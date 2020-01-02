This year the King and Queen also released a New Year’s greeting card to the Thai people for 2020 following a ceremony at the Dusit Palace on New Year’s Eve and nationwide broadcast.

Thailand’s King extended his best wishes to the nation on New Year’s Eve and also used the occasion to send a message which highlighted the need for self-improvement by identifying faults and rectifying them.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida on Tuesday presented the nation with their blessings and good wishes for 2020 and the year ahead.

The King made his address at Amporn Sathan Throne Hall in the Dusit Place in Bangkok at 8 pm on New Year’s Eve. It was also carried on Thai TV stations.

Theme of the address was self-improvement

The theme of the King’s message was one of self-improvement. He spoke of the errors and mistakes people make in performing tasks saying it was only natural for this to happen. However, the monarch urged Thais to learn from such mistakes, to identify faults and to rectify them. He said that the same lesson can also be applied to society as a whole.

Experience, knowledge and acquisition of skills

The King observed that it takes experience, knowledge and the acquisition of skills in addition to innate ability and determination to rectify faults to allow a person to truly grow. In this way, people can advance in life and acquire virtues.

Urged the people to preserve morale in 2020

King Maha Vajiralongkorn conveyed his personal wishes for the happiness of the Thai people and warm-hearted thoughts towards them in 2020. As well as his blessings, he wished the people good health, a strong sense of morale and the ability to be conscious of their conduct in the year ahead.

Lead noble and decent lives

The King said he wanted the Thai people to live life in this coming year in a noble way and with decency while observing balance and restraint in all things. He urged the people to recommit to their work in the interests of the country.

Invoked the protection of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

The King sought the blessings of sacred forces on behalf of the nation and its people and the protection of his predecessor King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great to ensure the well-being and prosperity of Thailand in 2020.

For the new year, the King and the Queen also released a New Year’s greeting card which shows the emblems of the monarch and his consort on the front.

Inside, on the right-hand page is a photograph of Thailand’s King and Queen beneath a portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej while on the left are their signatures and a New Year’s greeting to the Thai people.

Further reading:

Thailand united in wishing the King a Happy Birthday with events in Bangkok and all provinces

Coronation of Rama X a new start for Thailand as King gives the country a new Queen in a surprise

Thai King intervenes to put a stop to a controversial political move that could have turned politics on its head