birthday on June 9. Moreover, the couple were preparing for marriage. They reportedly planned to wed in early January 2027.

Those plans ended just hours before his birthday.

Birthday celebrations and wedding plans shattered after death of Surin electricity authority worker

Meanwhile, public interest in the case intensified as details emerged from the dashcam footage. The allegations quickly spread across the province.

Subsequently, senior police commanders ordered a full investigation. Provincial Police Region 3 and Surin Provincial Police instructed local officers to visit Natthanon’s family. A wreath was presented to express condolences.

At the same time, investigators were directed to pursue the suspect through the courts.

After receiving medical treatment, Anon was transferred from Surin Hospital to Surin City Police Station. There, investigators formally informed him of the allegations.

Police charged him with intentional homicide. He was then prepared for a court appearance.

Speaking after his arrest, Anon expressed regret over the incident. However, he denied intending to hit the victims with his car.

He said he was deeply saddened by what happened. He also said he was unaware the motorcycle belonged to a Good Samaritan helping his girlfriend.

Suspect denies intent and says he must accept consequences as homicide case moves to court

In addition, he admitted he had not gone to apologise before Thidarat’s body.

“I did not intend to hit the victim with my car,” he said.

He also said the incident had already happened and nothing could be changed.

“I must accept the consequences.”

Nevertheless, investigators maintain the evidence points in another direction.

Police say the dashcam footage captured the argument, the alleged threats and the woman’s attempt to leave. Furthermore, detectives believe it recorded the sequence leading directly to the fatal pursuit.

The footage now forms a key part of the prosecution’s case.

What began as a suspected traffic accident has therefore become one of Surin’s most shocking criminal investigations. Police allege that anger turned into road rage. They further allege that a man chased down a motorcycle carrying his girlfriend and an innocent passer-by before barreling his car into them. Within seconds, both riders were dead.

Further reading:

Vicious act of hatred and road rage kills motorbike driver and leaves main suspect with serious injuries

37 year old Alphard driver nabbed on Koh Chang for murder of young man in hideous road rage act

Motorway murder on busy Bangkok expressway. Man gunned down in front of girlfriend while driving home

Vagrant who threw cement rocks at Bangkok drivers out of frustration charged with attempted murder

$1 million or ฿34 million car wiped out instantly on Wednesday morning in Bangkok after hitting pickup

Bangkok EV car self-ignites while charging at 5 am. Owner is done as insurance costs soar over premiums

Chinese EV players in Thailand may opt out of subsidies as a difficult year ends. But there is optimism

Chinese EV industry in Thailand faces a crisis.Demands an urgent hearing from the government on its promotions

EV sector crisis as Chinese firms are trapped between lack of demand and government tax penalties